Post Office On East Brainerd Road Reopens

The U.S. Post Office at 7610 E. Brainerd Road is now open. The office was temporarily closed while repairs were made due to damage sustained in the April tornado.

The hours of operation are Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The Tennessee District serves ZIP Codes 370-374, 376-385 in Tennessee and 307 in northern Georgia.

The Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses, and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.