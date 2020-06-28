Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ARMOUR, MARCUS A

3929 MANOR RD, APT 211 CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BEACH, CORTEZ MATTHEW

PO BOX 3420 CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

---

BLACK, DESTINY MARLANA

3805 HAL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BLACK, KOLBY B

5 SHALLOWFORD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION

---

COOK, CARSON CRAIG

346 BONIFACOIUS RD TUNNEL HILL, 30755

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

DAUGHERTY, CHARLES JAKE

47 EDGEWOOD CIRCLE FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF METH

---

DONAHUE, GERALD DEAN

2951 CLIFTON TER Chattanooga, 37407

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency:

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

ERVIN, JESSE DANIEL

1318 ADONNA LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

EVADING ARREST

---

GANN, MICHAEL CHASE

1209 INDIAN AVENUE APT E1 ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

GONZALEZ, PEDRO GARCIA

2303 E 17TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045202

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

---

HATFIELD, BRISTON T

6 WEST MEADOWBROOK DRIVE REDBANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

UNDERAGE DRINKING

---

HILL, JAMES SCOTT

800 NORTH VALLEYWOOD CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

BURGLARY

BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

HINDMAN, KIMBERLY RENEE

6015 MILL RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

HOANG, LOI DAI

106 FAWN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

---

JOHNSON, ADAM DENNIS

8929 WINGS WAY HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

SIMPLE ASSAULT (D/V)

---

LOMNICK, RODERICK MICHAEL

1100 S HIGHLAND PARK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374044243

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

INDECENT EXPOSURE

---

MCNEW, BRIAN SCOTT

6447 COLT LANE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

---

MENDEZ-RAMOS, HUBER

2609 MARKET ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

---

MERRITT, TERRY LEE

3226 6 AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

MINNUCCI, MICHAEL ANDREW

7801 POINT MEADOWS DRIVE JACKSONVILLE, 32256

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

OLIVE, AMANDA ELIZABETH

3225 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

SIMPLE POSSESSION OR CASUAL EXCHANGE

---

OTT, RYAN LEE

203 LANCASTER AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

THEFT OVER 1000 ( AUTO)

---

PRATHER, SARAH MICHELLE

3520 SHELBY CIRCLE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SIMPLE ASSAULT

---

ROBASCIOTTI, MALEE DANIELLE

407 GENTLEMAN RIDGE SINGAL MOUNTAIL, 37377

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

BURGLARY

CRIMINAL TRESSPASSING

POSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR RESALE

THEFT OF PROPERTY (SHOPLIFTING)

---

STALLION, CHRISTOPHER DEWAYNE

1812 S WILLOW ST Chattanooga, 37404

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

TAYLOR, MELISSA CHERIE

4108 GREENBRIAR RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT

---

THOMPSON, MYCOLYA ANIKA

727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOONGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

WALTERS, TIFFANI AMBER

3106 MOSELEY CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

---

WILKINS, JESSE LEE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

YOUNG, DOMINIQUE ALEXANDRIA

2103 KIRBY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

YOUNG, JEFFREY LAMAR

713 N HOLLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

