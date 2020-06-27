Georgia Coronavirus Cases Jump Another 1,990; Six More Deaths

Georgia state health officials reported on Saturday there have been 2,776 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - six more since Friday.

The confirmed cases are now at 74,985 - up from 72,995 - an increase of 1,990.

Hospitalizations are at 10,689 - up 84 since Friday.

Whitfield County has 59 new cases for a total of 976, and 10 deaths. Officials said 50 have been hospitalized.



Walker County has three new cases at 313 and 11 deaths. Sixteen have been hospitalized. Dade County is reporting 63 cases and one death. Three have been hospitalized.

Catoosa County has 303 cases - one more - and seven deaths. Twenty-seven have been hospitalized. Chattooga County has 56 cases, two deaths, and four hospitalizations.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 659 cases and 42 deaths from the virus.

Floyd County (Rome) has 493 cases and 15 deaths.

Gordon County (Calhoun) has 345 cases and 18 deaths from coronavirus. Forty-three have been hospitalized in Gordon County.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County with 6,506 cases and 311 deaths. Cobb County has 4,526 cases and 239 deaths. There are now 5,404 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) with 171 deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 7,604 cases and now 169 deaths.

Dougherty County (Albany) has 1,883 cases and is at 154 deaths.