Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Friday, June 26, 2020

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mugshots:

BLOMBERG, KANDACE DAWN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 11/30/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
BURKHART, APRIL LYNETTE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/19/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BUSH, ASHLEY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 09/08/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF CON
CLARK, KENDRICK TYLER
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 04/09/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA )
CLAYTON, JEREMY CRAIG
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 07/10/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2020
Charge(s):
  • AGGRESSIVE PANHANDLING
COLLIER, LISA DIANE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 10/22/1967
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2020
Charge(s):
  • FORGERY
  • FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
COOPER, JACOB ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 09/25/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2020
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
COUSIN, CHRISTOPHER PIERRE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 01/16/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
DAILEY, KYLE A
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 09/09/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2020
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DUGGER, CASSIE LYNN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 02/16/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2020
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
FLEMISTER, ROBERTA L
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 02/28/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN
HAIRSTON, RICHARD LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 11/21/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HARVEY, STEPHANIE JEAN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 03/06/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HOLLAND, TONY LEE
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 05/04/1958
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED
HUFF, RICKY LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 12/10/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2020
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • ASSAULT
ISAAC, RASHEEN HSAAN
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 10/10/1972
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2020
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
KESLER, TIMOTHY ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 07/09/1971
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2020
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
LAND, BRANDON SETH
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 11/10/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2020
Charge(s):
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
LANE, CHRISTOPHER GLENN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 09/20/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 2500 (AUTO)
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF-OVER 2500
LAYNE, TRISTAN ELIZABETH-
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 05/08/2001
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MASSENGALE, PETE EZEKIEL
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 06/01/1973
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MCCLURE, ELIZABETH FAITH
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 05/06/2000
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2020
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
MCCULLOUGH, ZENOBIA GLENNE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 02/10/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MOSQUERA VALENCIA, BRAYAN STIVEN
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 12/10/2001
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OWNBY, TYLER RYAN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 09/22/1992
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SANDERS, JEFFREY TRAVIS
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 03/05/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2020
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
SEXTON, KELLY WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 08/24/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SHELTON, RAYMOND GUY
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 06/16/2000
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2020
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
SKILES, DONALD B
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 09/14/1964
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2020
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
WEBBER, DOMINIQUE PATRICE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 04/08/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2020
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
WILSON, ERIC CLAY
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 06/15/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2020
Charge(s):
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE


