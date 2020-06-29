Georgia Reports 2,207 New Cases, 6 More Deaths

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 2,784 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - six more since Sunday.



The confirmed cases are now at 79,417- up from 77,210 - an increase of 2,207.



Hospitalizations are at 10,824 - up 113 since Sunday.



Whitfield County has 54 new cases for a total of 1,055, and 10 deaths. Officials said 50 have been hospitalized.

Walker County has no new cases at 315 and 11 deaths.

Sixteen have been hospitalized. Dade County is reporting 65 cases, up one, and one death. Three have been hospitalized.Catoosa County has one more for total of 304 cases and seven deaths. Twenty-seven have been hospitalized. Chattooga County remains at 56 cases, two deaths, and four hospitalizations.Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 677 cases and 42 deaths from the virus.Floyd County (Rome) has 502 cases and 15 deaths.Gordon County (Calhoun) has 356 cases and 18 deaths from coronavirus. Forty-three have been hospitalized in Gordon County.The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County with 6,648 cases and 312 deaths. Cobb County has 4,630 cases and 240 deaths. There are now 5,469 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) with 171 deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 7,755 cases and now 170 deaths.Dougherty County (Albany) has 1,887 cases and is at 154 deaths.