Man, 24, Shot On 2nd Avenue Saturday Afternoon

A man, 24, was shot Saturday afternoon on 2nd Avenue.

At approximately 5:09 p.m., Chattanooga Police were dispatched on a report of a person shot at 2500 2nd Ave.

Police located the man suffering from a gun shot wound and secured the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with a non-life threatening injury.

Investigators with the Violent Crimes Bureau responded to conduct an investigation.