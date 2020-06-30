Hamilton County Has 30th Coronavirus Death, State Has 1,212 More Cases And 12 More Deaths

Hamilton County has recorded its 30th coronavirus death, the Health Department reported on Tuesday.

The individual was a black male in the 71-80 year age group and had underlying medical conditions.

“The Health Department sends its condolences to the family,” said Health Department Administrator Becky Barnes, “Each death further strengthens our resolve to work harder and continue to reinforce our message that wearing a mask, social distancing, and staying home if you are sick are our most important tools. The virus travels from person-to-person, so eliminating or reducing contact can prevent the virus from spreading in our community.”

The county had 64 more coronavirus cases, reaching a total of 2,525.

There are now 45 coronavirus (or pending coronavirus) patients in local hospitals, including 27 from Hamilton County.

The number of those in Intensive Care is up to 45.

Coronavirus cases in Tennessee rose by 1,212, bringing the total to 43,509.

There were 12 more deaths in the state, bringing the total to 604.

Officials said 66 more have been hospitalized - up to 2,665.

Davidson County is listed with 113 deaths and 9,237 cases.

Shelby County has had 185 deaths - up four - and 9,904 cases - up 594.

Knoxville remains at five deaths. It has had 967 cases - up 20.

Bledsoe County is at 617 cases after an earlier outbreak at the correctional facility at Pikeville. There has been one death.



Bradley County had 57 more cases, bringing the total to 550. There have been three deaths.



Rhea County jumped from 13 cases to 188 related to an outbreak among migrant workers at a farm. It is now at 269 and no deaths.



Marion County is at 64 cases - up three - and is at four deaths. Sequatchie County is at 24 cases and no deaths. Grundy County is at 58 cases with one death. Meigs County is at 32 cases. Franklin County has 75 cases and three deaths.



McMinn County is at 210 cases and 17 deaths.



Monroe County is at 132 cases, and it has had four coronavirus deaths. Polk County is at 41 cases - up three.



Sumner County (Gallatin) is up to 1,417 cases and has 52 deaths.



There are 1,013 cases in Williamson County and it has 14 coronavirus deaths.