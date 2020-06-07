Ministers Group Seeks Meeting With Local Leaders On Racial Justice

A group of Chattanooga ministers said they are seeking a meeting with Mayor Andy Berke, County Mayor Jim Coppinger, Chattanooga Police Chief David Roddy and Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Hammond on the issue of racial justice.

The group said their action steps include civil protest, changing laws and building relationships.

They issued A Joint Declaration for Human Dignity and Genuine Respect for People of Color.

Groups involved include the Chattanooga-Hamilton County BME District Association, Pilgrim Joy District Association, Clergy Koinonia, Servant Leadership, Kingdom Partners, Young Ministers Network, and the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.

The group said:

History reveals that the African American story began with Africans who were brought to the Americas in 1619, when the first ship arrived on the shores of the Jamestown settlement in the Colony of Virginia. The once free Africans were enslaved for economic gain of the white landowner. The entire world is looking at the treatment of the citizens of the United States of America by those who police. Time after time the people of color do not receive fair treatment and often lose their lives.

As faith leaders and community advocates we issue a call for human dignity, genuine respect, equity, diversity, and inclusion for people of color from a biblical perspective.

George Floyd’s light was snuffed out by the knee of a police officer, the same as others whose light went to total darkness at the hands of a police officer. In Chattanooga, Tennessee there have been mistreatments that resulted in death for Darryl Melvin, Adrian Carter, John Perry and Wadie Suttles; while they were in the custody of the police department. The narrative of people of color losing their lives under the color of arrest is repeated too often in our nation.

We believe that this battle is not of flesh and blood but a spiritual battle with those who act on their prejudices. The Apostle Paul is clear in Ephesians 6:12: “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.”

“I can’t breathe” are the words from a dying man lying on the cold asphalt of a city street as he called out for his Mama. We believe that there was a cry from the cross one day of a dying man who changed the world. George Floyd’s cry is a wakeup call for all. Therefore, the clergy and other advocate groups will deliver the joint declaration to Mayor Andy Berke’s office and request a meeting to seek alternate measures to protect those who interact with city police officers.

A Declaration for Human Dignity and Genuine Respect for People of Color

A Call for Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion



“A riot is the language of the unheard. And what is it that America has failed to hear?... It has failed to hear the promises of freedom and justice that have not been met. … And so in a real sense our nation’s summers of protests are caused by our nation’s winters of delay.”



“I still believe that freedom is the bonus you receive for telling the truth. Ye shall know the truth and the truth shall set you free. And I do not see how we will ever solve the turbulent problem of race confronting our nation, until there is an honest confrontation with it and a willing search for the truth and a willingness to admit the truth when we discover it…”

Martin Luther King, Jr.



Opening Statement



As Faith Leaders, and Community Advocates we establish this call for human dignity, genuine respect, equity, diversity, and inclusion for people of color from a biblical perspective. We do so because we believe that the injustices African Americans have suffered for more than 400 years and continue to endure is rooted and grounded in spiritual warfare. We believe that this battle is not one of flesh and blood. As Paul states in Ephesians 6:12: “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.” We believe that prejudice, discrimination, or antagonism directed against someone of a different race based on the belief that one’s own race is superior originates from sin and is evident of a fallen humanity. We believe the lack of human dignity and ongoing resistance to achieve equity, diversity, and inclusion are all conditions of the heart. For such conditions to change, the human heart must experience transformation through a relationship that we believe is available through Jesus Christ.



History



History is “the study of past events, particularly in human affairs.” The African American story as it pertains to human affairs in America can be dated back to August 1619 when the first shipment of slaves landed in Jamestown. Since that time, African Americans have experienced:



• Subjection to Slavery

• Classified and Sold as Property

• Victims of Reconstruction

• 20 Jim Crow Laws Enacted by the State of Tennessee (1866-1955)



a. 6 of the 20 Jim Crow Laws Required Segregated Schools and Railroads

b. 2 of the 20 Jim Crow Laws Required Segregation of Public Accommodations

c. 1 of the 20 Jim Crow Laws Mandated Segregation on Street Cars



• Segregation/Separate but equal

• Civil Rights



The effect is, by 1890 the expression, Jim Crow was being used to describe laws and customs aimed at segregation. These laws were intended to restrict social contact between whites and other groups, and limit freedom and opportunities for people of color.



The reality is, African Americans have only lived with the possibility of equal rights for the past 54 years. We have lived with injustices, indignity, and racial bias/discrimination for more than 400 years, which is why waiting, and asking for more patience from the black community is no longer an option. As Martin Luther King said, “A riot is the language of the unheard. And what is it that America has failed to hear? It has failed to hear that the promises of freedom and justice have not been met. … And so in a real sense our nation’s summers of protests are caused by our nation’s winters of delay.” It is time for America to change the story.



In changing the story, Faith Leaders are committed to the continued call for equity, diversity, and inclusion by participating in, and or supporting the following practices:



1. Church and Community – It is the duty of the Church to act in a moral way. Morality demands that injustices of any kind be called out and challenged. We also believe that silence gives consent. God is not pleased, nor is God glorified when any church maintains silence when voices of protest must be heard. Therefore, we call upon our Caucasian brothers and sisters in Christ to join people of color prior to, during, and after times of protest by fighting racism in the following ways:



A. Learn to recognize and understand your own privilege.

B. Examine your own biases and consider where they may have originated.

C. Validate the experiences and feelings of people of color.

D. Challenge the “colorblind” ideology.

E. Call out racist “jokes” or statements.

F. Find out how your church, company or school works to expand opportunities for people of color.

G. Be thoughtful with your finances.

H. Adopt an intersectional approach in all aspects of your life.



2. Civil Protest – In a peaceful manner, we are committed to protesting laws that fail to promote, encourage, and safeguard human dignity and respect for people of color, and all citizens of this country. We will boycott, picket, march, and perform other acts of civil disobedience necessary to achieve equity, diversity, and inclusion.



As Faith Leaders, we cannot guarantee that all civil protest will be conducted peacefully, but we can commit ourselves to exemplifying, promoting, and encouraging that civil protest be conducted in a peaceful manner. We will not judge those that choose not to engage in peaceful protest because we know that such actions come from those that believe they are not being heard. As Martin Luther King, Jr. said, “A riot is the language of the unheard.”



3. Legislative Process – As Faith Leaders, we do not believe that racism can be eliminated in its entirety through the passing of laws, but we do believe legislative practices can play an important role in decreasing racist acts and maintaining civility among citizens. Therefore, to the best of our abilities, we will support governmental laws that aim to reduce racism, discrimination, and inequities of all kinds. We will work with other churches, non-profits, civic organizations, governmental officials (elected, employed, and or appointed) to this end.



4. Relationship Building – We can learn about different cultures and build upon those relationships. As Faith Leaders, we are committed to relationship building by:



A. Making a conscious decision to establish friendships with people from other cultures.

B. Placing ourselves in situations where we will meet people of other cultures.

C. Examine biases about people from other cultures.

D. Ask people questions about their cultures, customs, and views.

E. Read about other people’s culture and histories.

F. Listen to people tell their stories.

G. Notice differences in communication styles and values; do not assume that the majority way is the right way.

H. Risk making mistakes.

I. Learn to be an ally.

(Provided by Community Toolbox)

August 28th, 1963 is the date history was made when Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. shared his "I Have A Dream" speech with the world. Dr. King called for equal rights then, and we continue that call today. We call for leaders of this nation (Pastors, Mayors, City/County Leaders, Senators, Governors, Federal Government, and Citizens) to pursue all available opportunities whereby dignity and genuine respect for people of color is further enhanced, and equity, diversity, and inclusion is achieved for all.



Action Steps



This declaration is submitted by the following organizations:



• Chattanooga-Hamilton County BME District Association

• Pilgrim Joy District Association

• Clergy Koinonia

• Servant Leadership

• Kingdom Partners

• Young Ministers Network

• NAACP



Next steps will include, but not be limited to:



1. Requesting a meeting with both Mayors (City and County), Chief of Police, and County Sheriff.

2. Working with local and state elected officials as it pertains to implementation of new laws.

3. Collaboration with civic and community organizations, and advocates.

4. Collaboration with the faith-based community at-large.





