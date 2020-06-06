Georgia Has 13 More Coronavirus Deaths; 688 More Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Saturday there have been 2,160 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 13 more since Friday.

The confirmed cases are now at 51,309 - up from 50,621 - an increase of 688.

Hospitalizations are at 8,662 - up 16 since Friday.

Whitfield County has 23 new cases for a total of 461, and still seven deaths. Officials said 31 have been hospitalized, including one new case.



Walker County has no change with 189 cases, and no deaths. Five have been hospitalized. Dade County has no new case at 41 and one death. Three have been hospitalized.

Catoosa County has 152 cases, an increase of five, and no deaths. Eleven have been hospitalized. Chattooga County has no change at 25 cases, two deaths, and three hospitalizations.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 521 cases and 39 deaths from the virus.

Floyd County (Rome) has 321 cases and 15 deaths.

Gordon County (Calhoun) has 194 cases and 16 deaths from coronavirus. Thirty-four have been hospitalized in Gordon County.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County with 4,820 cases and 251 deaths. Cobb County has 3,238 cases and 193 deaths. There are now 4,006 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) with 122 deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 4,432 cases and now 137 deaths.

Dougherty County (Albany) has 1,802 cases and is at 148 deaths.