Investigations Against 2 City Officers Turned Over To Federal Agency

Wednesday, June 3, 2020

Investigations against two Chattanooga Police officers have been turned over to a federal agency.

Officials said, "The Chattanooga Police Department Internal Affairs Division is conducting investigations involving Officer Jacob Lee and Officer Jonathan Bradley. Both were opened on April 29, 2020 and are, at this time, fact finding investigations on possible violations of policy and procedures.

"These potential violations were brought to Chief Roddy’s attention by Lee and Bradley’s supervising officers. Chief Roddy then contacted a federal agency requesting an investigation.

"As the internal and criminal investigations are both ongoing investigations, neither the Chattanooga Police Department nor its representatives are able to comment any further due to the possibility of jeopardizing the investigations and/or dispositions. "     



Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Frederick Williams, 28, Arrested For Shooting On May 24

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ACHTUNG, DRUSE 727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 Age at Arrest: 49 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PUBLIC INTOXICATION --- ALBEY, BRANDON 5509 PINELAWN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 Age at Arrest: 37 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE --- ... (click for more)

Frederick Williams, 28, Arrested For Shooting On May 24

Frederick Williams, 28, has been arrested for his involvement in a shooting that occurred on May 24, in the 4700 block of Wilson Street. The victim was shot while driving on Wilson Street. Williams is in custody at the Hamilton County Jail. He is charged with two counts of attempted murder and aggravated assault as well as possession of a firearm in the commission of a ... (click for more)

Opinion

Kudos Again To Demetrus Coonrod

In the aftermath of the tragic death of the young man in Minneapolis, Democrats and their sycophants in the media are carrying on the biggest scam perpetrated on the American people since LBJ with his Great Society and Tonkin Gulf incident in 1965. Thanks to Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod for publicly standing up to black on black crime, especially homicide, yesterday. Once again ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Two Inches From Hell

By ordinary standards it might be best described as one of life’s worst 1-2 punches, a pair of hard, personal blows that drop you to your knees. True, each devastating blow was uncommonly back to back. But, no, when I learned Wednesday morning that college football icon Johnny Majors had died just some 48 hours after another legend, Auburn’s Pat Dye, it was as though I’d been hit ... (click for more)

Sports

James Beach: Memories Of My Friend, Coach Majors

It was not the first time I had seen Spanish moss streaming down from a tree, but I know it was the first time it had caught my eye in such an impressionable way that scorching July day in the summer of 1988. The big majestic cypress trees which framed the picturesque Louisiana State University campus were full of the stuff, and in a way it reminded me of days past when I had seen ... (click for more)

Vol Great Johnny Majors Dies At 85

Johnny Majors, a star running back for the University of Tennessee who later coached the Vols for 15 years, has died a few days after his 85th birthday. His wife, Mary Lynn, said, "It's with a sad heart that we make this announcement. John passed away this morning. He spent his last hours doing something he dearly loved: looking out over his cherished Tennessee River." Majors ... (click for more)


