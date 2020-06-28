Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ARMOUR, MARCUS A
3929 MANOR RD, APT 211 CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BEACH, CORTEZ MATTHEW
PO BOX 3420 CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
---
BLACK, DESTINY MARLANA
3805 HAL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BLACK, KOLBY B
5 SHALLOWFORD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
---
COOK, CARSON CRAIG
346 BONIFACOIUS RD TUNNEL HILL, 30755
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
DAUGHERTY, CHARLES JAKE
47 EDGEWOOD CIRCLE FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH
---
DONAHUE, GERALD DEAN
2951 CLIFTON TER Chattanooga, 37407
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency:
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
ERVIN, JESSE DANIEL
1318 ADONNA LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
EVADING ARREST
---
GANN, MICHAEL CHASE
1209 INDIAN AVENUE APT E1 ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
GONZALEZ, PEDRO GARCIA
2303 E 17TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045202
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
---
HATFIELD, BRISTON T
6 WEST MEADOWBROOK DRIVE REDBANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
UNDERAGE DRINKING
---
HILL, JAMES SCOTT
800 NORTH VALLEYWOOD CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
BURGLARY
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
HINDMAN, KIMBERLY RENEE
6015 MILL RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
HOANG, LOI DAI
106 FAWN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
JOHNSON, ADAM DENNIS
8929 WINGS WAY HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
SIMPLE ASSAULT (D/V)
---
LOMNICK, RODERICK MICHAEL
1100 S HIGHLAND PARK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374044243
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
INDECENT EXPOSURE
---
MCNEW, BRIAN SCOTT
6447 COLT LANE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
---
MENDEZ-RAMOS, HUBER
2609 MARKET ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
---
MERRITT, TERRY LEE
3226 6 AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MINNUCCI, MICHAEL ANDREW
7801 POINT MEADOWS DRIVE JACKSONVILLE, 32256
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
OLIVE, AMANDA ELIZABETH
3225 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
SIMPLE POSSESSION OR CASUAL EXCHANGE
---
OTT, RYAN LEE
203 LANCASTER AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
THEFT OVER 1000 ( AUTO)
---
PRATHER, SARAH MICHELLE
3520 SHELBY CIRCLE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SIMPLE ASSAULT
---
ROBASCIOTTI, MALEE DANIELLE
407 GENTLEMAN RIDGE SINGAL MOUNTAIL, 37377
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
BURGLARY
CRIMINAL TRESSPASSING
POSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR RESALE
THEFT OF PROPERTY (SHOPLIFTING)
---
STALLION, CHRISTOPHER DEWAYNE
1812 S WILLOW ST Chattanooga, 37404
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
TAYLOR, MELISSA CHERIE
4108 GREENBRIAR RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT
---
THOMPSON, MYCOLYA ANIKA
727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOONGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WALTERS, TIFFANI AMBER
3106 MOSELEY CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
---
WILKINS, JESSE LEE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
YOUNG, DOMINIQUE ALEXANDRIA
2103 KIRBY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
YOUNG, JEFFREY LAMAR
713 N HOLLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
Here are the mug shots:
|BEACH, CORTEZ MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 01/18/1990
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2020
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
|
|BLACK, DESTINY MARLANA
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 06/23/1991
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BLACK, KOLBY B
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 03/30/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
|
|COOK, CARSON CRAIG
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 06/30/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2020
Charge(s):
|
|DAUGHERTY, CHARLES JAKE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 10/13/1979
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2020
Charge(s):
|
|DONAHUE, GERALD DEAN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 01/07/1982
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2020
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|ERVIN, JESSE DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 05/22/1999
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2020
Charge(s):
|
|GONZALEZ, PEDRO GARCIA
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 02/29/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2020
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- EVADING ARREST
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
|
|HATFIELD, BRISTON T
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 10/27/2000
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- UNDERAGE DRINKING
|
|HILL, JAMES SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 10/14/1999
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2020
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY
- BURGLARY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|HINDMAN, KIMBERLY RENEE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 08/11/1975
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2020
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
|
|JOHNSON, ADAM DENNIS
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 12/26/1979
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2020
Charge(s):
|
|MCNEW, BRIAN SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 09/04/1968
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
|
|MINNUCCI, MICHAEL ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 03/04/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2020
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- ASSAULT
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|OLIVE, AMANDA ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 04/14/1982
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2020
Charge(s):
- SIMPLE POSSESSION OR CASUAL EXCHANGE
|
|OTT, RYAN LEE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 01/17/1991
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2020
Charge(s):
|
|PRATHER, SARAH MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 11/21/1991
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2020
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- SIMPLE ASSAULT
|
|SMITH, STEVEN KENNETH
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 02/21/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2020
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- BURGLARY
|
|STALLION, CHRISTOPHER DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 05/03/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2020
Charge(s):
|
|THOMPSON, MYCOLYA ANIKA
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 08/18/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WALTERS, TIFFANI AMBER
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 09/24/1994
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2020
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
|
|YOUNG, DOMINIQUE ALEXANDRIA
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 08/11/1994
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|YOUNG, JEFFREY LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/30/1993
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2020
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|