Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

BAILIFF, KEVIN BRENTON

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 04/05/1987

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION EVADING ARREST BAKER, SYLVIA S

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 01/13/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT BLANSIT, LESLEY NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 04/01/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE BURNETTE, TONY A

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 03/03/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA CHAMBERS, KIMBERLY ANN

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 09/28/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE CHATTIN, KIMBERLY L

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 05/08/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2020

Charge(s):

FALSE REPORTS

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS COLLIER, ANTONIO LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 07/18/1977

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2020

Charge(s):

BURGLARY AUTO CONNER, AUSTIN DELANEY

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 01/20/1994

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE COX, DANNY LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 10/13/1993

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT CRAIG, SUNSHINE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 03/19/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CULBERSON, JANICE NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 11/20/1974

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2020

Charge(s):

CHILD NEGLECT

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE CUMMINGS, STACEY LAVELLE

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 12/11/1968

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

HARASSMENT

911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE) DOUGLAS, DERRICK JEROME

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 02/28/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2020

Charge(s):

ATTEMPTED ARSON EUSTICE, JENNIFER LYNN

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 04/19/1980

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION) FINCH, RACHEL LOUISE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 01/17/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER $500

THEFT OF PROPERTY GANN, JENNIFER ELAINE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 09/10/1987

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2020

Charge(s):

DUI GILES, KADARIOUS DEVONTE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 06/02/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (SIMPLE) (MARIJ JONES, AMBER DARRENA

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 05/15/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT KRESS, CARL JOSEPH

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 10/29/1981

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST) LONG, KEVIN T

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 10/01/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

LONG, WILLIAM HERMAN

Age at Arrest: 62

Date of Birth: 10/20/1956

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2020

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION MASENGALE, THOMAS LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 07/29/1970

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT MCGILL, DEVON MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 05/12/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING MILLER, ANGELA DAWN

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 07/22/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2020

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MOSS, MARK ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 11/28/1969

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2020

Charge(s):

STALKING

HARASSMENT

HARASSMENT NAJM, WHITNEY

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 10/16/1993

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE RAMSEY, LATISE KATORA

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 12/22/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY RHODES, TRENTON KYLE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 08/28/1986

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1000

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1000 RUTHERFORD, CASSIE LEA

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 05/01/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2020

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION SMITH, ANIKIN JAMES

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 05/05/2001

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2020

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL SIMULATION

THEFT OF PROPERTY