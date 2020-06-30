 Tuesday, June 30, 2020 73.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Tuesday, June 30, 2020

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ARSLANOVIC, DENIS
2007 MCBRIEN ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
BAILIFF, KEVIN BRENTON
1211 LAKESIDE DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION EVADING ARREST
---
BAKER, SYLVIA S
3435 HUGHES AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
---
BAUTISTA, BAUTISTA, COSME RAUL
,
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
---
BLANSIT, LESLEY NICOLE
1605 AGNES CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
BURNETTE, TONY A
1591 PARK CITY RD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
CHAMBERS, KIMBERLY ANN
397 MEADOWBROOK LANE TRENTON, 30752
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
CHATTIN, KIMBERLY L
3366 CENTERVIEW LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FALSE REPORTS
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
COLLIER, ANTONIO LAMAR
4702 EDINGBURG DR CHATTANOOGA, 374102115
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
BURGLARY AUTO
---
CONNER, AUSTIN DELANEY
9707 HWY 301 TRENTON, 30752
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
CORN, RICHARD T
1235 PRESLEY ROAD NE DALTON, 30741
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
---
COX, DANNY LAMAR
3308 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
CRAIG, SUNSHINE
3010 PEGGY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
CULBERSON, JANICE NICOLE
7725 ASPEN LODGE WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CHILD NEGLECT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
CUMMINGS, STACEY LAVELLE
1223 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063263
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
HARASSMENT
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
---
DAWSON, TRAVIS W
126 SIGNAL HILL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
DOUGLAS, DERRICK JEROME
4326 WILSON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT)
---
EUSTICE, JENNIFER LYNN
8880 LOVELL RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
---
FINCH, RACHEL LOUISE
4606 LAKE HAVEN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $500
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
FRAZIER, JAQUONE CHARLES
4957 CHANDLER AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
EVADING ARREST
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
---
GANN, JENNIFER ELAINE
630 CEDAR DR SE CLEVELAND, 373230769
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DUI
---
GILES, KADARIOUS DEVONTE
809 W 13TH STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (SIMPLE) (MARIJ
---
JONES, AMBER DARRENA
1420 CYPRESS ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
---
KRESS, CARL JOSEPH
639 SWEETWATER RD PHILADELPHIA, 37846
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
---
LONG, KEVIN T
2912 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063929
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
LONG, WILLIAM HERMAN
Homeless Chattanooga, 37416
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
MASENGALE, THOMAS LEBRON
6711 HENDERSON ACRES DR GEORGETOWN, 37336
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
MCGILL, DEVON MICHAEL
6738 HOLDER ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
---
MILLER, ANGELA DAWN
401 PRATER RD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT SIMPLE
---
MOSS, MARK ALEXANDER
1 E 11th St 1002 Chattanooga, 374022780
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
STALKING
HARASSMENT
HARASSMENT
---
NAJM, WHITNEY
565 UNION FORK RD APT 82 SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
OSBORN, RYAN
1068 LONDON AVE LINCOLN PARK, 48146
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
RAMSEY, LATISE KATORA
3201 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
REDDING, ARTAGO LAPELLE
901 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
---
RHODES, TRENTON KYLE
326 DEPOT ST SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1000
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1000
---
RUTHERFORD, CASSIE LEA
177 ROXBURY CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
SCRUGGS, MILDRED ELLEN
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
SEXTON, KELLY WAYNE
3201 6TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSS OF METH
DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
SMITH, ANIKIN JAMES
6603 VADEN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
SMITH, LAWARREN JESSIE
139 CECIL LANE APT 139 EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSTION OF HANDGUN WHI
---
STOREY, KENDALL DAUNTAE
4109 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
---
TAYLOR, JAMES AMAUD
8221 OLD CLEVELAND PIKE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
THREN, BRITTANY LOUISE
7710 E BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
VINES, JENNIFER TIFFANY
2913 ROANE ST HWY APT 4 HARRIMAN, 37748
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FRAUDULENTLY OBTAINING TEN
---
WALKER, CHRISTINA D
1103 CEDAR POINTE PKWY NASHVILLE, 37013
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WALKER, JONATHAN MORRELL
123 SIGNAL HILLS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF (DOMESTIC)
---
WALKER, WILLIAM C
250 THORNHILL DRIVE MARYVILLE, 37804
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
WHITE, JAMEY MICHAEL
5817 HIGHWAY 27 CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
WHITENER, KALEOB LANCE
913 RED CLAY PARK ROAD CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
ASSAULT
---
YOUNG, JANSON DELDRICO
1109 MCBRIEN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374123237
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

Here are the mug shots:

BAILIFF, KEVIN BRENTON
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 04/05/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION EVADING ARREST
BAKER, SYLVIA S
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 01/13/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2020
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
BLANSIT, LESLEY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 04/01/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2020
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
BURNETTE, TONY A
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 03/03/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2020
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CHAMBERS, KIMBERLY ANN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 09/28/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
CHATTIN, KIMBERLY L
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 05/08/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2020
Charge(s):
  • FALSE REPORTS
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
COLLIER, ANTONIO LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 07/18/1977
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2020
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY AUTO
CONNER, AUSTIN DELANEY
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 01/20/1994
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
COX, DANNY LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 10/13/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2020
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CRAIG, SUNSHINE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 03/19/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2020
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CULBERSON, JANICE NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 11/20/1974
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2020
Charge(s):
  • CHILD NEGLECT
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
CUMMINGS, STACEY LAVELLE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 12/11/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
  • HARASSMENT
  • 911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
DOUGLAS, DERRICK JEROME
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 02/28/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2020
Charge(s):
  • ATTEMPTED ARSON
EUSTICE, JENNIFER LYNN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 04/19/1980
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2020
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
FINCH, RACHEL LOUISE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 01/17/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT UNDER $500
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
GANN, JENNIFER ELAINE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 09/10/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2020
Charge(s):
  • DUI
GILES, KADARIOUS DEVONTE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 06/02/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2020
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (SIMPLE) (MARIJ
JONES, AMBER DARRENA
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 05/15/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2020
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
KRESS, CARL JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 10/29/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
LONG, KEVIN T
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 10/01/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
LONG, WILLIAM HERMAN
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 10/20/1956
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2020
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MASENGALE, THOMAS LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 07/29/1970
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2020
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
MCGILL, DEVON MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 05/12/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
MILLER, ANGELA DAWN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 07/22/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MOSS, MARK ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 11/28/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2020
Charge(s):
  • STALKING
  • HARASSMENT
  • HARASSMENT
NAJM, WHITNEY
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 10/16/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
RAMSEY, LATISE KATORA
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 12/22/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
RHODES, TRENTON KYLE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 08/28/1986
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1000
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1000
RUTHERFORD, CASSIE LEA
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 05/01/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2020
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
SMITH, ANIKIN JAMES
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 05/05/2001
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2020
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL SIMULATION
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
SMITH, LAWARREN JESSIE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 02/20/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2020
Charge(s):
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
STOREY, KENDALL DAUNTAE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 05/26/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • EVADING ARREST
TAYLOR, JAMES AMAUD
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 02/14/1992
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
VINES, JENNIFER TIFFANY
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 06/11/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FRAUDULENTLY OBTAINING TEN
WALKER, CHRISTINA D
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 07/18/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WALKER, JONATHAN MORRELL
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 03/31/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2020
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF (DOMESTIC)
WHITE, JAMEY MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 10/21/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WHITE, NOAH DENNIS ROSS
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 11/03/1997
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ROBBERY
YOUNG, JANSON DELDRICO
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 04/16/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2020
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA


June 30, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

June 29, 2020

Williams Says Threat Should Not Have Been Made Against BBQ Place; Says Local Protest Movement Is Non-Violent

June 29, 2020

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ARSLANOVIC, DENIS 2007 MCBRIEN ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412 Age at Arrest: 32 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA --- BAILIFF, KEVIN BRENTON 1211 LAKESIDE DRIVE HIXSON, 37343 Age at Arrest: 33 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County VIOLATION ... (click for more)

1 Step Forward Then 2 Steps Back

Roy Exum: My Giant Is Embarrassed

During the last quarter of the 1900s, my grandfather Roy McDonald was the owner and publisher of the Chattanooga News-Free Press and in the early '70s he went head-to-head with the delusional International Typographical Union which had a hammer hold on all the nation's newspapers. These were the guys who set the type that would be formed into the plates that would then be bolted ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My Giant Is Embarrassed

During the last quarter of the 1900s, my grandfather Roy McDonald was the owner and publisher of the Chattanooga News-Free Press and in the early ’70s he went head-to-head with the delusional International Typographical Union which had a hammer hold on all the nation’s newspapers. These were the guys who set the type that would be formed into the plates that would then be bolted ... (click for more)

Cleveland State Golf’s Wes Spillers Wins Cookeville City Amateur

Randy Smith: Remembering The Great Buck Johnson

I never knew what Buck Johnson's real name was. I finally found out when I read his obituary on Sunday morning. Clay Mills Johnson served the Chattanooga community as a well-respected educator, coach and principal for 30 years before retiring in 1979. But retirement was the furthest thing in Buck's mind. You see in the later years of his educational career, Buck had begun to work ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: Remembering The Great Buck Johnson

I never knew what Buck Johnson's real name was. I finally found out when I read his obituary on Sunday morning. Clay Mills Johnson served the Chattanooga community as a well-respected educator, coach and principal for 30 years before retiring in 1979. But retirement was the furthest thing in Buck's mind. You see in the later years of his educational career, Buck had begun to work ... (click for more)


