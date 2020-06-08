Many Erlanger Staff Find Tires Punctured At Hospital Parking Lot

Overnight there were some 20 staff vehicles, mostly belonging to RNs, with slashed tires in the Erlanger Health System parking garage at the E. Third Street campus.

Chattanooga Police said, "We received a report of vandalism at a parking garage in the 900 block of E. Third. It was reported that 20 vehicles were found to have tires punctured or cut."

Erlanger officials and security team said they "were working closely with CPD in an effort to determine who was involved in this act of vandalism at our downtown campus.

"We are currently in the process of reviewing security footage from surveillance cameras in the parking garage."