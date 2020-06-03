Garage Damaged By Fire On Highwood Drive Tuesday Evening

The Chattanooga Fire Department responded to a garage on fire at 4023 Highwood Drive Tuesday evening.

The first arriving unit reported smoke and flames coming from an enclosed garage. All occupants were outside the house. Firefighters made an aggressive interior attack and extinguished the flames in about 10 minutes. The fire was contained to the garage with some smoke in the house. The smoke was removed and the house was checked for air quality.

The homeowner had been grinding metal in the garage and the sparks started the fire.

The amount of damage was undetermined at the time and there were no injuries.

Q19, S19, Q16, E11, Q10, and B3 responded.



