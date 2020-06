Here is the Walker County arrest report for June 1-7:

BACON JUSTIN FRANKLIN W/M 32 OFFICER MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION – FELONY

FAIRBANKS RODERICK LAMONT B/M 21 OFFICER THOMASON POSSESSION OF FIREARM OR KNIFE DURING COMMISSION OF OR ATTEMPT TO COMMIT CERTAIN CRIMES, PURCHASE, POSSESS, MANUFACTURE, DISTRIBUTE, OR SALE MARIJUANA, IMPROPER LANE CHANGE

BROWN ERIC MARSHALL W/M 35 OFFICER HOUSER LPD DRIVING WHILE DECLARED AS A HABITUAL VIOLATOR, NO PROOF OF INSURANCE, LICENSE AND TAG REQUIREMENTS

MCDANIEL ANGELIA MARIA W/F 48 OFFICER BARKLEY GIVING FALSE INFORMATION, PROBATION VIOLATION – FELONY

HAYES NATHANIEL ALLEN W/M 21 OFFICER WEBER BATTERY – MISD, OBSTRUCTION OF OFFICER – MISD

CROWDER KELLY BROOKE W/F 27 SELF DRUG COURT

COULTER RENIE DIANA W/F 70 OFFICER BROOME POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, POSSESSION AND USE OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS, KNOWINGLY DRIVING A MOTOR VEHICLE ON SUSPENDED, CANCELED, REVOKED REGISTRATION

NEWBILLE WILLIAM HUDON W/M 68 OFFICER BROOME POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, POSSESSION OF A SCHEDULE II CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, DRUGS TO BE KEPT IN ORIGINAL CONTAINER

WILLIAMS FREDRICK ALEXANDER B/M 28 OFFICER TATE DTF FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE – FELONY

ESTES MARTHA JENNEAN W/F 44 OFFICER HEAD POSSESSION OF A SCHEDULE II CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (3 COUNTS)

MOSS JACOB JEAN W/M 37 OFFICER HEAD FAILURE TO APPEAR – MISD

SNYDER KRISTA MEGAN W/F 22 OFFICER WINKLER LPD SIMPLE BATTERY

TEAGUE LUKE JOHN W/M 23 OFFICER BARKLEY AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

KERGERRELS ROBERT CLIFTON- RAFAEL W/M 30 *** OFFICER MILLER FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

WEBB JACOB ALEX-MICHAEL W/M 22 *** OFFICER LEAMON TERRORISTIC THREATS, BATTERY (FVA), CRUELTY TO CHILDREN

WADDLE COLE AARON W/M 17 *** OFFICER CAREATHERS POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE I (X2), POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE 1 WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE, POSSESSION OF MARIJ.

LESS OZ

WATSON JOSHUA MATTHEW W/M 36 *** OFFICER WALKER PROBATION (F), OBSTRUCTION OF LEO (F)

BERNABE YISEL NMN H/F 20 *** OFFICER CARTER DRIVING ON SUSPENDED, NO TAG, NO INSURANCE, DEFECTIVE TIRES

WOODWARD LOUANN FLAVIE W/F 42 *** OFFICER REYNOLDS SIMPLE ASSAULT (FVA)

MOSIER BECKY NICOLE W/F 32 *** OFFICER KIRBY DISORDERLY CONDUCT, SIMPLE BATTERY (FVA)

MILLER CHRISTOPHER RAY W/M 30 *** OFFICER WALTHOUR DUI, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

YOUNGBLOOD ANTHONY RAY W/M 40 *** OFFICER BURGESS POSSESSION OF METH, TERRORISTIC THREATS

MITCHELL JASON DWIGHT W/M 41 OFFICER 117 REYNOLDS 42-8-38 FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION

VINES DOUGLAS HOBART W/M 64 OFFICER 75 KIRBY 16-12-80 OBSCENE MATERIAL – DISTRIBUTING OBSCENE MATERIAL, 42-8-38 FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION

DYKES FELICIA SHENEA W/F 30 OFFICER 82 CAMP 16-5-60(b) RECKLESS CONDUCT

WALKER AVERY JAMESON W/M 21 OFFICER 73 REECE 42-8-38 FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION

FRANKLIN ALONZO DEWAYNE B/M 28 OFFICER 37 DYE 16-5-23.1(F)(1) BATTERY – FAMILY VIOLENCE (1ST OFFENSE) MISD

MULLIS ANTHONY LEE W/M 26 OFFICER 220 HUGGINS 16-11-131 FIREARMS: POSSESSION BY CONVICTED FELON, 16-5-60 RECKLESS CONDUCT CAUSING HARM OR ENDANGE

ADAMS BRYCE STANLEY W/M 36 OFFICER WEBER SIMPLE BATTERY – FAMILY VIOLENCE, CRUELTY TO CHILDREN 3RD DEGREE – MISD

DUNNINGTON CHETH ISAAC W/M 42 OFFICER CAMP ENTERING AUTOMOBILE – FELONY (9 COUNTS), THEFT BY TAKING – FELONY (3 COUNTS)

TEEMS SCONDA NICOLE W/F 34 OFFICER HENRY POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, POSSESSION AND USE OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS, HOLD FOR EASTRIDGE

SMITH HANNAH ELIZABETH W/F 25 OFFICER HENRY POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, POSSESSION AND USE OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS

LIVINGSTON MICHAEL STEPHEN W/M 28 OFFICER HENRY POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, POSSESSION AND USE OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS

HICKS CHRISTOPHER EVAN W/M 28 OFFICER HENRY POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, POSSESSION AND USE OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE I – HEROIN

BENNETT DAVID SHANE W/M 44 OFFICER BROOME USE OF A FIREARM BY A CONVICTED FELON DURING THE COMMISSION OF A CRIME, THEFT BY RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY – FELONY

SEXTON WILLIAM JUNIOR B/M 52 OFFICER MULLIS RPD SIMPLE BATTERY – FVA (2 COUNTS, TERRORISTIC THREATS AND ACTS, ABUSE/NEGLECT OF ELDERLY/DISABLED (2 COUNTS)

FREEMAN HUNTER CHASE W/M 22 OFFICER JONES AGGRAVATED ASSAULT – FVA, CRUELTY TO CHILDREN ALLOW TO WITNESS FELONY/BATTERY/FAMILY VIOLENCE

MCGRAW JEFF MCKENZIE W/M 38 OFFICER BARKLEY POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, OBSTRUCTION – FELONY, POSSESSION OF FIREARM DURING COMMISSION OF A CRIME, PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DANIEL TANA LEIGH W/F 42 OFFICER WOOTEN SIMPLE ASSAULT – FVA, CRIMINAL TRESPASS – FVA, FAILURE TO APPEAR – MISD

WHITE BRYSON LYDELL W/M 21 OFFICER HOUSER LPD FAILURE TO APPEAR – MISD

DAVENPORT DAVADRION LAVAIL B/M 36 OFFICER COKER LPD HOLD FOR FLOYD COUNTY

LOPEZ - JUAN SANTIAGO H/M 17 OFFICER THOMASON UNDERAGE CONSUMPTION

LOPEZ – JUAN CANDELARIO H/M 24 OFFICER THOMASON DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED – 1ST OFFENSE, DUI – ALCOHOL, IMPROPER LANE CHANGE

BYNUM AUSTIN GARY W/M 26 OFFICER WEBER SIMPLE ASSAULT – FAMILY VIOLENCE

BURDEN RACHAEL STEPHANIE W/F 34 OFFICER WEBER SIMPLE ASSAULT – FAMILY VIOLENCE

WADE KATTIE LARISSA W/F 28 OFFICER CAMP POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, POSSESSION AND USE OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS

SHAW DAVID TYLER W/M 28 OFFICER CAMP POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, POSSESSION AND USE OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS

MILLER FRANK DEAN W/M 34 OFFICER HENRY SIMPLE BATTERY – FVA, CRIMINAL TRESPASS – FVA

MCCLELLAND KARLI CAMERON W/F 24 OFFICER D CLARK ARMED ROBBERY – FELONY (2 COUNTS)

EDGEWORTH DARRELL RAY W/M 41 OFFICER THOMASON FAILURE TO APPEAR – MISD, FAILURE TO APPEAR – MISD

JUV JUV JUV W/M 14 OFFICER ALFORD