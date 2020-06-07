Health Department Announces Free COVID-19 Testing Sites

Here are the free COVID-19 testing sites for this week:
Monday:
East Lake Academy - Hamilton County Health Department Drive-Thru and Walk-Up Testing Site
2700 E 34th St, Chattanooga, TN 37407
Hours: 7AM-11AM
Hardy Elementary - Hamilton County Health Department Drive-Thru and Walk-Up Testing Site
2100 Glass St, Chattanooga, TN 37406
Hours: 7AM-11AM
Homeless Healthcare Center (Hamilton County Health Department campus on 11th Street)
Monday - Friday; 7:30 am - 4:30 pm
Homeless/Transient clients.
Details: (423) 209-5800
Clinica Medicos – 1300 E. 23rd Street
Open for drive through and walk up testing daily. Please call (423) 760-4000 to make an appointment.
More information: https://www.clinicamedicos.org/
Tuesday:
East Lake Academy - Hamilton County Health Department Drive-Thru and Walk-Up Testing Site
2700 E 34th St, Chattanooga, TN 37407
Hours: 7AM-11AM
Hardy Elementary - Hamilton County Health Department Drive-Thru and Walk-Up Testing Site
2100 Glass St, Chattanooga, TN 37406
Hours: 7AM-11AM
Homeless Healthcare Center (Hamilton County Health Department campus on 11th Street)
Monday - Friday; 7:30 am - 4:30 pm
Homeless/Transient clients. Details: (423) 209-5800
Clinica Medicos – 1300 E. 23rd Street
Open for drive through and walk up testing daily. Please call (423) 760-4000 to make an appointment.
More information: https://www.clinicamedicos.org/
Wednesday:
East Lake Academy - Hamilton County Health Department Drive-Thru and Walk-Up Testing Site
2700 E 34th St, Chattanooga, TN 37407
Hours: 7AM-11AM
Hardy Elementary - Hamilton County Health Department Drive-Thru and Walk-Up Testing Site
2100 Glass St, Chattanooga, TN 37406
Hours: 7AM-11AM
Northgate Mall - Parking Lot
271 Northgate Mall Drive, Chattanooga, TN
Hours: 9AM - 4:30PM
Appointment required, visit: www.krogerhealth.com/covidtesting
Partnering agencies: Kroger Health and Hamilton County Health Department
Homeless Healthcare Center (Hamilton County Health Department campus on 11th Street)
Monday - Friday; 7:30 am - 4:30 pm
Homeless/Transient clients. Details: (423) 209-5800
Clinica Medicos – 1300 E. 23rd Street
Open for drive through and walk up testing daily. Please call (423) 760-4000 to make an appointment.
More information: https://www.clinicamedicos.org/
Thursday:
East Lake Academy - Hamilton County Health Department Drive-Thru and Walk-Up Testing Site
2700 E 34th St, Chattanooga, TN 37407
Hours: 7AM-11AM
Hardy Elementary - Hamilton County Health Department Drive-Thru and Walk-Up Testing Site
2100 Glass St, Chattanooga, TN 37406
Hours: 7AM-11AM
Northgate Mall - Parking Lot
271 Northgate Mall Drive, Chattanooga, TN
Hours: 9AM - 4:30PM
Appointment required, visit: www.krogerhealth.com/covidtesting
Partnering agencies: Kroger Health and Hamilton County Health Department
Homeless Healthcare Center (Hamilton County Health Department campus on 11th Street)
Monday - Friday; 7:30 am - 4:30 pm
Homeless/Transient clients. Details: (423) 209-5800
Clinica Medicos – 1300 E. 23rd Street
Open for drive through and walk up testing daily. Please call (423) 760-4000 to make an appointment.
More information: https://www.clinicamedicos.org/
Friday:
East Lake Academy - Hamilton County Health Department Drive-Thru and Walk-Up Testing Site
2700 E 34th St, Chattanooga, TN 37407
Hours: 7AM-11AM
Hardy Elementary - Hamilton County Health Department Drive-Thru and Walk-Up Testing Site
2100 Glass St, Chattanooga, TN 37406
Hours: 7AM-11AM
Northgate Mall - Parking Lot
271 Northgate Mall Drive, Chattanooga, TN
Hours: 9AM - 4:30PM
Appointment required, visit: www.krogerhealth.com/covidtesting
Partnering agencies: Kroger Health and Hamilton County Health Department
Ooltewah Elementary School
8890 Snowy Owl Rd, Ooltewah, TN 37363
Hours: TBD
Partnering agencies: TN National Guard and Hamilton County Health Department
Homeless Healthcare Center (Hamilton County Health Department campus on 11th Street)
Monday - Friday; 7:30 am - 4:30 pm
Homeless/Transient clients. Details: (423) 209-5800
Clinica Medicos – 1300 E. 23rd Street
Open for drive through and walk up testing daily. Please call (423) 760-4000 to make an appointment.
More information: https://www.clinicamedicos.org/
Saturday:
Hardy Elementary - Hamilton County Health Department Drive-Thru and Walk-Up Testing Site
2100 Glass St, Chattanooga, TN 37406
Hours: 7AM-11AM
Orchard Knob Missionary Baptist
1734 E 3rd St, Chattanooga, TN 37404
Hours: 10AM to 1PM
Partnering agencies: Community Foundation of Greater Chattanooga and Hamilton County Health Department
Ooltewah Elementary School
8890 Snowy Owl Rd, Ooltewah, TN 37363
Hours: TBD
Partnering agencies: TN National Guard and Hamilton County Health Department
Clinica Medicos – 1300 E. 23rd Street
Open for drive through and walk up testing daily. Please call (423) 760-4000 to make an appointment.
More information: https://www.clinicamedicos.org/
Sunday:
Hardy Elementary - Hamilton County Health Department Drive-Thru and Walk-Up Testing Site
2100 Glass St, Chattanooga, TN 37406
Hours: 7AM-11AM
Orchard Knob Missionary Baptist
1734 E 3rd St, Chattanooga, TN 37404
Hours: 12PM to 3PM
Partnering agencies: Community Foundation of Greater Chattanooga and Hamilton County Health Department
Clinica Medicos – 1300 E. 23rd Street
Open for drive through and walk up testing daily. Please call (423) 760-4000 to make an appointment.
More information: https://www.clinicamedicos.org/