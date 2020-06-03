Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ASHLEY, VIRGIL JAMAR
4860 PAWNE TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
---
BAKER, TAREK TREMAINE
4316 DUPAL STREET APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
BENEDICT, DENNIS P
9209 CHARBAR CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BRAMBILA, LUIS ANDRENADE
1108 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
CLAUSING, EMILY RAE
129 WREN DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
CLAYTON, JEREMY CRAIG
1710 MCDONALD LN SW CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
OBSTRUCTION OF HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
DURBIN, BRIAN KEITH
2809 E 47TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
EDWARDS, ROBERT LANCE
112 HITHILL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
EVANS, DAVID HAYES
5321 DUPONT STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL LITTERING
EVADING ARREST
EVADING ARREST
---
FOSTER, ALLISON MARISSA
1221 E 34TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
GRAY, JIMMY EDWARD
INMATE ATHENS, 37303
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FEDERAL
---
GREER, JAMES CLIFFORD
903 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374064143
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
GROSS, CHARLES ALLEN
15920 POOLE ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
GUINN, TIMOTHY DEAN
2717 ROSSVILLE BOULEVARD CHATTANOOGA, 37414
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
---
GUNN, LAQUENTIN DOMINIC
10680 HAMPSHIRE AVE S APT 12 BLOOMINGTON, 55438
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
INGRAM, RYAN N
5607 MORROW RD NASHVILLE, 37209
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
JUNGERS, DAVID THOMAS
7318 ELAINE CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374214565
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
KENDRICKS, DESHONDRE MARKIES
504 WANDO DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
KIRKWOOD, BILLY MAURIEL
2219 EAST 19TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
MERRITT, KIMBERLY HOPE
161 GARDNER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37401
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
NORRIS, JOSHUA EUGENE
5525 SPIDERWEBB WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
---
PIERRO, CHARLES EUGENE
1622 NORTHCHESTER ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
RADCLIFF, THOMAS EDWARD
2525 IGOU FERRY RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
INCITING TO RIOT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
---
RENO, PAUL AVERY
5850 RAGNAR HIXSON, 37379
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
---
SMITH, GREGORY EDWARD
1482 ALICE LANE SOODY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
STAMPER, CODY
3210 BROAD ST CHATTANOOGA, 374083059
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
THOMPSON, CHRISTOPHER JOHN
1011 GADD RD APT 308 HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
---
YOUNG, TREVAN
4715 BONNY OAKS DRIVE APT 710 CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
Here are the mug shots:
|ASHLEY, VIRGIL JAMAR
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 11/27/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2020
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|BAKER, TAREK TREMAINE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 01/09/1979
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2020
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|BENEDICT, DENNIS P
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 11/09/1963
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CLAUSING, EMILY RAE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 01/14/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2020
Charge(s):
|
|CLAYTON, JEREMY CRAIG
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 07/10/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2020
Charge(s):
- OBSTRUCTION OF HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
- OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|EDWARDS, ROBERT LANCE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 01/06/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2020
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|EVANS, DAVID HAYES
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 08/17/1979
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2020
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL LITTERING
- EVADING ARREST
- EVADING ARREST
|
|FOSTER, ALLISON MARISSA
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 01/25/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2020
Charge(s):
|
|GRAY, JIMMY EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 08/22/1958
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2020
Charge(s):
|
|GREER, JAMES CLIFFORD
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 10/12/1959
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2020
Charge(s):
|
|GUINN, TIMOTHY DEAN
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 03/07/1961
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
|
|GUNN, LAQUENTIN DOMINIC
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 10/21/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2020
Charge(s):
|
|JUNGERS, DAVID THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 03/11/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|KENDRICKS, DESHONDRE MARKIES
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 11/02/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
|
|KIRKWOOD, BILLY MAURIEL
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 05/16/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2020
Charge(s):
|
|MERRITT, KIMBERLY HOPE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 05/11/1977
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|NORRIS, JOSHUA EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 09/13/1992
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2020
Charge(s):
- RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
|
|PIERRO, CHARLES EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 08/07/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2020
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|RENO, PAUL AVERY
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 04/09/1973
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
|
|SMITH, GREGORY EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 03/27/2000
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2020
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|STAMPER, CODY
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 09/24/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2020
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|YOUNG, TREVAN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 04/24/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2020
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|