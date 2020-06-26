Tennessee Has 1,410 New Coronavirus Cases, 10 New Deaths

Coronavirus cases in Tennessee rose by 1,410, reaching 39,444, state health officials said Friday.

There were 10 more deaths in the state.

Officials said 67 more have been hospitalized - up to 2,498.

Hamilton County coronavirus deaths remain at 29.

The county has had 2,356 cases - up by 34.

There are 38 hospitalizations in Chattanooga hospitals of those confirmed and pending confirmation - down three, including 25 from Hamilton County.

The number of those in intensive care in Chattanooga hospitals rose by five to 16.

It has been as high as 22.

Memphis casualties are at 178 after two more deaths. The number of cases went up by 157 to 8,845 from 8,688.

Knoxville remains at five deaths. It has had 824 cases - up by 41.

Bledsoe County is at 616 cases after an earlier outbreak at the correctional facility at Pikeville. There has been one death.



Bradley County is up to 430 cases - a rise of nine. There have been three deaths.



Rhea County jumped from 13 cases to 188 related to an outbreak among migrant workers at a farm. It is now at 259 and no deaths.



Marion County is at 56 cases and is at four deaths. Sequatchie County is at 24 cases and no deaths. Grundy County is at 59 cases with one death. Meigs County is at 32 cases. Franklin County has 70 cases and three deaths.



McMinn County is at 201 cases and 17 deaths.



Monroe County is at 116 cases, and it has had four coronavirus deaths. Polk County is at 36 cases.



Sumner County (Gallatin) is up to 1,296 cases - up 36 - and has 51 deaths.



There are 912 cases - up 38 - in Williamson County and it has 14 coronavirus deaths.