 Sunday, June 28, 2020 73.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Sunday, June 28, 2020

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ARMOUR, MARCUS A
3929 MANOR RD, APT 211 CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BEACH, CORTEZ MATTHEW
PO BOX 3420 CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
---
BLACK, DESTINY MARLANA
3805 HAL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BLACK, KOLBY B
5 SHALLOWFORD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
---
COOK, CARSON CRAIG
346 BONIFACOIUS RD TUNNEL HILL, 30755
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
DAUGHERTY, CHARLES JAKE
47 EDGEWOOD CIRCLE FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH
---
DONAHUE, GERALD DEAN
2951 CLIFTON TER Chattanooga, 37407
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency:
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
ERVIN, JESSE DANIEL
1318 ADONNA LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
EVADING ARREST
---
GANN, MICHAEL CHASE
1209 INDIAN AVENUE APT E1 ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
GONZALEZ, PEDRO GARCIA
2303 E 17TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045202
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
---
HATFIELD, BRISTON T
6 WEST MEADOWBROOK DRIVE REDBANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
UNDERAGE DRINKING
---
HILL, JAMES SCOTT
800 NORTH VALLEYWOOD CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
BURGLARY
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
HINDMAN, KIMBERLY RENEE
6015 MILL RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
HOANG, LOI DAI
106 FAWN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
JOHNSON, ADAM DENNIS
8929 WINGS WAY HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
SIMPLE ASSAULT (D/V)
---
LOMNICK, RODERICK MICHAEL
1100 S HIGHLAND PARK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374044243
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
INDECENT EXPOSURE
---
MCNEW, BRIAN SCOTT
6447 COLT LANE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
---
MENDEZ-RAMOS, HUBER
2609 MARKET ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
---
MERRITT, TERRY LEE
3226 6 AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MINNUCCI, MICHAEL ANDREW
7801 POINT MEADOWS DRIVE JACKSONVILLE, 32256
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
OLIVE, AMANDA ELIZABETH
3225 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
SIMPLE POSSESSION OR CASUAL EXCHANGE
---
OTT, RYAN LEE
203 LANCASTER AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
THEFT OVER 1000 ( AUTO)
---
PRATHER, SARAH MICHELLE
3520 SHELBY CIRCLE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SIMPLE ASSAULT
---
ROBASCIOTTI, MALEE DANIELLE
407 GENTLEMAN RIDGE SINGAL MOUNTAIL, 37377
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
BURGLARY
CRIMINAL TRESSPASSING
POSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR RESALE
THEFT OF PROPERTY (SHOPLIFTING)
---
STALLION, CHRISTOPHER DEWAYNE
1812 S WILLOW ST Chattanooga, 37404
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
TAYLOR, MELISSA CHERIE
4108 GREENBRIAR RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT
---
THOMPSON, MYCOLYA ANIKA
727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOONGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WALTERS, TIFFANI AMBER
3106 MOSELEY CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
---
WILKINS, JESSE LEE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
YOUNG, DOMINIQUE ALEXANDRIA
2103 KIRBY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
YOUNG, JEFFREY LAMAR
713 N HOLLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

Here are the mug shots:

BEACH, CORTEZ MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 01/18/1990
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
BLACK, DESTINY MARLANA
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 06/23/1991
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BLACK, KOLBY B
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 03/30/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
COOK, CARSON CRAIG
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 06/30/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DAUGHERTY, CHARLES JAKE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 10/13/1979
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2020
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH
DONAHUE, GERALD DEAN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 01/07/1982
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2020
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
ERVIN, JESSE DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 05/22/1999
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2020
Charge(s):
  • EVADING ARREST
GONZALEZ, PEDRO GARCIA
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 02/29/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
  • EVADING ARREST
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
HATFIELD, BRISTON T
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 10/27/2000
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • UNDERAGE DRINKING
HILL, JAMES SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 10/14/1999
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2020
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
  • BURGLARY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
HINDMAN, KIMBERLY RENEE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 08/11/1975
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
JOHNSON, ADAM DENNIS
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 12/26/1979
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2020
Charge(s):
  • SIMPLE ASSAULT (D/V)
MCNEW, BRIAN SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 09/04/1968
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
MINNUCCI, MICHAEL ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 03/04/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2020
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • ASSAULT
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
OLIVE, AMANDA ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 04/14/1982
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2020
Charge(s):
  • SIMPLE POSSESSION OR CASUAL EXCHANGE
OTT, RYAN LEE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 01/17/1991
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OVER 1000 ( AUTO)
PRATHER, SARAH MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 11/21/1991
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • SIMPLE ASSAULT
SMITH, STEVEN KENNETH
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 02/21/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • BURGLARY
STALLION, CHRISTOPHER DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 05/03/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
THOMPSON, MYCOLYA ANIKA
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 08/18/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WALTERS, TIFFANI AMBER
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 09/24/1994
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2020
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
YOUNG, DOMINIQUE ALEXANDRIA
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 08/11/1994
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
YOUNG, JEFFREY LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/30/1993
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT


June 28, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

June 28, 2020

Cumberland County Deputy Shot; Suspect Killed Saturday Evening

June 27, 2020

Tennessee Has 728 More Coronavirus Cases; Hamilton County Increases By 67


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ARMOUR, MARCUS A 3929 MANOR RD, APT 211 CHATTANOOGA, 37406 Age at Arrest: 26 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ... (click for more)

A Cumberland County deputy was shot on Saturday at approximately 7:07 p.m., while responding to a suspicious person call at the 8000 block area of Chestnut Hill Road. The deputy exchanged ... (click for more)

Coronavirus cases in Tennessee rose by 728, reaching 40,172, state health officials said Saturday. There were seven more deaths in the state. Officials said 66 more have been hospitalized ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ARMOUR, MARCUS A 3929 MANOR RD, APT 211 CHATTANOOGA, 37406 Age at Arrest: 26 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT --- BEACH, CORTEZ MATTHEW PO BOX 3420 CHATTANOOGA, 37404 Age at Arrest: 30 years old Arresting Agency: DOMESTIC ASSAULT DOMESTIC ASSAULT INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY ... (click for more)

Cumberland County Deputy Shot; Suspect Killed Saturday Evening

A Cumberland County deputy was shot on Saturday at approximately 7:07 p.m., while responding to a suspicious person call at the 8000 block area of Chestnut Hill Road. The deputy exchanged gunfire with an unnamed suspect and was wounded in the upper right side and airlifted by Lifestar to U.T. Medical Center. The suspect barricaded in a vehicle and The Cumberland County Sheriff’s ... (click for more)

Opinion

Is Hamilton County Schools Top Heavy? - And Response

Every two-year School Board election, and every year at Hamilton County budget approval time, the charge is always made that the Hamilton County Schools central office is top heavy, and that money should be taken from administrative budgets and given towards the classroom. This issue has never been resolved. The reason it has never been resolved is that there is no data to support ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Creek Has 2 Banks

The Tennessee River is 652 miles long and has three major tributaries, The Clinch, the Little Tennessee, aand the Hiwassee. In Paducah, Ky., the Tennessee becomes the largest tributary of the Ohio River, but this story isn’t about rivers. Instead, it’s about the indisputable fact that for over 652 miles there are two major things the each of these five rivers have in common: the ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC's Abby Bateman Named CoSIDA Academic All-American Third Team

Chattanooga graduate Abby Bateman was selected to the Women’s Cross Country and Track and Field Academic All-America Third Team by the College Sports Information Directors of America, the organization announced Thursday. Bateman, a two-time Academic All-American, is one of 11 repeats on the team. She graduated Summa Cum Laude in May with 4.0 grade point average in Marketing. ... (click for more)

CFC Practicing Hard For July 11 Tournament In Empty Stadium

The Chattanooga Football Club’s practices look a bit odd from far away. Players in red and blue kits darted around a collection of mannequins meant to simulate defenders. Coach Peter Fuller’s squad goes through COVID-proof drills, which mostly focused on team cohesion on the pitch. “It’s simulating the shape of an opponent, and we were mainly working on our shape and how we ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors