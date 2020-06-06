 Saturday, June 6, 2020 91.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Georgia Has 13 More Coronavirus Deaths; 688 More Cases

Saturday, June 6, 2020

Georgia state health officials reported on Saturday there have been 2,160 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus -  13 more since Friday.

The confirmed cases are now at 51,309 - up from 50,621 -  an increase of 688.

Hospitalizations are at 8,662 - up 16 since Friday.

Whitfield County has 23 new cases for a total of 461, and still seven deaths. Officials said 31 have been hospitalized, including one new case.

Walker County has no change with 189 cases, and no deaths. Five have been hospitalized. Dade County has no new case at 41 and one death. Three have been hospitalized.

Catoosa County has 152 cases, an increase of five, and no deaths. Eleven have been hospitalized. Chattooga County has no change at 25 cases, two deaths, and three hospitalizations.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 521 cases and 39 deaths from the virus.

Floyd County (Rome) has 321 cases and 15 deaths.

Gordon County (Calhoun) has 194 cases and 16 deaths from coronavirus. Thirty-four have been hospitalized in Gordon County.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County with 4,820 cases and 251 deaths. Cobb County has 3,238 cases and 193 deaths. There are now 4,006 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) with 122 deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 4,432 cases and now 137 deaths.   

Dougherty County (Albany) has 1,802 cases and is at 148 deaths.


June 6, 2020

Hamilton County Has 42 New Coronavirus Cases; No New Deaths

June 6, 2020

Georgia Has 13 More Coronavirus Deaths; 688 More Cases

June 6, 2020

PHOTOS: Friday Night Rally In Downtown Chattanooga


The Hamilton County Health Department reported on Saturday 42 new cases of COVID-19 for a cumulative total of 1,423. There have been no new reported deaths from the virus, for a total of 19 in ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Saturday there have been 2,160 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 13 more since Friday. The confirmed cases are now at 51,309 ... (click for more)

(click for more)



Breaking News

Hamilton County Has 42 New Coronavirus Cases; No New Deaths

The Hamilton County Health Department reported on Saturday 42 new cases of COVID-19 for a cumulative total of 1,423. There have been no new reported deaths from the virus, for a total of 19 in the county. The state reported 9 new deaths from the virus, bringing the total to 417. There were 551 new cases. That brings the total to 26,071. Thirty more were hospitalized ... (click for more)

Georgia Has 13 More Coronavirus Deaths; 688 More Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Saturday there have been 2,160 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 13 more since Friday. The confirmed cases are now at 51,309 - up from 50,621 - an increase of 688. Hospitalizations are at 8,662 - up 16 since Friday. Whitfield County has 23 new cases for a total of 461, and still seven deaths. Officials said ... (click for more)

Opinion

Why Did We Stay Home To Begin With? - And Response

As we start to open up most businesses and see the cases of COVID-19 increase everyday, why did we even close in the first place? It just seems to me that we should just have kept our distances, worn our masks, and washed our hands in the first place and went about our business. I was all for staying inside to help with the spread of COVID-19 but now it just seems like it was ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

I’ll admit it – this has been a tough week for me, with my beloved friends Pat Dye dying on Monday and Johnny Majors on Wednesday. The two icons were both eulogized this week as surely the greatest football coach of all-time. Pat is in various Halls of Fame for doing at Auburn what Bear did at Alabama and Johnny, for Lord’s sake, was the greatest player and then the greatest coach ... (click for more)

Sports

Setting Screens And The Silver Screen: Derrion Elmore Balances Acting And E-Sports for Hawks Talon GC

Is Derrion Elmore an actor? Or maybe he’s a gamer? In reality, he is both. Elmore can dart around picks as a virtual point guard as easily as he can portray a fictional floor general on-screen. Long before he was a 23 year old professional video game player for the Atlanta Hawks NBA 2K affiliate (called ‘Talon GC’), Elmore was honing his skills as an actor, taking part in ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: Major League Baseball: Stop Bickering

While the NBA has adapted its 2020 season and set a schedule to return during the Covid-19 pandemic, Major League Baseball is still fighting over how many games will be played and how much money will be paid to players. The two sides are still very far apart and there is a strong possibility there could be no baseball at all in 2020. This is extremely sad and unfortunate. America ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors