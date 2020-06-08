Devin Guy Charged With Vandalism, Rioting During Downtown Protest

A protestor was arrested Saturday after police said he grabbed a construction sign near the Market Street Bridge and walked off with it, then he later broke light fixtures at 11th and Carter and near 4th and Market.

The man, later identified as Devin Guy, 23, was also viewed on camera confronting one of the protest leaders. Police say as the protest was beginning to dissipate for the night, Guy began walking to a Mercury Mountaineer.

When police attempted to make contact with Guy, someone told him the police were looking for him.

Police say Guy then ran into the crowd and tried to disguise himself with a hat and sunglasses.

After Guy attempted to leave at 10th and Georgia Avenue, police apprehended him. He was charged with two counts of vandalism, disorderly conduct, theft of property, and rioting.