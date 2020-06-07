 Sunday, June 7, 2020 91.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Health Department Announces Free COVID-19 Testing Sites

Sunday, June 7, 2020

Here are the free COVID-19 testing sites for this week:

Monday:

East Lake Academy - Hamilton County Health Department Drive-Thru and Walk-Up Testing Site 
2700 E 34th St, Chattanooga, TN 37407
Hours: 7AM-11AM

Hardy Elementary - Hamilton County Health Department Drive-Thru and Walk-Up Testing Site
2100 Glass St, Chattanooga, TN 37406
Hours: 7AM-11AM

Homeless Healthcare Center (Hamilton County Health Department campus on 11th Street)
Monday - Friday; 7:30 am - 4:30 pm
Homeless/Transient clients.

Details: (423) 209-5800

Clinica Medicos – 1300 E. 23rd Street
Open for drive through and walk up testing daily. Please call (423) 760-4000 to make an appointment.
More information: https://www.clinicamedicos.org/ 

Tuesday:

East Lake Academy - Hamilton County Health Department Drive-Thru and Walk-Up Testing Site 
2700 E 34th St, Chattanooga, TN 37407
Hours: 7AM-11AM

Hardy Elementary - Hamilton County Health Department Drive-Thru and Walk-Up Testing Site
2100 Glass St, Chattanooga, TN 37406
Hours: 7AM-11AM

Homeless Healthcare Center (Hamilton County Health Department campus on 11th Street)
Monday - Friday; 7:30 am - 4:30 pm
Homeless/Transient clients. Details: (423) 209-5800

Clinica Medicos – 1300 E. 23rd Street
Open for drive through and walk up testing daily. Please call (423) 760-4000 to make an appointment.
More information: https://www.clinicamedicos.org/ 

Wednesday:

East Lake Academy - Hamilton County Health Department Drive-Thru and Walk-Up Testing Site 
2700 E 34th St, Chattanooga, TN 37407
Hours: 7AM-11AM

Hardy Elementary - Hamilton County Health Department Drive-Thru and Walk-Up Testing Site
2100 Glass St, Chattanooga, TN 37406
Hours: 7AM-11AM

Northgate Mall - Parking Lot
271 Northgate Mall Drive, Chattanooga, TN
Hours: 9AM - 4:30PM
Appointment required, visit: www.krogerhealth.com/covidtesting
Partnering agencies: Kroger Health and Hamilton County Health Department

Homeless Healthcare Center (Hamilton County Health Department campus on 11th Street)
Monday - Friday; 7:30 am - 4:30 pm
Homeless/Transient clients. Details: (423) 209-5800

Clinica Medicos – 1300 E. 23rd Street
Open for drive through and walk up testing daily. Please call (423) 760-4000 to make an appointment.
More information: https://www.clinicamedicos.org/ 

Thursday:

East Lake Academy - Hamilton County Health Department Drive-Thru and Walk-Up Testing Site 
2700 E 34th St, Chattanooga, TN 37407
Hours: 7AM-11AM

Hardy Elementary - Hamilton County Health Department Drive-Thru and Walk-Up Testing Site
2100 Glass St, Chattanooga, TN 37406
Hours: 7AM-11AM

Northgate Mall - Parking Lot
271 Northgate Mall Drive, Chattanooga, TN
Hours: 9AM - 4:30PM
Appointment required, visit: www.krogerhealth.com/covidtesting
Partnering agencies: Kroger Health and Hamilton County Health Department

Homeless Healthcare Center (Hamilton County Health Department campus on 11th Street)
Monday - Friday; 7:30 am - 4:30 pm
Homeless/Transient clients. Details: (423) 209-5800

Clinica Medicos – 1300 E. 23rd Street
Open for drive through and walk up testing daily. Please call (423) 760-4000 to make an appointment.
More information: https://www.clinicamedicos.org/ 

Friday:

East Lake Academy - Hamilton County Health Department Drive-Thru and Walk-Up Testing Site 
2700 E 34th St, Chattanooga, TN 37407
Hours: 7AM-11AM

Hardy Elementary - Hamilton County Health Department Drive-Thru and Walk-Up Testing Site
2100 Glass St, Chattanooga, TN 37406
Hours: 7AM-11AM

Northgate Mall - Parking Lot
271 Northgate Mall Drive, Chattanooga, TN
Hours: 9AM - 4:30PM
Appointment required, visit: www.krogerhealth.com/covidtesting
Partnering agencies: Kroger Health and Hamilton County Health Department

Ooltewah Elementary School
8890 Snowy Owl Rd, Ooltewah, TN 37363
Hours: TBD 
Partnering agencies: TN National Guard and Hamilton County Health Department

Homeless Healthcare Center (Hamilton County Health Department campus on 11th Street)
Monday - Friday; 7:30 am - 4:30 pm
Homeless/Transient clients. Details: (423) 209-5800

Clinica Medicos – 1300 E. 23rd Street
Open for drive through and walk up testing daily. Please call (423) 760-4000 to make an appointment.
More information: https://www.clinicamedicos.org/ 

Saturday:

Hardy Elementary - Hamilton County Health Department Drive-Thru and Walk-Up Testing Site
2100 Glass St, Chattanooga, TN 37406
Hours: 7AM-11AM

Orchard Knob Missionary Baptist
1734 E 3rd St, Chattanooga, TN 37404
Hours: 10AM to 1PM
Partnering agencies: Community Foundation of Greater Chattanooga and Hamilton County Health Department

Ooltewah Elementary School
8890 Snowy Owl Rd, Ooltewah, TN 37363
Hours: TBD 
Partnering agencies: TN National Guard and Hamilton County Health Department

Clinica Medicos – 1300 E. 23rd Street
Open for drive through and walk up testing daily. Please call (423) 760-4000 to make an appointment.
More information: https://www.clinicamedicos.org/ 

Sunday:

Hardy Elementary - Hamilton County Health Department Drive-Thru and Walk-Up Testing Site
2100 Glass St, Chattanooga, TN 37406
Hours: 7AM-11AM

Orchard Knob Missionary Baptist
1734 E 3rd St, Chattanooga, TN 37404
Hours: 12PM to 3PM 
Partnering agencies: Community Foundation of Greater Chattanooga and Hamilton County Health Department

Clinica Medicos – 1300 E. 23rd Street
Open for drive through and walk up testing daily. Please call (423) 760-4000 to make an appointment.
More information: https://www.clinicamedicos.org/ 


June 7, 2020

NAACP Wants To See All Local Police Policies, Budgets

June 7, 2020

Health Department Announces Free COVID-19 Testing Sites

June 7, 2020

Ministers Group Seeks Meeting With Local Leaders On Racial Justice


Chattanooga NAACP officials said they want to see all local police policies and budgets. Officials said, "In a June 5, 2020 news release from Mayor Andy Berke’s office, the citizenry was informed ... (click for more)

Here are the free COVID-19 testing sites for this week: Monday: East Lake Academy - Hamilton County Health Department Drive-Thru and Walk-Up Testing Site 2700 E 34th St, Chattanooga, ... (click for more)

A group of Chattanooga ministers said they are seeking a meeting with Mayor Andy Berke, County Mayor Jim Coppinger, Chattanooga Police Chief David Roddy and Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Hammond ... (click for more)



Breaking News

NAACP Wants To See All Local Police Policies, Budgets

Chattanooga NAACP officials said they want to see all local police policies and budgets. Officials said, "In a June 5, 2020 news release from Mayor Andy Berke’s office, the citizenry was informed that the mayor signed a 4-part pledge with other mayors to use an evaluation technique put forth by My Brother’s Keepers Alliance. This agreement entails an evaluation of the local police ... (click for more)

Health Department Announces Free COVID-19 Testing Sites

Here are the free COVID-19 testing sites for this week: Monday: East Lake Academy - Hamilton County Health Department Drive-Thru and Walk-Up Testing Site 2700 E 34th St, Chattanooga, TN 37407 Hours: 7AM-11AM Hardy Elementary - Hamilton County Health Department Drive-Thru and Walk-Up Testing Site 2100 Glass St, Chattanooga, TN 37406 Hours: 7AM-11AM Homeless ... (click for more)

Opinion

Why Did We Stay Home To Begin With? - And Response

As we start to open up most businesses and see the cases of COVID-19 increase everyday, why did we even close in the first place? It just seems to me that we should just have kept our distances, worn our masks, and washed our hands in the first place and went about our business. I was all for staying inside to help with the spread of COVID-19 but now it just seems like it was ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Vols’ Darkest Days

With Johnny Mayors’ death this week, it’s time I put Tennessee’s darkest days finally to bed. It is also time for me to bury a lot of my personal hurt for Johnny, and any remnants of resentment I still carry, over the way Tennessee’s greatest football hero was suddenly cast out by lesser men with far less values. I greatly rejoice that John’s mortal race has now been won – has it ... (click for more)

Sports

McCreadie Steals $50,000 In Final Laps Of Eldora's Stream Race; Hindman, Hunter And Martin Take Tennessee Saturday Night Races

Rossburg, Ohio - Second generation racer Tim McCreadie (# 39) of Watertown, New York (son of legend "Barefoot" Bob McCreadie) parlayed the black ice of Eldora Speedway's surface to nearly perfect to the tune of $50,000 Saturday, passing both Bobby Pierce (# 32) of Illinois and one of the best in the country, leader Brandon Sheppard, also of Illinois, with only four laps remaining. ... (click for more)

Setting Screens And The Silver Screen: Derrion Elmore Balances Acting And E-Sports for Hawks Talon GC

Is Derrion Elmore an actor? Or maybe he’s a gamer? In reality, he is both. Elmore can dart around picks as a virtual point guard as easily as he can portray a fictional floor general on-screen. Long before he was a 23 year old professional video game player for the Atlanta Hawks NBA 2K affiliate (called ‘Talon GC’), Elmore was honing his skills as an actor, taking part in ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors