 Sunday, June 28, 2020 84.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Prosecutors Seeking Substantial Sentence For Leader Of "Cream Scheme"; Wilkerson Asks Home Confinement, Probation

Saturday, June 27, 2020

Prosecutors are seeking a "substantial" sentence in federal prison for Wayne Wilkerson, the leader of the "Cream Scheme" multi-million-dollar healthcare fraud. Perry Piper and Franklin Clark said the sentence should be "in or near the advisory guideline range," saying it "best captures the harm caused by Wilkerson and accomplishes the stated goals of sentencing."

His guideline range is 235-293 months.

Florida attorneys for Wilkerson are asking for a period of home confinement followed by probation.

Wilkerson is set to be sentenced on July 28 by Judge Sandy Mattice, who presided over the lengthy trial.

The loss amount attributed to him is $35 million. Prosecutors said Wilkerson made over $14 million from the scheme. which prosecutors said "involved billing insurance companies outrageous amounts for creams that were, in virtually all cases, unwanted and unneeded." 

Prosecutors said, "Virtually everyone who ordered creams was informed that there would be no cost to the customer. Almost all of them were told that they would be reimbursed for the study, or would otherwise be compensated. Some individuals were just told they would receive money: Kim and Rich Terry profited over $100,000; Dawn and Nelson Steele made $5,000. Dawn and Nelson Steele were told they had 'an opportunity for us to help little Wayne, and he was starting up a pharmacy company, and that they wanted us to try these creams.' ” 

They also said, "This was an extensive scheme, it had numerous moving parts and players, was nationwide in its scope, and was lucrative. The ongoing fraud which Wilkerson devised and participated in took place over a period of at least two years, victimized numerous insurance companies, involved dozens of people to implement (counting all of the downlinks), had a nationwide effect, and involved millions of dollars. Contrary to Wilkerson’s protestations regarding his naiveté and his suggestion that he was trying to run a legitimate enterprise, this scheme involved rank fraud.

"The defendant used his previous medical training and experiences; he manipulated and concealed his activities in order to avoid safeguards designed to prevent fraud. The defendant’s actions were calculated and premeditated. The scheme evolved through several different types of victims: private insurance, the Tricare, then Hamilton County Schools.

"What is more troubling, there is no indication that he intended to stop or reform his ways. The industry evolved and ultimately foreclosed his cream scheme options. Only the diligence of federal investigators (FDA and DOD) revealed the true scope of the fraud. Those investigators put thousands of person-hours into this investigation. The proof at trial showed that the investigators, through their group effort, reviewed tens of thousands of documents and interviewed numerous witnesses. The cost of the investigation was extraordinary." 

 

 

 


June 28, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

June 28, 2020

Cumberland County Deputy Shot; Suspect Killed Saturday Evening

June 27, 2020

Former Army Ranger Caught Up In "Cream Scheme" Is Facing 121-151 Months Guideline Sentencing Range


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ARMOUR, MARCUS A 3929 MANOR RD, APT 211 CHATTANOOGA, 37406 Age at Arrest: 26 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ... (click for more)

A Cumberland County deputy was shot on Saturday at approximately 7:07 p.m., while responding to a suspicious person call at the 8000 block area of Chestnut Hill Road. The deputy exchanged ... (click for more)

The government is asking a "substantial sentence" in federal prison for a former Army Ranger caught up in the "Cream Scheme." Billy Hindmon has a guideline sentencing range of 121-151 months. ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ARMOUR, MARCUS A 3929 MANOR RD, APT 211 CHATTANOOGA, 37406 Age at Arrest: 26 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT --- BEACH, CORTEZ MATTHEW PO BOX 3420 CHATTANOOGA, 37404 Age at Arrest: 30 years old Arresting Agency: DOMESTIC ASSAULT DOMESTIC ASSAULT INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY ... (click for more)

Cumberland County Deputy Shot; Suspect Killed Saturday Evening

A Cumberland County deputy was shot on Saturday at approximately 7:07 p.m., while responding to a suspicious person call at the 8000 block area of Chestnut Hill Road. The deputy exchanged gunfire with an unnamed suspect and was wounded in the upper right side and airlifted by Lifestar to U.T. Medical Center. The suspect barricaded in a vehicle and The Cumberland County Sheriff’s ... (click for more)

Opinion

Is Hamilton County Schools Top Heavy? - And Response

Every two-year School Board election, and every year at Hamilton County budget approval time, the charge is always made that the Hamilton County Schools central office is top heavy, and that money should be taken from administrative budgets and given towards the classroom. This issue has never been resolved. The reason it has never been resolved is that there is no data to support ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Creek Has 2 Banks

The Tennessee River is 652 miles long and has three major tributaries, The Clinch, the Little Tennessee, aand the Hiwassee. In Paducah, Ky., the Tennessee becomes the largest tributary of the Ohio River, but this story isn’t about rivers. Instead, it’s about the indisputable fact that for over 652 miles there are two major things the each of these five rivers have in common: the ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC's Abby Bateman Named CoSIDA Academic All-American Third Team

Chattanooga graduate Abby Bateman was selected to the Women’s Cross Country and Track and Field Academic All-America Third Team by the College Sports Information Directors of America, the organization announced Thursday. Bateman, a two-time Academic All-American, is one of 11 repeats on the team. She graduated Summa Cum Laude in May with 4.0 grade point average in Marketing. ... (click for more)

CFC Practicing Hard For July 11 Tournament In Empty Stadium

The Chattanooga Football Club’s practices look a bit odd from far away. Players in red and blue kits darted around a collection of mannequins meant to simulate defenders. Coach Peter Fuller’s squad goes through COVID-proof drills, which mostly focused on team cohesion on the pitch. “It’s simulating the shape of an opponent, and we were mainly working on our shape and how we ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors