Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ALVAREZ, MARLON EDUARDO
2513 MAPLEWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
---
BIRKHEAD, WILLIAM DOUGLAS
4508 PONTIAC DR EASTRIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BLOCKER, ANTHONY LAMICHEAL
2412 Ocoee St Chattanooga, 374063531
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
BOWERS, DEBBIE A
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BROWN, DANIEL ANTHONY
17 REECE STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
SPEEDING
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
DRIVING WHILE SUSP
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
EVADING
---
CHARO, OLIVIA SABRINA
109 SHARONDALE DR DALTON, 30721
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
CONNERS, MATTHEW
2622 YOUNG ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
CRUZ, FRANCISCO
6574 E BRAINERD RD APT 911 CHATTANOOGA, 374213710
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
CUMMINGS, DESHUNN TREMELL
1810 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
EVADING ARREST
---
DIAZ-MENDEZ, BAYRON
1937 EMERSON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
DOBBS, LUCAS AARON
2527 LOVE LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPETAMI
---
DUNN, VINCENT BRADLEY
7430 MOESES RD HIXSON, 373432998
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER
---
ELLISON, ROBERT LEROY
5108 SAINT ELMO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Game & Fish TWRA
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (FOURTH OFFENSE)
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
---
ESLINGER, BRANDON KENT
138 LEGGETT RD GRAYSVILLE, 37338
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
---
HORNSBY, SAVANNAH F
2421 WALNUT DR NW CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
HYTER, TOKKARI LENEASHA
1013 N MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374112576
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
JONES, HAILEY ROCELIA
17 REECE ST ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIO. OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
JONTE, JAMES KENNETH
1008 WILSON RD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
JUAREZ, MARCOS
307 LINER LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
LAVERGNE, DANA
2529 DE SALES AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
LAYNE, MICHAEL MORGAN
6525 GRUBB ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
RECKLESS DRIVING
---
MEADOWS, HAYDEN DAMON
1816 CLAYTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
UNLAWFUL POSS. OF A WEAPON
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNER THE INFLUENCE
---
NOPPLE, ASHLEY
1410 N MACK SMITH ROAD ROOM 3206 EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT THEFT
---
PEREZ, MAGNOLIO RAMIREZ
2102 E 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ILLEGAL PARKING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
---
RAINES, DONALD ALLEN
9833 VINE STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO CARRY AND DISPLAY LICENSE
---
REYES-SOTO, ALDAIR RAMARIO
4006 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
REYES-SOTO, REMBER
4006 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
RICKS, TIMOTHY TYREE
8208 FALLEN MAPLE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OVER 1,000 (AUTO THEFT)
---
RINGLEY, CODY ALLEN
1651 JED LN HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
ROBINSON, TYLER CHANNING
1103 N MAIN ST MEMPHIS, 37015
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
INDECENT EXPOSURE
---
SASSEEN, ALAN P
11229 HIXSON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 76 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
SIMPLE ASSAULT
---
THOMAS, JASMINE JOYLITHIA
8782 MILLARD LEE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
WEAVER, THOMAS JACOB
5811 TYNER LANE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
HARASSMENT
---
WENE, CAITLYN
9905 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
WILLIAMS, CHARLES
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
