Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BLOMBERG, KANDACE DAWN
407 HEDGEWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
BURKHART, APRIL LYNETTE
2011 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF SUSTANCE-MET
---
BUSH, ASHLEY LYNN
3411 BANKS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF CON
---
CLARK, KENDRICK TYLER
1807 WALKER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA )
---
CLAYTON, JEREMY CRAIG
1710 Mcdonald Ln Sw Cleveland, 37311
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRESSIVE PANHANDLING
---
COLLIER, LISA DIANE
3933 PATTENTOWN ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FORGERY
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
---
COOPER, JACOB ALEXANDER
1405 E MADEGE AVE HAZEL PARK, 48030
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
---
COUSIN, CHRISTOPHER PIERRE
2809 E 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
DAILEY, KYLE A
761 Salem Rd Rossville, 30741
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
DUGGER, CASSIE LYNN
6919 ROBINSON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
FLEMISTER, ROBERTA L
4105 HOOKER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN
---
GRIMES, MADELINE A
6603 HICKORY TRACE CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
---
HAIRSTON, RICHARD LEBRON
2110 IVY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HARVEY, STEPHANIE JEAN
5117 JACKSON ROAD APISON, 37302
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
HOLLAND, TONY LEE
1629 BURNT MILL RD ROSSVILLE, 30725
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED
---
HUFF, RICKY LEBRON
CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION
---
ISAAC, RASHEEN HSAAN
156 GLENWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
KESLER, TIMOTHY ALLEN
3361 DOUGS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
---
LAND, BRANDON SETH
418 MCCALLIE AVE APT 11 CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
LANE, CHRISTOPHER GLENN
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 2500 (AUTO)
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF-OVER 2500
---
LAYNE, TRISTAN ELIZABETH-
216 2ND ST DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MASSENGALE, PETE EZEKIEL
9133 YVONNE LANE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
MCCLURE, ELIZABETH FAITH
3269 NORTH HWY 341 ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
MCCULLOUGH, ZENOBIA GLENNE
1521 HICKORY VLY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MOSQUERA VALENCIA, BRAYAN STIVEN
2939 BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
OLSKEY, TRAVIS ROBERT
3700 CHERRYTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
OWNBY, TYLER RYAN
304 HAWTHORNE COLLEGEDALE, 30736
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
ROGERS, BOBBY JOE
295 LINDA LN ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( SIMPLE POSSESSION OF CONT
---
SANDERS, JEFFREY TRAVIS
30549 CANE DR ALBERMARLE, 28001
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
SEXTON, KELLY WAYNE
3707 VUREENBERRY DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
SHELTON, RAYMOND GUY
3269 NORTH HIGHWAY 341 ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
SKILES, DONALD B
1322 RADMOOR CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
---
SMITH, STEVEN KENNETH
5444 HENSON GAP RD Dunlap, 373275952
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FORGERY
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
THEFT OF IDENTITY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
TONEY, JASMINE MICHELLE
4719 MIDLAND PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPH
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY )
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY CONDUCT
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
WEBBER, DOMINIQUE PATRICE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
WILLING, FORREST ANDREW
367 MAGNOLIA VALE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FALSE REPORTS
POSSESSION OF ROXICODONE FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
WILSON, ERIC CLAY
1237 DRY VALLEY RD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
Here are the mugshots:
|BLOMBERG, KANDACE DAWN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 11/30/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
|
|BURKHART, APRIL LYNETTE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/19/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BUSH, ASHLEY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 09/08/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF CON
|
|CLARK, KENDRICK TYLER
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 04/09/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA )
|
|CLAYTON, JEREMY CRAIG
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 07/10/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2020
Charge(s):
|
|COLLIER, LISA DIANE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 10/22/1967
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2020
Charge(s):
- FORGERY
- FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
|
|COOPER, JACOB ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 09/25/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2020
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
|
|COUSIN, CHRISTOPHER PIERRE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 01/16/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2020
Charge(s):
|
|DAILEY, KYLE A
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 09/09/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2020
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|DUGGER, CASSIE LYNN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 02/16/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2020
Charge(s):
|
|FLEMISTER, ROBERTA L
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 02/28/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2020
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN
|
|HAIRSTON, RICHARD LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 11/21/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HARVEY, STEPHANIE JEAN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 03/06/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2020
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|HOLLAND, TONY LEE
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 05/04/1958
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED
|
|HUFF, RICKY LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 12/10/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2020
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- ASSAULT
|
|ISAAC, RASHEEN HSAAN
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 10/10/1972
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2020
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|KESLER, TIMOTHY ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 07/09/1971
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2020
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|LAND, BRANDON SETH
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 11/10/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2020
Charge(s):
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|LANE, CHRISTOPHER GLENN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 09/20/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2020
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 2500 (AUTO)
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF-OVER 2500
|
|LAYNE, TRISTAN ELIZABETH-
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 05/08/2001
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MASSENGALE, PETE EZEKIEL
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 06/01/1973
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|MCCLURE, ELIZABETH FAITH
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 05/06/2000
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2020
Charge(s):
|
|MCCULLOUGH, ZENOBIA GLENNE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 02/10/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2020
Charge(s):
|
|MOSQUERA VALENCIA, BRAYAN STIVEN
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 12/10/2001
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|OWNBY, TYLER RYAN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 09/22/1992
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SANDERS, JEFFREY TRAVIS
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 03/05/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2020
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|SEXTON, KELLY WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 08/24/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2020
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|SHELTON, RAYMOND GUY
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 06/16/2000
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2020
Charge(s):
|
|SKILES, DONALD B
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 09/14/1964
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2020
Charge(s):
|
|WEBBER, DOMINIQUE PATRICE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 04/08/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2020
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
|
|WILSON, ERIC CLAY
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 06/15/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2020
Charge(s):
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|