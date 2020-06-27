 Saturday, June 27, 2020 81.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Georgia Coronavirus Cases Jump Another 1,990; Six More Deaths

Saturday, June 27, 2020

Georgia state health officials reported on Saturday there have been 2,776 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus -  six more since Friday.

The confirmed cases are now at 74,985 - up from 72,995 -  an increase of 1,990.

Hospitalizations are at 10,689 - up 84 since Friday.

Whitfield County has 59 new cases for a total of 976, and 10 deaths. Officials said 50 have been hospitalized.

Walker County has three new cases at 313 and 11 deaths. Sixteen have been hospitalized. Dade County is reporting 63 cases and one death. Three have been hospitalized.

Catoosa County has 303 cases - one more - and seven deaths. Twenty-seven have been hospitalized. Chattooga County has 56 cases, two deaths, and four hospitalizations.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 659 cases and 42 deaths from the virus.

Floyd County (Rome) has 493 cases and 15 deaths.

Gordon County (Calhoun) has 345 cases and 18 deaths from coronavirus. Forty-three have been hospitalized in Gordon County.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County with 6,506 cases and 311 deaths. Cobb County has 4,526 cases and 239 deaths. There are now 5,404 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) with 171 deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 7,604 cases and now 169 deaths.   

Dougherty County (Albany) has 1,883 cases and is at 154 deaths.


Opinion

Is Hamilton County Schools Top Heavy? - And Response

Every two-year School Board election, and every year at Hamilton County budget approval time, the charge is always made that the Hamilton County Schools central office is top heavy, and that money should be taken from administrative budgets and given towards the classroom. This issue has never been resolved. The reason it has never been resolved is that there is no data to support ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

It is with heartfelt sadness we at The Saturday Funnies grieve over the news that one of the genuinely funny men in Chattanooga’s glorious history of belly laughs, Luke Morin, died on Tuesday after living a life as full and happy as he so richly deserved. Luke lived for every moment and it is the endless memories of some of his world-class capers that will keep a smile on the faces ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC's Abby Bateman Named CoSIDA Academic All-American Third Team

Chattanooga graduate Abby Bateman was selected to the Women’s Cross Country and Track and Field Academic All-America Third Team by the College Sports Information Directors of America, the organization announced Thursday. Bateman, a two-time Academic All-American, is one of 11 repeats on the team. She graduated Summa Cum Laude in May with 4.0 grade point average in Marketing. ... (click for more)

CFC Practicing Hard For July 11 Tournament In Empty Stadium

The Chattanooga Football Club’s practices look a bit odd from far away. Players in red and blue kits darted around a collection of mannequins meant to simulate defenders. Coach Peter Fuller’s squad goes through COVID-proof drills, which mostly focused on team cohesion on the pitch. “It’s simulating the shape of an opponent, and we were mainly working on our shape and how we ... (click for more)


