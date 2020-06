Here is the Walker County arrest report for June 22-28:

SKYLES ASHEY SHAY NICOLE W/F 32 *** OFFICER JONES POSSESSION OF METH, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IV

MORRISON DYLAN JAMES W/M 27 *** OFFICER JONES POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IV

MEADE DAVID SETH W/M 37 *** OFFICER THOMASON POSS OF MARIJ.

LESS THAN OZ, DUI, OPEN CONTAINER

HANNAH LISA MICHELLE W/F 46 *** OFFICER DYE POSSESSION OF METH

BEND JOHN ROBERT W/M 33 *** OFFICER DYE DUI

MARTIN DONALD ADAM W/M 49 *** OFFICER ALFORD POSSESSION OF METH

KENDRICK ANTIONE NMN B/M 32 *** OFFICER HOLLAND GIVING FALSE NAME, DOB, OR ADDRESS TO LEO, FTA (M)

SMITH MURIEL ARLEEN W/F 58 *** DTF POSSESSION OF METH

WOMBLE CHARLES FLOYD W/M 46 *** DTF POSSESSION OF METH, PROBATION FELONY

WOMBLE CHARLES ALLEN W/M 68 *** DTF POSSESSION OF METH

WOMBLE ALLEN EUGENE W/M 44 *** DTF POSSESSION OF METH, FTA (M), PROBATION (F)

BLACK TONYA SUE W/F 45 *** DTF POSSESSION OF METH

CLUCK BARRY LYNN W/M 53 *** DTF POSSESSION OF METH, PROBATION (M)

WOMBLE AMANDA LYNN W/F 35 *** DTF POSSESSION OFMETH, PROBATION (F)

GRAHAM HOWARD NICK W/M 51 *** DTF POSSESSION OF METH

BROCK ALBERT RONNELL W/M 64 *** DTF POSSESSION OF METH

SONGER SAMANTHA ANN W/F 43 *** DTF POSSESSION OF METH

CORRELL JAMES TAYLOR W/M 23 *** OFFICER BETHUNE DRIVING W/O VALID LICENSE

COLBERT JACOB LEE W/M 24 *** OFFICER SCARBROUGH

BALL JARED ALLEN W/M 21 *** OFFICER SCARBROUGH

KIRK JOHN FRANKLIN W/M 51 *** OFFICER HOLLAND EXPIRED LICENSE PLATE, DRIVING ON SUSPENDED

THOMAS CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL W/M 40 *** OFFICER CLARK DISORDERLY CONDUCT, SIMPLE ASSAULT (FVA)

LAWSON SKYLAR MICHAEL W/M 19 *** OFFICER AGREDANO RECKLESS DRIVING, SPEEDING

DANIEL JOSHUA WAYNE W/M 42 *** OFFICER WALKER BATTERY (FVA)

HUNTER JOHN ROBBIE W/M 44 *** OFFICER REYNOLDS PROWLING, PROBATION (M)

HAWKINS JOHN WESLEY W/M 28 *** OFFICER MILLER PROBATION (F)

BYRD TAYLOR STEVENS W/M 30 *** OFFICER SCARBROUGH CRIMINAL TRESPASS

FRANKLIN ANDREW RICHARD W/M 38 *** OFFICER MILLER PROBATION (F)

JACKSON JAMES HAMILTON W/M 24 *** OFFICER SCHRADER DUI DRUGS, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, POSS OF METH, NO INSURANCE, DRIVER EXERCISE PROPER USE OF RADIO AND CELL PHONE, USE OF COMMUNICATION FACILITY IN COMMISSION OF A FELONY INVOLVING CONTROL SUBSTANCE

TIDWELL DANA MICHELLE W/F 48 *** OFFICER CAREATHRS FTA (M), FTA (F)

HOLT BRANDYN DAVID W/M 27 *** OFFICER BURGESS BATTERY (FVA), PUI

LEMMING MICHAEL SHANE W/M 44 OFFICER MILLER 17-6-12-FELONY – FAILURE TO APPEAR FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE-FELONY, BOND SURRENDER-BOND SURRENDER

SMITH JEREMY BRANDON W/M 39 OFFICER CAMP 16-13-30(a) METH – POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, 16-5-20(d) – SIMPLE ASSAULT – FAMILY VIOLENCE

MOSS JACOB JEAN W/M 37 OFFICER BROOME 42-8-38 FELONY – VIOLATION PROBATION - FELONY

WILLIAMS DUSTIN KEITH W/M 33 SELF HOLD FOR COURT – HOLD FOR COURT

HOLLAND WILLIAM KYLE W/M 35 SELF HOLD FOR COURT – HOLD FOR COURT

BURNETTE LANDON SHIELDS W/M 26 OFFICER WOOTEN 16-5-20(d) – SIMPLE ASSAULT – FAMILY VIOLENCE, 16-7-23 DAMAGE 2ND PRIVATE PROP – CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY 2ND (PRIVATE PROPERTY)

FEHRING BRANDON MATTHEW W/M 44 OFFICER WEBER 17-6-12 FELONY – FAILURE TO APPEAR FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE

GLENSKI NORMAN RICHARD W/M 52 OFFICER BARKLEY 16-5-23(f) – SIMPLE BATTERY – FAMILY VIOLENCE

THORNBURGH ROBERT EVERT W/M 56 OFFICER DYE 17-6-12-MISD – FAILURE TO APPEAR FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE-MISDEMEANOR, 40-5-20(A)-MISD – DRIVING WITHOUT A VALID LICENSE(MISDEMEANOR), 40-6-241 – FAILURE TO EXERCISE DUE CARE WHEN USING CELLPHONE/RADIO

TAYLOR ERICA DANIELLE W/F 24 OFFICER MULLIS 40-6-181 – SPEEDING, 40-6-391(a)(1) ALCOHOL – DUI-DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL

THOMISON MICHAEL CHRISTOPHER W/M 47 OFFICER JONES 16-5-23.1(f)(1) – BATTERY – FAMILY VIOLENCE

LANHAM CAROLYN JILL W/F 45 OFFICER JONES 16-5-23.1(f)(1) – BATTERY – FAMILY VIOLENCE

COLBERT JACOB LEE W/M 24 OFFICER MILLER 16-7-1 2ND – BURGLARY – BUILDING, STRUCTURE, VEHICLE

BROOME DECODA LEE W/M 28 OFFICER COKER 16-9-33 – FINANCIAL TRANSACTION CARD FRAUD, 42-8-38 FELONY – VIOLATION PROBATION - FELONY

HENDERSON DIRK ANTHONY W/M 54 OFFICER MILLER 16-7-21 DAMAGE PROP – CRIMINAL TRESPASS-DAMAGE TO PROPERTY UNDER $500

ROWLAND WILLIAM AUSTIN B/M 27 OFFICER SIMPSON 42-1-12(n) – FAILURE TO REGISTER AS SEXOFFENDER/FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH REQUIREMENTS/PROVIDE FLASE INFORMATION

SMITH ROBERT EUGENE W/M 43 OFFICER BARRETT 16-5-23.1 – BATTERY, 16-5-41 – FALSE IMPRISONMENT, 42-8-38 FELONY – VIOLATION PROBATION – FELONY, 42-8-38 MISD – VIOLATION PROBATION - FELONY

ADAMS JAMIE ALLAN W/M 44 OFFICER BARRETT 16-13-30(a) METH – POSSESSION METHAMPHETMINE

SMITH BRANDON ALLEN W/M 23 OFFICER ELLIOTT 17-6-12-MISD – FAILURE TO APPEAR FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE-MISDEMEANOR, 40-2-7 – REMOVING / AFFIXING TAG WITH INTENT TO CONCEAL IDENTITY OF VEHICLE, 40-5-121(A) 1ST – DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED OR REVOKED – 1ST OFFENSE, 40-6-10 – NO INSURANCE, 40-6-249 – LITTERING HIGHWAY, 40-8-76.1(b) – SEAT BELTS VIOLATION (ADULTS)

MONTGOMERY QUENTON DEVON B/M 25 OFFICER MILLER 16-7-21 DAMAGE PROP – CRIMINAL TRESPASS – DAMAGE TO PROPERTY UNDER $500, 17-6-12-MISD – FAILURE TO APPEAR FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE-MISDEMEANOR

SLAYTON KELBY CHRISTOPHER W/M 23 OFFICER ELLIOTT 40-5-121(A) 1ST – DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED OR REVOKED – 1ST OFFENSE, 40-6-241.2 – TEXTING WHILE DRIVING

HARRIS DANIEL ALLAN W/M 54 OFFICER HENRY 40-5-121(A) 1ST – DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED OR REVOKED – 1ST OFFENSE, 40-6-15 – KNOWINGLY DRIVING A MOTOR VEHICLE ON SUSPENDED, REVOKED, OR CANCELED REGISTARTION

THOMAS SHELBY LYNN W/F 23 OFFICER ELLIOTT 16-11-39 – DISORDERLY CONDUCT, 16-13-2(b) – MARIJUANA – POSSES LESS THAN 1 OZ, 16-13-32.2 – POSSESSION AND USE OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS

DEAL CLINT AL-LYNN W/M 45 OFFICER ELLIOTT 16-13-2(b) – MARIJUANA – POSSESS LESS THAN 1 OZ, 16-13-32.2 – POSSESSION AND USE OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS

DODD ERIC LANCE W/M 29 OFFICER ALFORD 16-8-18 – ENTERING AUTOMOBILE OR OTHER MOTOR VEHICLE WITH INTENT TO COMMIT THEFT OR FELONY, 16-8-2 MISD- THEFT BY TAKING-MISDEMEANOR, 16-8-2 F GOV’T PROPERTY – THEFT BY TAKING – F – GOV’T PROPERTY, 16-8-2 F MOTOR VEHICLE – THEFT BY TAKING – F – MOTOR VEHICLE, 17-6-12-MISD – FAILURE TO APPEAR FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE-MISDEMEANOR

WOOTEN TIMOTHY MARK W/M 42 OFFICER BARKLEY HOLD FOR CHATTOOGA COUNTY

LIGHT SUE LEESHANE W/F 30 OFFICER WOOTEN 16-13-30(a) METH – POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, 16-13-32.2 – POSSESSION AND USE OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS, 40-6-253(a)(3) – OPEN CONTAINER VIOLATION, DISTILLED SPIRITS AND ETHYL ALCOHOL/ETHANOL/SPIRITS

DAVIS CHARLES RICHARD W/M 34 *** OFFICER DYE PAROLE, POSS OF METH, POSS OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS

COLLINS ANDREW JERRY W/M 31 *** OFFICER DYE POSS OF METH, POSS OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS

BURNHAM RHONDA DIANE-SUSAN W/F 28 *** OFFICER DYE POSS OF METH, POSS OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS, NO INSURANCE, STARBUST WINDSHIELD,TAG LIGHT REQUIREMENT, FAILURE TO REGISTER VEHICLE

CAMPBELL SAMANTHA RAE W/F 31 *** OFFICER ALFORD SIMPLE BATTERY (FVA)

SHERARD CARL DARWIN B/M 24 *** OFFICER JONES THEFT BY TAKING (F), BRINGING STOLEN PROPERTY INTO THE STATE (F), BURGLARY, POSSESSION OF TOOLS FOR THE COMMISION OF CRIME, DRIVING ON SUSUPENDED

GREEN JIMMY CHARLES B/M 27 *** OFFICER JONES GIVING FALSE NAME, DOB, OR ADDRESS TO LEO

SMITH QUINN BARRETT W/M 45 *** OFFICER REYNOLDS DRIVING ON SUSPENDED

SMITH JESSICA JADE W/F 39 *** OFFICER HOLLAND POSS OF METH, POSS OF SCHEDULE II, FAILURE TO REGISTER VEHICLE, CONCEALING IDENTITY OF VEHICLE

SMITH QUINN BARRETT W/M 45 *** OFFICER REYNOLDS DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE

MAURER TROY SPENCER W/M 33 *** OFFICER MILLER POSS OF METH

DEMPSEY JUSTIS MICHAEL TAYLOR W/M 21 *** OFFICER HOLLAND POSS OF METH, POSS OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS, THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING

RHODES SCOTT ALLEN W/M 42 *** OFFICER HOLLAND THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING (F), POSS OF METH, POSS OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS

HURST ANGELA MARIE W/F 53 *** OFFICER KIRBY SIMPLE BATTERY (FVA)

ROBERTS TYLER LABRON B/M 28 *** OFFICER KIRBY PROBATION (F), SIMPLE BATTERY (FVA)

KING CASEY JOHN-ALLEN W/M 29 *** OFFICER WASIM SIMPLE BATTERY (FVA)

KING TONY ALLEN W/M 52 *** OFFICER WASIM SIMPLE BATTERY (FVA)

MATIJIW WHITNEY CORRINE W/F 38 *** ***** HOLD FOR FORSYTH

DUPREE LAUREN RAE W/F 37 *** OFFICER RAMEY FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, DUI

PATEL HIREN ARVINDKUMAR P/M 38 *** OFFICER COPPOCK FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, DRIVING ON SUSPENDED

BRUCE JEREMY RAY W/M 46 *** OFFICER ELLIOT EXPIRED TAG, PROBATION (F)

SMITH BROOKELYNN DEANNE W/M 28 *** OFFICER ELLIOT POSSESSION OF METH

WIMBLEY JAMES WILLIAM W/M 42 *** OFFICER SPROUSE DRIVING ON SUSPENDED, NO INSURANCE, KNOWLING DRIVING ON SUSPENDED OR REVOKED REGISTRATION, TAILLIGHT LENSES REQUIREMENT, GA RESIDENT HAS 60 DAYS TO CHANGE NAME OR ADDRESS

SMITH PAUL ANTHONY W/M 40 *** OFFICER HOLLAND DRIVING ON SUSPENDED, FAILURE TO REGISTER VEHICLE, CONCEALING IDENTITY OF VEHICLE

COLBY STEPHEN CARLTON W/M 44 *** OFFICER SCARBROUGH POSSESSION OF METH

CROSS JR CEDRIC CORNELL B/M 31 *** OFFICER SIMPSON DUI, RECKLESS DRIVING

BRADLEY JOESPH LEE W/M 34 *** OFFICER GILLELAND SIMPLE BATTERY (FVA)

BRADLEY AMANDA PEACHES W/F 34 *** OFFICER GILLELAND THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING (M)