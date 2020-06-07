Tennessee Has Just 1 New Coronavirus Death; Hamilton County Has 35 New Cases

The Hamilton County Health Department reported 35 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday for a cumulative total of 1,458. There have been no new reported deaths from the virus, for a total of 19 in the county.

The state reported just one new death from the virus, bringing the total to 418.



There were 310 new cases. That brings the total to 26,381.



Nine more were hospitalized in Tennessee for a total of 1,932.



Davidson County has had 73 deaths from the virus and 5,801 cases - up from 5,742.



Memphis is at 130 deaths - up one.

It has 5,860 cases.Knox still is at five deaths and has 469 cases - up eight.Bledsoe County is still at 614 cases after an earlier outbreak at the correctional facility at Pikeville. There has been one death.Bradley County is up to 199 cases - an increase of 15. There have been two deaths.Rhea County jumped from 13 cases to 188 related to an outbreak among migrant workers at a farm. It is now at 218 and no deaths.Marion County is at 45 cases. It has recorded one death. Sequatchie County is at 20 cases and no deaths. Grundy County is at 32 cases with one death. Meigs County is at 27 cases. Franklin County has 54 cases with one death.McMinn County is at 150 cases and 14 deaths. All of those deaths are at the Life Care Center of Athens.Monroe County is at 75 cases and it has had four coronavirus deaths. Polk County is at 21 cases.Sumner County (Gallatin) is up to 975 cases and remains at 46 deaths.There are 621 cases in Williamson County and it has 11 coronavirus deaths.