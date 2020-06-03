Investigations Against 2 City Officers Turned Over To Federal Agency

Investigations against two Chattanooga Police officers have been turned over to a federal agency.

Officials said, "The Chattanooga Police Department Internal Affairs Division is conducting investigations involving Officer Jacob Lee and Officer Jonathan Bradley. Both were opened on April 29, 2020 and are, at this time, fact finding investigations on possible violations of policy and procedures.

"These potential violations were brought to Chief Roddy’s attention by Lee and Bradley’s supervising officers. Chief Roddy then contacted a federal agency requesting an investigation.

"As the internal and criminal investigations are both ongoing investigations, neither the Chattanooga Police Department nor its representatives are able to comment any further due to the possibility of jeopardizing the investigations and/or dispositions. "