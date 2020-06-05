Phil Snyder Steps Down As Humane Society Executive Director

Phil Snyder has stepped down after a brief tenure as executive director of the Hamilton County Humane Educational Society.

A veteran animal professional, Mr. Snyder had taken the position last September.

Two months later, the HES broke ground on a long-needed $13 million new facility on Randolph Circle near Bonny Oaks Drive and Highway 153.

Mr.

Snyder cited difficulties with some board members and volunteers.

At the time of his appointment, HES Board Chairman Dr. Tai Federico said, “We couldn’t have found a better fit to lead this exciting time at HES. Phil Snyder brings the perfect tool box of experiences and expertise as he begins his tenure with us.”

Mr. Snyder served as executive director of Suncoast Humane Society since 2007 and has directed local animal care and control organizations in Indiana, Texas, Tennessee and Florida. He has developed programs in humane education, cruelty investigations, legislation, animal sheltering and animal control. He has headed several shelter building and renovation projects and spent 15 years as the regional director for The Humane Society of the United States.

During that time, his office served as a resource for law enforcement, local humane societies, animal control agencies and other concerned with animal welfare issues. Working with local and state governments as well as emergency management agencies, Mr. Snyder’s team developed disaster plans for animals.

Mr. Snyder has developed and instructed various training programs for law enforcement, including dog bite prevention, dog fighting investigation, animal hoarders and livestock/horse investigations. He has conducted workshops on the connection between animal cruelty and human violence at local, state, and national seminars, including presentations to the National Associations of Child Abuse and Elder Abuse.

Throughout his 40-year career, Mr. Snyder’s expertise has helped to revitalize and rebuild humane societies. His background also includes several years as a professional dog trainer and he was licensed by the American Kennel Club as a show dog handler, it was stated.

He is a past board member of Hooved Animal Humane Society in Illinois and the Elephant Sanctuary in Tennessee.

Dr. Federico at the time noted that Mr. Snyder’s experience would be useful as the HES breaks ground at the 6.8-acre site of the future facility. He said, "With the expertise of Phil Snyder as our new executive director, we’re excited about the future direction of HES.”

Mr. Snyder said when he took the post, “As a regional director for HSUS, I remember how special Chattanooga is. I look forward to reconnecting with HES as we work with incredible individuals who share a passion to challenge the organization to develop to its fullest potential. I look forward to the work ahead and can’t wait to get started.”