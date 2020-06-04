Colton Moore Says Speaker Rolston Has Abused Power Of Office

It was alleged that Speaker Ralston, who is an attorney, had continually delayed cases, including one in which a 14-year-old girl claims she was raped by a traveling evangelist.
The Chattanooga Beer Board met Thursday morning for the first time since March 5 with a virtual Zoom meeting. A new requirement for getting a beer license has gone into effect during the interval. ... (click for more)
Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 2,147 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 34 more since Wednesday.
The confirmed cases are now at 49,847 - up from 48,894 - an increase of 953.
Hospitalizations are at 8,557 - up 138 since Wednesday.
Whitfield County has 19 new cases for a total of 427, and still seven deaths. Officials ... (click for more)
The Chattanooga Fire Department was dispatched to a house fire on Park Avenue at 4 a.m. on Thursday.
First arriving crews reported visible flames coming from the single-story brick structure. Fire crews made a direct attack on the fire.
No injuries were reported, and the cause is still under investigation.
Hamilton County Emergency Medical Services, Hamilton County Rehab, ... (click for more)
Since its inception, Friends of the Festival seemed bound and determined to make Riverbend a national event, ignoring the opinions of many Chattanoogans. Riverbend started as a local event drawing on the tastes and desires of local citizens yet has devolved into an outrageously expensive, super-crowded two-week-long free-for-all.
Riverbend has drastically deviated from its original ... (click for more)
By ordinary standards it might be best described as one of life’s worst 1-2 punches, a pair of hard, personal blows that drop you to your knees. True, each devastating blow was uncommonly back to back. But, no, when I learned Wednesday morning that college football icon Johnny Majors had died just some 48 hours after another legend, Auburn’s Pat Dye, it was as though I’d been hit ... (click for more)
Is Derrion Elmore an actor? Or maybe he’s a gamer?
In reality, he is both. Elmore can dart around picks as a virtual point guard as easily as he can portray a fictional floor general on-screen. Long before he was a 23 year old professional video game player for the Atlanta Hawks NBA 2K affiliate (called ‘Talon GC’), Elmore was honing his skills as an actor, taking part in ... (click for more)
It was not the first time I had seen Spanish moss streaming down from a tree, but I know it was the first time it had caught my eye in such an impressionable way that scorching July day in the summer of 1988. The big majestic cypress trees which framed the picturesque Louisiana State University campus were full of the stuff, and in a way it reminded me of days past when I had seen ... (click for more)