 Tuesday, June 30, 2020 86.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


County School Officials Say Cutting Off Final Part Of Central Valedictorian Speech Was "By No Means Intentional"

Tuesday, June 30, 2020

County School officials said the fact that the sound was cut near the end of the speech by Central High School valedictorian KayOnna Carson was "by no means intentional."

Ms. Carson ended her speech with "No Justice. No Peace."

Central High School Principal Phil Iannaronne said, “DayOnna Carson, Valedictorian of the Class of 2020 at Central High School, delivered an excellent graduation speech at the Central High ceremony on Saturday. We apologize to DayOnna and her family that the last words of her speech were not able to be heard by those in attendance or by family and friends viewing on the live stream. This was by no means intentional.

"Her message of legacy, racial justice, and civil rights was timely. Without question, DayOnna is the epitome of excellence that we desire as a school, and we look forward to seeing all that she will accomplish as she goes on to attend Harvard University this fall.”

Chief of Equity and Student Supports Dr. Marsha Drake said, “Each year I select to attend the graduation ceremony at Central High School as the district representative because I had the opportunity of serving many of the graduates as their elementary school principal. This year was no different as I was in attendance, and DayOnna’s remarks addressed some of the most important issues of the day. 

"Ensuring that racism and discrimination of any kind are eliminated remains key to every community and within our school district. As DayOnna stated in her speech, ‘Change starts with ourselves; change starts with our community.’

"We look forward to the impact DayOnna, and the class of 2020 will have on our world and we are proud of each of them.”


June 30, 2020

Loeffler Says Great American Outdoors Act Contains $15.4 Million For Chickamauga Park Maintenance Backlog

June 30, 2020

Alexander Says “Stakes Are Too High” For Pro-Trump, Anti-Trump Mask Debate To Continue

June 30, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


Senator Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) said $15.4 million in deferred maintenance projects at Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park would be addressed through a fund created by the Great ... (click for more)

Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee Chairman Lamar Alexander on Tuesday said “the stakes are too high,” for the political debate around wearing masks to continue. “Unfortunately ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ARSLANOVIC, DENIS 2007 MCBRIEN ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412 Age at Arrest: 32 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Loeffler Says Great American Outdoors Act Contains $15.4 Million For Chickamauga Park Maintenance Backlog

Senator Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) said $15.4 million in deferred maintenance projects at Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park would be addressed through a fund created by the Great American Outdoors Act . The bill passed the Senate on June 17 by a vote of 73 to 25, and is in the U.S. House of Representatives for consideration. President Trump said he will sign the ... (click for more)

Alexander Says “Stakes Are Too High” For Pro-Trump, Anti-Trump Mask Debate To Continue

Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee Chairman Lamar Alexander on Tuesday said “the stakes are too high,” for the political debate around wearing masks to continue. “Unfortunately this simple lifesaving practice has become part of a political debate that says: If you're for Trump, you don't wear a mask. If you're against Trump, you do,” Senator Alexander said. ... (click for more)

Opinion

It Is Past Time For Everyone To Wear Masks In Public

Just over two months ago, I wrote that managing a COVID-19 crisis does not come with a perfect playbook. I acknowledged that in difficult situations, the hallmark of leadership is analyzing the hazards, selecting the best wrong answer, and pressing ahead to gain control. Yet, here the playbook here was so obvious. The wearing of masks in public by all citizens affords a simple, ... (click for more)

1 Step Forward Then 2 Steps Back

I am hoping from the bottom of my heart that the intolerant and vile individual that threatened to burn down Shuford’s BBQ will be prosecuted to the fullest extent under the law. I also hope reparations will be ordered by the courts for the disruption of this small local business who has been serving Chattanooga successfully for over 30 years. This hypocrite just proved they ... (click for more)

Sports

Cleveland State Golf’s Wes Spillers Wins Cookeville City Amateur

Cleveland State Golf’s Wes Spillers had a very memorable weekend on Saturday and Sunday. The NJCAA All-American golfer participated in the Cookeville City Amateur at Tennessee Tech University’s Golden Eagle Golf Club in his hometown of Cookeville, Tn. and took the crown, placing first overall in the event. However, the win was extra meaningful to Spillers and his family as ... (click for more)

Larry Carpenter Continues Long Tenure At Lee University

A slender built young athlete from Middletown, Ohio (Madison High School) walked onto the Lee College campus to play basketball for coach Dale Hughes in the fall of 1973 and some 47 years later Larry Carpenter continues to leave his mark; first as an outstanding basketball player, second an assistant basketball coach, then a head basketball coach and currently the Lee University ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors