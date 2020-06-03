 Wednesday, June 3, 2020 Weather

Breaking News


Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Wednesday, June 3, 2020

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ASHLEY, VIRGIL JAMAR
4860 PAWNE TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
---
BAKER, TAREK TREMAINE
4316 DUPAL STREET APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
BENEDICT, DENNIS P
9209 CHARBAR CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BRAMBILA, LUIS ANDRENADE
1108 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
CLAUSING, EMILY RAE
129 WREN DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
CLAYTON, JEREMY CRAIG
1710 MCDONALD LN SW CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
OBSTRUCTION OF HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
DURBIN, BRIAN KEITH
2809 E 47TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
EDWARDS, ROBERT LANCE
112 HITHILL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
EVANS, DAVID HAYES
5321 DUPONT STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL LITTERING
EVADING ARREST
EVADING ARREST
---
FOSTER, ALLISON MARISSA
1221 E 34TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
GRAY, JIMMY EDWARD
INMATE ATHENS, 37303
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FEDERAL
---
GREER, JAMES CLIFFORD
903 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374064143
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
GROSS, CHARLES ALLEN
15920 POOLE ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
GUINN, TIMOTHY DEAN
2717 ROSSVILLE BOULEVARD CHATTANOOGA, 37414
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
---
GUNN, LAQUENTIN DOMINIC
10680 HAMPSHIRE AVE S APT 12 BLOOMINGTON, 55438
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
INGRAM, RYAN N
5607 MORROW RD NASHVILLE, 37209
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
JUNGERS, DAVID THOMAS
7318 ELAINE CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374214565
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
KENDRICKS, DESHONDRE MARKIES
504 WANDO DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
KIRKWOOD, BILLY MAURIEL
2219 EAST 19TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
MERRITT, KIMBERLY HOPE
161 GARDNER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37401
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
NORRIS, JOSHUA EUGENE
5525 SPIDERWEBB WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
---
PIERRO, CHARLES EUGENE
1622 NORTHCHESTER ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
RADCLIFF, THOMAS EDWARD
2525 IGOU FERRY RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
INCITING TO RIOT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
---
RENO, PAUL AVERY
5850 RAGNAR HIXSON, 37379
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
---
SMITH, GREGORY EDWARD
1482 ALICE LANE SOODY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
STAMPER, CODY
3210 BROAD ST CHATTANOOGA, 374083059
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
THOMPSON, CHRISTOPHER JOHN
1011 GADD RD APT 308 HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
---
YOUNG, TREVAN
4715 BONNY OAKS DRIVE APT 710 CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

Here are the mug shots:

ASHLEY, VIRGIL JAMAR
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 11/27/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2020
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
BAKER, TAREK TREMAINE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 01/09/1979
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
BENEDICT, DENNIS P
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 11/09/1963
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CLAUSING, EMILY RAE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 01/14/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CLAYTON, JEREMY CRAIG
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 07/10/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2020
Charge(s):
  • OBSTRUCTION OF HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
  • OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
EDWARDS, ROBERT LANCE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 01/06/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
EVANS, DAVID HAYES
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 08/17/1979
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2020
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL LITTERING
  • EVADING ARREST
  • EVADING ARREST
FOSTER, ALLISON MARISSA
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 01/25/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2020
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
GRAY, JIMMY EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 08/22/1958
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2020
Charge(s):
  • FEDERAL
GREER, JAMES CLIFFORD
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 10/12/1959
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2020
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
GUINN, TIMOTHY DEAN
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 03/07/1961
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
GUNN, LAQUENTIN DOMINIC
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 10/21/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
JUNGERS, DAVID THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 03/11/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
KENDRICKS, DESHONDRE MARKIES
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 11/02/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
KIRKWOOD, BILLY MAURIEL
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 05/16/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
MERRITT, KIMBERLY HOPE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 05/11/1977
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
NORRIS, JOSHUA EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 09/13/1992
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2020
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
PIERRO, CHARLES EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 08/07/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2020
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
RENO, PAUL AVERY
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 04/09/1973
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
SMITH, GREGORY EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 03/27/2000
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2020
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
STAMPER, CODY
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 09/24/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2020
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
YOUNG, TREVAN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 04/24/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2020
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT


June 3, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

June 2, 2020

Stormwater Fee Increase Is Only New Expense For Taxpayers In Red Bank Budget

June 2, 2020

State GOP Chairman Golden Would Welcome Republican National Convention In Nashville


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ASHLEY, VIRGIL JAMAR 4860 PAWNE TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37404 Age at Arrest: 37 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga NONSUPPORT AND ... (click for more)

A public hearing was held Tuesday afternoon prior to the first vote for the Red Bank fiscal year 2021 operating budget, with no resident of the city present speaking for or against it. The proposed ... (click for more)

Tennessee Republican Party Chairman Scott Golden said Tuesday he would welcome the Republican National Convention in Nashville. He said, "An article in today's Politico mentioned Nashville ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ASHLEY, VIRGIL JAMAR 4860 PAWNE TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37404 Age at Arrest: 37 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT --- BAKER, TAREK TREMAINE 4316 DUPAL STREET APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37421 Age at Arrest: 41 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge THEFT OF PROPERTY THEFT OF PROPERTY ... (click for more)

Stormwater Fee Increase Is Only New Expense For Taxpayers In Red Bank Budget

A public hearing was held Tuesday afternoon prior to the first vote for the Red Bank fiscal year 2021 operating budget, with no resident of the city present speaking for or against it. The proposed budget passed unanimously. City Manager Tim Thornbury thanked the department heads for being flexible with requests during the creation of the budget in a year when revenue is uncertain. ... (click for more)

Opinion

When Violence In America Was Affirmed And Praised: Understanding And Solving Racial Injustices

One man’s violent anti-government protests is another man’s just war. First, let me say I do not condone the rioting and violence that is occurring across our nation, following the murder of George Floyd at the knees of white police officer Derek Chauvin. As someone who values that Jesus taught us to “turn the other cheek” I believe there are other ways we must respond, even ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Get Mad! I Am Too

I do not believe “Black Lives Matter.” Rather, I believe “All Lives Matter.” And using the latter over the former, I am mad too. The rioting that is taking place all over America is against the law. It restricts my freedoms, bridles my trusts, is contrary to my beliefs, and – if it still matters – is blatantly unconstitutional. That the President of the United States has no choice ... (click for more)

Sports

CFC Hopes Turmoil Will Lead To Positive Change

The Chattanooga Football Club released a statement regarding the protests occurring within the city. It reads: “Chattanooga FC is, and always will be, a community club. From the beginning, our sole focus was to bring Chattanooga together, all of Chattanooga, from all races, creeds, and classes. It pains us that throughout our nation many fear for those lives ... (click for more)

Ray Deering, Popular Baylor School Administrator And Sports Columnist, Dies

Ray Deering, a beloved Baylor School administrator and sports enthusiast who wrote a popular sports column in the Chattanooga Times Free Press, has died. A lifelong resident of Chattanooga, Mr. Deering was a 1961 graduate of Chattanooga High School and received his Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Chattanooga in 1965. At UC he served as the sports editor of ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors