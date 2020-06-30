Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ARSLANOVIC, DENIS
2007 MCBRIEN ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
BAILIFF, KEVIN BRENTON
1211 LAKESIDE DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION EVADING ARREST
---
BAKER, SYLVIA S
3435 HUGHES AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
---
BAUTISTA, BAUTISTA, COSME RAUL
,
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
---
BLANSIT, LESLEY NICOLE
1605 AGNES CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
BURNETTE, TONY A
1591 PARK CITY RD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
CHAMBERS, KIMBERLY ANN
397 MEADOWBROOK LANE TRENTON, 30752
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
CHATTIN, KIMBERLY L
3366 CENTERVIEW LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FALSE REPORTS
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
COLLIER, ANTONIO LAMAR
4702 EDINGBURG DR CHATTANOOGA, 374102115
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
BURGLARY AUTO
---
CONNER, AUSTIN DELANEY
9707 HWY 301 TRENTON, 30752
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
CORN, RICHARD T
1235 PRESLEY ROAD NE DALTON, 30741
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
---
COX, DANNY LAMAR
3308 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
CRAIG, SUNSHINE
3010 PEGGY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
CULBERSON, JANICE NICOLE
7725 ASPEN LODGE WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CHILD NEGLECT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
CUMMINGS, STACEY LAVELLE
1223 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063263
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
HARASSMENT
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
---
DAWSON, TRAVIS W
126 SIGNAL HILL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
DOUGLAS, DERRICK JEROME
4326 WILSON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT)
---
EUSTICE, JENNIFER LYNN
8880 LOVELL RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
---
FINCH, RACHEL LOUISE
4606 LAKE HAVEN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $500
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
FRAZIER, JAQUONE CHARLES
4957 CHANDLER AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
EVADING ARREST
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
---
GANN, JENNIFER ELAINE
630 CEDAR DR SE CLEVELAND, 373230769
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DUI
---
GILES, KADARIOUS DEVONTE
809 W 13TH STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (SIMPLE) (MARIJ
---
JONES, AMBER DARRENA
1420 CYPRESS ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
---
KRESS, CARL JOSEPH
639 SWEETWATER RD PHILADELPHIA, 37846
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
---
LONG, KEVIN T
2912 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063929
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
LONG, WILLIAM HERMAN
Homeless Chattanooga, 37416
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
MASENGALE, THOMAS LEBRON
6711 HENDERSON ACRES DR GEORGETOWN, 37336
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
MCGILL, DEVON MICHAEL
6738 HOLDER ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
---
MILLER, ANGELA DAWN
401 PRATER RD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT SIMPLE
---
MOSS, MARK ALEXANDER
1 E 11th St 1002 Chattanooga, 374022780
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
STALKING
HARASSMENT
HARASSMENT
---
NAJM, WHITNEY
565 UNION FORK RD APT 82 SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
OSBORN, RYAN
1068 LONDON AVE LINCOLN PARK, 48146
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
RAMSEY, LATISE KATORA
3201 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
REDDING, ARTAGO LAPELLE
901 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
---
RHODES, TRENTON KYLE
326 DEPOT ST SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1000
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1000
---
RUTHERFORD, CASSIE LEA
177 ROXBURY CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
SCRUGGS, MILDRED ELLEN
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
SEXTON, KELLY WAYNE
3201 6TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSS OF METH
DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
SMITH, ANIKIN JAMES
6603 VADEN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
SMITH, LAWARREN JESSIE
139 CECIL LANE APT 139 EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSTION OF HANDGUN WHI
---
STOREY, KENDALL DAUNTAE
4109 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
---
TAYLOR, JAMES AMAUD
8221 OLD CLEVELAND PIKE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
THREN, BRITTANY LOUISE
7710 E BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
VINES, JENNIFER TIFFANY
2913 ROANE ST HWY APT 4 HARRIMAN, 37748
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FRAUDULENTLY OBTAINING TEN
---
WALKER, CHRISTINA D
1103 CEDAR POINTE PKWY NASHVILLE, 37013
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WALKER, JONATHAN MORRELL
123 SIGNAL HILLS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF (DOMESTIC)
---
WALKER, WILLIAM C
250 THORNHILL DRIVE MARYVILLE, 37804
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
WHITE, JAMEY MICHAEL
5817 HIGHWAY 27 CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
WHITENER, KALEOB LANCE
913 RED CLAY PARK ROAD CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
ASSAULT
---
YOUNG, JANSON DELDRICO
1109 MCBRIEN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374123237
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
