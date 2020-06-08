State Sues Operators Of Auburn Hills Mobile Home Park For "Terrorizing Residents": Judge Signs Restraining Order

State Attorney General Herbert Slattery has filed suit in Hamilton County Chancery Court against the owners and operators of the Auburn Hills Mobile Home Park in Ooltewah, saying they have long "terrorized' residents there.

The suit is brought against Auburnmost Property as well as Steven Howard West, Kimberly Gail West and Logan Jacobson Most.

The Wests were in the news recently after being arrested on charges related to keeping $60,000 in tornado relief donations for themselves rather than distributing them to residents.

It asks that a receiver be appointed to take over the assets of the trailer park.

Chancellor Jeff Atherton signed the temporary restraining order sought by the state.

The suit says the management has subjected residents "to years of verbal, emotional and financial abuse, and in at least one instance, physical abuse."

It says the managers "shout and curse at the residents, terrorize them daily with incessant patrolling, display weapons at them, repeatedly fine them (in cash), threaten to call the police or immigration authorities, and extort significant amounts of money or property from them, while depriving them of basic life necessities, such as adequate shelter and peace of mind."

The complaint says most of the residents "are very vulnerable, speak little English, have very little money, and are unable to defend themselves from these atrocities."