Friends Of The Festival Cancels Riverbend 2020

Friends of the Festival, the nonprofit organization behind Chattanooga’s premier music festival Riverbend, has made the decision to cancel this year’s event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.  In response, Friends of the Festival is unveiling new plans to continue to deliver music to the city’s riverfront in light of the new realities brought on by the pandemic.

In what would have been its 39th year, Riverbend 2020 was originally scheduled for the last weekend in May but was postponed to the fall due to the coronavirus.  Ultimately, the Friends of the Festival Board of Directors has decided that to produce a Riverbend Festival with an anticipated 40,000+ attendees would not be the responsible approach to take in this environment and has canceled this year’s event. Plans are now underway to bring Chattanooga together for a series of smaller, free music events throughout the summer culminating with a ticketed event in October.

This summer series, Chattanooga Unite: Healing and Uniting on the River, will be a series of six free concerts, and is designed to be Chattanooga’s first celebration of the resurgence of summer, our community, and our local economy after the height of the pandemic.  Chattanooga Unite is scheduled to begin on July 11 and will continue for the following five Saturdays. This schedule is subject to change as the City of Chattanooga and other local officials will be making week-to-week determinations about the permitting of live music events and other large gatherings this summer.  Chattanooga Unite is slated to include live music, a Heroes Recognition Program, local arts, food trucks, nonprofit participation, children’s programs and much more.

“Our top priority has always been the safety and health of our patrons, performers, volunteers and the community at large,” said Mickey McCamish, Friends of the Festival executive director. “As we plan for this summer’s events, we will move forward with guidance from local public health officials and the Tennessee Pledge, implementing protocols like social distancing, hand sanitizer stations, volunteers wearing masks and clean restrooms. Although we are disappointed that Riverbend cannot continue as we know it this year, we are excited to deliver the next chapter in the region’s finest riverfront music legacy.”

More details will be made available as planning progresses. For more information on Riverbend and Chattanooga Unite, visit www.riverbendfestival.com or follow us on social media.

For those who purchased Riverbend Festival 2020 admission, the refund process is underway.  Credit card purchases made within the last 120 days will be automatically refunded and will be noted on credit card statements.  Purchases made more than 120 days ago will be refunded by check and mailed to the address filed with the purchase. Please note that all refunds are expected to be processed by Aug. 31.  For refund inquiries, email info@riverbendfestival.com.


Area Churches To Hold Prayer Rally: Seeking Racial Justice And Reconciliation

Garage Damaged By Fire On Highwood Drive Tuesday Evening

PHOTOS: Enthusiastic But Peaceful Protest Held At Chattanooga's Miller Park


Churches throughout the Chattanooga area are uniting Friday at 7:30 p.m., to look up to God, in prayer and worship, and out to fellow neighbors, in love and repentance, to seek equal justice ... (click for more)

The Chattanooga Fire Department responded to a garage on fire at 4023 Highwood Drive Tuesday evening. The first arriving unit reported smoke and flames coming from an enclosed garage. All ... (click for more)

An enthusiastic but peaceful protest was held at Miller Park on Tuesday night (click for more)



When Violence In America Was Affirmed And Praised: Understanding And Solving Racial Injustices

One man’s violent anti-government protests is another man’s just war. First, let me say I do not condone the rioting and violence that is occurring across our nation, following the murder of George Floyd at the knees of white police officer Derek Chauvin. As someone who values that Jesus taught us to “turn the other cheek” I believe there are other ways we must respond, even ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Get Mad! I Am Too

I do not believe “Black Lives Matter.” Rather, I believe “All Lives Matter.” And using the latter over the former, I am mad too. The rioting that is taking place all over America is against the law. It restricts my freedoms, bridles my trusts, is contrary to my beliefs, and – if it still matters – is blatantly unconstitutional. That the President of the United States has no choice ... (click for more)

NASCAR Cup Series Coming To Nashville Superspeedway In 2021

In a surprise announcement by Dover Motorsports, Nashville Superspeedway in Wilson County will reopen in 2021 and its race schedule will include a race from NASCAR’s premier Cup Series. The Cup Series hasn’t competed in the Middle Tennessee area since 1984, when the last Cup race ran at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway. A “very tentative” date of June 20, 2021 has been set for ... (click for more)

CFC Hopes Turmoil Will Lead To Positive Change

The Chattanooga Football Club released a statement regarding the protests occurring within the city. It reads: “Chattanooga FC is, and always will be, a community club. From the beginning, our sole focus was to bring Chattanooga together, all of Chattanooga, from all races, creeds, and classes. It pains us that throughout our nation many fear for those lives ... (click for more)


