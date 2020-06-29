Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALVAREZ, MARLON EDUARDO

2513 MAPLEWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

---

BIRKHEAD, WILLIAM DOUGLAS

4508 PONTIAC DR EASTRIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BLOCKER, ANTHONY LAMICHEAL

2412 Ocoee St Chattanooga, 374063531

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

BOWERS, DEBBIE A

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BROWN, DANIEL ANTHONY

17 REECE STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

SPEEDING

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

DRIVING WHILE SUSP

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

EVADING

---

CHARO, OLIVIA SABRINA

109 SHARONDALE DR DALTON, 30721

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

CONNERS, MATTHEW

2622 YOUNG ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

CRUZ, FRANCISCO

6574 E BRAINERD RD APT 911 CHATTANOOGA, 374213710

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

CUMMINGS, DESHUNN TREMELL

1810 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

EVADING ARREST

---

DIAZ-MENDEZ, BAYRON

1937 EMERSON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

DOBBS, LUCAS AARON

2527 LOVE LANE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPETAMI

---

DUNN, VINCENT BRADLEY

7430 MOESES RD HIXSON, 373432998

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER

---

ELLISON, ROBERT LEROY

5108 SAINT ELMO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409

Age at Arrest: 65 years old

Arresting Agency: Game & Fish TWRA

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (FOURTH OFFENSE)

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

---

ESLINGER, BRANDON KENT

138 LEGGETT RD GRAYSVILLE, 37338

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)---HORNSBY, SAVANNAH F2421 WALNUT DR NW CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEOPEN CONTAINER LAWVIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAWDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE---HYTER, TOKKARI LENEASHA1013 N MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374112576Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONDOMESTIC ASSAULT---JONES, HAILEY ROCELIA17 REECE ST ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeVIO. OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)---JONTE, JAMES KENNETH1008 WILSON RD ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---JUAREZ, MARCOS307 LINER LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEFOLLOWING TOO CLOSELYDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE---LAVERGNE, DANA2529 DE SALES AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULT---LAYNE, MICHAEL MORGAN6525 GRUBB ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSERECKLESS DRIVING---MEADOWS, HAYDEN DAMON1816 CLAYTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATIONUNLAWFUL POSS. OF A WEAPONPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNER THE INFLUENCE---NOPPLE, ASHLEY1410 N MACK SMITH ROAD ROOM 3206 EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeCONSPIRACY TO COMMIT THEFT---PEREZ, MAGNOLIO RAMIREZ2102 E 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaILLEGAL PARKINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE---RAINES, DONALD ALLEN9833 VINE STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFAILURE TO CARRY AND DISPLAY LICENSE---REYES-SOTO, ALDAIR RAMARIO4006 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULTPUBLIC INTOXICATION---REYES-SOTO, REMBER4006 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE---RICKS, TIMOTHY TYREE8208 FALLEN MAPLE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeTHEFT OVER 1,000 (AUTO THEFT)---RINGLEY, CODY ALLEN1651 JED LN HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY---ROBINSON, TYLER CHANNING1103 N MAIN ST MEMPHIS, 37015Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaINDECENT EXPOSURE---SASSEEN, ALAN P11229 HIXSON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 76 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisySIMPLE ASSAULT---THOMAS, JASMINE JOYLITHIA8782 MILLARD LEE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---WEAVER, THOMAS JACOB5811 TYNER LANE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULTHARASSMENT---WENE, CAITLYN9905 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---WILLIAMS, CHARLES727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

Here are the mug shots:

