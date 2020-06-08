 Monday, June 8, 2020 85.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

State Sues Operators Of Auburn Hills Mobile Home Park For "Terrorizing Residents": Judge Signs Restraining Order

State Attorney General Herbert Slattery has filed suit in Hamilton County Chancery Court against the owners and operators of the Auburn Hills Mobile Home Park in Ooltewah, saying they have long "terrorized' residents there.

The suit is brought against Auburnmost Property as well as Steven Howard West, Kimberly Gail West and Logan Jacobson Most.

The Wests were in the news recently after being arrested on charges related to keeping $60,000 in tornado relief donations for themselves rather than distributing them to residents.

It asks that a receiver be appointed to take over the assets of the trailer park.

Chancellor Jeff Atherton signed the temporary restraining order sought by the state.

The suit says the management has subjected residents "to years of verbal, emotional and financial abuse, and in at least one instance, physical abuse."

It says the managers "shout and curse at the residents, terrorize them daily with incessant patrolling, display weapons at them, repeatedly fine them (in cash), threaten to call the police or immigration authorities, and extort significant amounts of money or property from them, while depriving them of basic life necessities, such as adequate shelter and peace of mind."

The complaint says most of the residents "are very vulnerable, speak little English, have very little money, and are unable to defend themselves from these atrocities."

 


Georgia Has 2,208 Coronavirus Deaths; 52,497 Cases; Whitfield Has 2 More Deaths

Hamilton County Tested Over 2,800 People Last Week For COVID-19

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 2,208 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 28 more since Sunday. The confirmed cases are now at 52,497 - up from 51,898 - an increase of 599. Hospitalizations are at 8,746 - up 61 since Sunday. Whitfield County has 10 new cases for a total of 504, and now nine deaths, an increase of two.

Why Did We Stay Home To Begin With? - And Response

As we start to open up most businesses and see the cases of COVID-19 increase everyday, why did we even close in the first place? It just seems to me that we should just have kept our distances, worn our masks, and washed our hands in the first place and went about our business. I was all for staying inside to help with the spread of COVID-19 but now it just seems like it was

Roy Exum: ‘Tim, Are You Nuts?’

For the past several weeks, we have witnessed a cauldron of good and bad – all over-sized – sweep across the cities of America. Forget the particulars, the billions of dollars of wanton destruction in anger-infested places you no longer want to visit, like New York City, Detroit, Atlanta and particularly Minneapolis, after experiencing so many happy moments in each. Our nation no

McCreadie Steals $50,000 In Final Laps Of Eldora's Stream Race; Hindman, Hunter And Martin Take Tennessee Saturday Night Races

Rossburg, Ohio - Second generation racer Tim McCreadie (# 39) of Watertown, New York (son of legend "Barefoot" Bob McCreadie) parlayed the black ice of Eldora Speedway's surface to nearly perfect to the tune of $50,000 Saturday, passing both Bobby Pierce (# 32) of Illinois and one of the best in the country, leader Brandon Sheppard, also of Illinois, with only four laps remaining.

Setting Screens And The Silver Screen: Derrion Elmore Balances Acting And E-Sports for Hawks Talon GC

Is Derrion Elmore an actor? Or maybe he's a gamer? In reality, he is both. Elmore can dart around picks as a virtual point guard as easily as he can portray a fictional floor general on-screen. Long before he was a 23 year old professional video game player for the Atlanta Hawks NBA 2K affiliate (called 'Talon GC'), Elmore was honing his skills as an actor, taking part in


