Hamilton County Reports One-Day Record 106 New Coronavirus Cases; Deaths Remain At 19

The Hamilton County Health Department reported a one-day record 106 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday for a cumulative total of 1,381.

Officials said, "While the majority of people are compliant with the Health Department’s isolation and quarantine instructions, there are an increasing number of people who are not staying home and not being cooperative. This behavior puts the general public at even more risk of exposure. People are asked to stay home and away from others to prevent the spread of the virus."

“Our contact tracers work hard every day to serve the public and prevent the spread of disease,” said Health Department Administrator Becky Barnes. “Please work with them when they call you. Please stay home when they ask. Contact tracing is one of the only tools we have to help prevent the spread of the disease. Your compliance will help save lives.”

She said the Health Department stresses how important it is for people to take every opportunity available to protect themselves and their families. Just because a business is open, doesn’t mean it is the best choice for your family to visit.

Health Department COVID-19 testing sites have been busy this week. Between Monday, June 1st and Friday, June 5th the Health Department conducted a combined 1,744 COVID-19 tests at the school testing sites—891 tests were conducted at Brainerd High School and 853 tests were conducted at Orchard Knob Elementary. This is in addition to all of the other testing efforts going on in the county.

Testing will continue this weekend at Brainerd High School. The testing is free, no symptoms necessary, no referral needed, walk-up and drive-up available.

Brainerd High School

1020 N Moore Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37411

Hours: 7-11 a.m.

Saturday, June 6 and Sunday, June 7

The school testing locations will move back to Hardy Elementary and East Lake Academy next week.

Hardy Elementary

2100 Glass St, Chattanooga, TN 37406

Monday-Sunday, June 8 – June 14

Hours: 7-11 a.m.

East Lake Academy

2700 E 34th St, Chattanooga, TN 37407

Monday through Friday, June 8 – June 12

Hours: 7-11 a.m.

The Health Department partnered with the Community Foundation of Greater Chattanooga to launch free COVID-19 testing at various church locations. Testing will begin this weekend at Mt. Canaan Baptist Church. The church testing sites will operate every weekend at different church locations through June.

Mt. Canaan Baptist Church

4801 Hwy. 58 Chattanooga, TN 37416

Saturday, June 6 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Sunday, June 7 from noon-3 p.m.

The Health Department partnered with the Kroger Health to facilitate a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing opportunity. Appointments are required to receive a test and can be scheduled via Kroger Health’s online portal at www.krogerhealth.com/ covidtesting .

Northgate Mall - Parking Lot

271 Northgate Mall Drive, Chattanooga, TN

Wednesday, June 10 through Friday, June 12

Hours: 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

The Health Department will be working with the National Guard to offer a drive-thru testing event June 12 and 13 in the Ooltewah area. Locations and times will be announced soon.

Visit the Health Department’s website to view a list of testing events and sites. Anyone with COVID-19 questions may call the Health Department’s hotline at (423) 209-8383.