Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ABDU, ELIEL

7710 EAST BRAINERD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BAKER, SHANNON ANTHONY

1209 GUNBARREL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

BARNETT, HONESTY PRESS

1614 WEST 54 ST ST ELMOAVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BASS, MARNESHIA RAINTRICE

720 NORTH KELLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON

---

BEACH, DESHAUN ERIC

6786 NEVILLE RD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BERRY, AARON LEBRON

4512 HIGHLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RESISTING ARREST)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED FOR DUI

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED)

---

BLACKMON, TAMMY NICHOLE

880 W STATE LINE RD ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BOYD, NICKITA JACINDA

1685 WALKER AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

---

BROOKS, CRYSTAL GAIL

10818 DOLLY POND ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

CHASTAIN, ALFRED RILEY

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

---

COCHRAN, COURTNEY A

1631 MARY DUPRE DR Chattanooga, 37421

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

COURTNEY, ANTHONY DEWAYNE

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 63 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

COX, JESUS ARMONDO

516 LYTLE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATIONOF PROBATION POSS OF METH FOR RESALE

---

EDWARDS, JACOB DARTANYON

5313 WEAVER ST EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

EVANS, MATTHEW A

3906 MCDOWELL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

FERREL, BRANDON RICHARD

320 NAWAKA AVENUE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

FICKETT, JAMES DOUGLAS

127 SUTTON RD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

GANN, AMANDA LEIGH

1330 VANESSA DRIVE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPH

---

GLASGOW, ROBERT MORRIS

7968 JONATHAN DR OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

GREEN, FELICIA SHAWNTA

3310 DELONG AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101224

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

HEATHINGTON, DELANEY THOMAS

1510 W 54TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37409

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ROBBERY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTIT

---

HOLLEY, DAVID VAN DAMME

120 WOLF ST RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

UNL.

CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPONAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---JONES, DAMEAN ALEXANDER3601 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTRECKLESS DRIVINGEVADING ARREST---JOYCE, DARRIN WAYNEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---KENDRICK, ANTOINE NMN749 W MAIN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS---KOOLS, TONYA MARIE1426 BURGESS DRIVE APT 12 DALTON, 30721Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE [POSSESSION OF HEROVIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE [POSSESSION OF HERO---LAYNE, NOLA MARIE1348 EAST VALLEY ROAD WHITWELL, 37397Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCERECKLESS ENDANGERMENT---LEATH, DESMOND DEVONE CLINTON3810 CLEO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071724Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---LEKO, KEVIN J1417 MARKET ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE---LEMING, JUSTIN MICHAEL11029 EUSTICE RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)---LERMA, AMANDA GAIL5 HOME PLACE RD ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE---LOFTY, ALEX THOMAS466 NORTH CREST ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S---MCCONNELL, QUINCEY DEON1611 S WATKINS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045358Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---MOORE, SHELLY MARIE2504 JENKINS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---MORGAN, ANDREW ALLEN306 VALLEYVIEW CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF A BUSINESS)---OWENS, DANZEL T949 SINGAL MOUNTAIN BLVD RED BAND, 37415Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SCHEDULE IIISIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANAPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---POLLARD, PATRICK ALLEN1015 W ELMWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374052642Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ROBBERY---PROCTOR, KOBY GAGE883 DONALDSON ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCERECKLESS DRIVING---RANDOLPH, CHRISTIN DENISE1400 BOYD ST EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION - IDENTITY THEFT TRAFFICKINVIOLATION OF PROBATION - CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION---REGAN, KEVIN MHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37424Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. OF DRUG PARAPHERNALI---RYALS, SIR CLARENCE JACQUEZE4630 HEISKELL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULTFELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENTUNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPONPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANAVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF (DOMESTIC)---SLATTON, CHARLOTTE CHRISTINE1174 MCDONALD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 73 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---SMITH, BRANDON DELWON1512 ACKING DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SMITH, MICHAEL LEBRON9505 PIERSON ROAD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyUNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING)---STOOPS, JACOB RAY112 ORR RD SE CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---THOMAS, JEFFERY DEMAR35 FRAWLEY ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULTFELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT---UPSHAW, ROY GENE2013 N CHAMBERLAIN CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyHARASSMENT---WHITE, BERNARD ZAID522 MENLO STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIHUANA FO---WHITE, DAVID LEE14339 MAY RD. SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT UNDER 500---WILLIAMS, FREDERICK ALEXANDER645 MOHAWK STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCRIMINAL HOMICIDE (ATTEMPTED)CRIMINAL HOMICIDE (ATTEMPTED)AGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTPOSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY---WILLIAMS, JUSTIN R705 HOLIDAY DR WEST MEMPHIS, 72301Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyROBBERY / ATTEMPT

ABDU, ELIEL

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 10/30/1995

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BARNETT, HONESTY PRESS

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 07/05/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BASS, MARNESHIA RAINTRICE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 09/09/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2020

Charge(s):

UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON BEACH, DESHAUN ERIC

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 03/26/1998

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police



Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BERRY, AARON LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 11/29/1962

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RESISTING ARREST)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED FOR DUI

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED) BOYD, NICKITA JACINDA

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 11/28/1983

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) BROOKS, CRYSTAL GAIL

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 09/24/1984

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CHASTAIN, ALFRED RILEY

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 01/24/1984

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION COX, JESUS ARMONDO

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 08/27/1975

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATIONOF PROBATION POSS OF METH FOR RESALE EDWARDS, JACOB DARTANYON

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 04/23/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

EVANS, MATTHEW A

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 02/26/1970

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY FERREL, BRANDON RICHARD

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 04/14/1992

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

THEFT OF PROPERTY FICKETT, JAMES DOUGLAS

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 08/01/1998

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police



Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GANN, AMANDA LEIGH

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 10/29/1978

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00 GLASGOW, ROBERT MORRIS

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 06/28/1964

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT GREEN, FELICIA SHAWNTA

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 09/19/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2020

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF HEATHINGTON, DELANEY THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 02/20/1994

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ROBBERY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTIT HOLLEY, DAVID VAN DAMME

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 05/31/1994

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2020

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT JONES, DAMEAN ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 10/05/1996

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2020

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RECKLESS DRIVING

EVADING ARREST JOYCE, DARRIN WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 02/22/1976

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)