Cleveland, Tn., Man Was Among 2 People Killed In I-24 Wreck In Rutherford County

Monday, June 29, 2020

A Cleveland, Tn., man was one of two people killed in a crash on I-24 In Rutherford County on Friday night in which a car drove across the grass median and hit a car going the other way.

One of two victims in the car that crossed the median was identified as James Black, 49, of Cleveland, Tn.

Another person who was in the front of that vehicle also died.

The left rear passenger was taken to Vanderbilt Hospital and the right rear passenger was taken to Vanderbilt Children's Hospital.

The driver of the car that was hit, Matthew Coppernoll, 41, was taken to St.

Thomas Rutherford Hospital by private car.

Authorities say they do not know why the car went over into the eastbound lanes.

The wreck was just past the Joe B. Jackson Parkway exit.


