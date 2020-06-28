 Sunday, June 28, 2020 84.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

BBQ Restaurant Cancels Order For Back The Police Rally After Getting Threats

Sunday, June 28, 2020

A barbecue restaurant in Red Bank canceled an order for the Back the Police Rally on Saturday after getting threats.

A manager of Shuford's Smokehouse told WDEF TV that one of the threats was to burn the Dayton Boulevard business down.

After that, Shuford's opted not to send the food to the rally near police headquarters on Amnicola Highway.

By Sunday, the Shuford's Facebook page had been taken down.

The restaurant is normally open on Sunday, but was not answering the phone.

Management said the food was not to have been donated, but was just another food order.


Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Cumberland County Deputy Shot; Suspect Killed Saturday Evening

Former Army Ranger Caught Up In "Cream Scheme" Is Facing 121-151 Months Guideline Sentencing Range


