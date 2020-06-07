 Sunday, June 7, 2020 81.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Tennessee Has Just 1 New Coronavirus Death; Hamilton County Has 35 New Cases

Sunday, June 7, 2020

The Hamilton County Health Department reported 35 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday for a cumulative total of 1,458. There have been no new reported deaths from the virus, for a total of 19 in the county.

 

The state reported just one new death from the virus, bringing the total to 418.

There were 310 new cases. That brings the total to 26,381.

Nine more were hospitalized in Tennessee for a total of 1,932.

Davidson County has had 73 deaths from the virus and 5,801 cases - up from 5,742. 

Memphis is at 130 deaths - up one.

It has 5,860 cases.

Knox still is at five deaths and has 469 cases - up eight.

Bledsoe County is still at 614 cases after an earlier outbreak at the correctional facility at Pikeville. There has been one death.

Bradley County is up to 199 cases - an increase of 15. There have been two deaths. 

Rhea County jumped from 13 cases to 188 related to an outbreak among migrant workers at a farm. It is now at 218 and no deaths.

Marion County is at 45 cases. It has recorded one death. Sequatchie County is at 20 cases and no deaths. Grundy County is at 32 cases with one death. Meigs County is at 27 cases. Franklin County has 54 cases with one death.

McMinn County is at 150 cases and 14 deaths. All of those deaths are at the Life Care Center of Athens. 

Monroe County is at 75 cases and it has had four coronavirus deaths. Polk County is at 21 cases.
Sumner County (Gallatin) is up to 975 cases and remains at 46 deaths.

There are 621 cases in Williamson County and it has 11 coronavirus deaths. 

 


June 7, 2020

Georgia Has 20 More Coronavirus Deaths; 589 More Cases

June 7, 2020

NAACP Wants To See All Local Police Policies, Budgets

June 7, 2020

Health Department Announces Free COVID-19 Testing Sites


Georgia state health officials reported on Sunday there have been 2,180 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 20 more since Saturday. The confirmed cases are now at 51,898 ... (click for more)

Chattanooga NAACP officials said they want to see all local police policies and budgets. Officials said, "In a June 5, 2020 news release from Mayor Andy Berke’s office, the citizenry was informed ... (click for more)

Here are the free COVID-19 testing sites for this week: Monday: East Lake Academy - Hamilton County Health Department Drive-Thru and Walk-Up Testing Site 2700 E 34th St, Chattanooga, ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Georgia Has 20 More Coronavirus Deaths; 589 More Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Sunday there have been 2,180 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 20 more since Saturday. The confirmed cases are now at 51,898 - up from 51,309 - an increase of 589. Hospitalizations are at 8,685 - up 23 since Saturday. Whitfield County has 33 new cases for a total of 494, and still seven deaths. Officials ... (click for more)

NAACP Wants To See All Local Police Policies, Budgets

Chattanooga NAACP officials said they want to see all local police policies and budgets. Officials said, "In a June 5, 2020 news release from Mayor Andy Berke’s office, the citizenry was informed that the mayor signed a 4-part pledge with other mayors to use an evaluation technique put forth by My Brother’s Keepers Alliance. This agreement entails an evaluation of the local police ... (click for more)

Opinion

Why Did We Stay Home To Begin With? - And Response

As we start to open up most businesses and see the cases of COVID-19 increase everyday, why did we even close in the first place? It just seems to me that we should just have kept our distances, worn our masks, and washed our hands in the first place and went about our business. I was all for staying inside to help with the spread of COVID-19 but now it just seems like it was ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Vols’ Darkest Days

With Johnny Mayors’ death this week, it’s time I put Tennessee’s darkest days finally to bed. It is also time for me to bury a lot of my personal hurt for Johnny, and any remnants of resentment I still carry, over the way Tennessee’s greatest football hero was suddenly cast out by lesser men with far less values. I greatly rejoice that John’s mortal race has now been won – has it ... (click for more)

Sports

McCreadie Steals $50,000 In Final Laps Of Eldora's Stream Race; Hindman, Hunter And Martin Take Tennessee Saturday Night Races

Rossburg, Ohio - Second generation racer Tim McCreadie (# 39) of Watertown, New York (son of legend "Barefoot" Bob McCreadie) parlayed the black ice of Eldora Speedway's surface to nearly perfect to the tune of $50,000 Saturday, passing both Bobby Pierce (# 32) of Illinois and one of the best in the country, leader Brandon Sheppard, also of Illinois, with only four laps remaining. ... (click for more)

Setting Screens And The Silver Screen: Derrion Elmore Balances Acting And E-Sports for Hawks Talon GC

Is Derrion Elmore an actor? Or maybe he’s a gamer? In reality, he is both. Elmore can dart around picks as a virtual point guard as easily as he can portray a fictional floor general on-screen. Long before he was a 23 year old professional video game player for the Atlanta Hawks NBA 2K affiliate (called ‘Talon GC’), Elmore was honing his skills as an actor, taking part in ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors