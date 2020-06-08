 Monday, June 8, 2020 85.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Chattanooga Police Department Implements Update To Policy Regarding Duty To Intervene And Highlights Existing Policy To Institute Warning Before Shooting

Monday, June 8, 2020
Chattanooga Police Chief David Roddy said Monday he has implemented an update to the CPDpolicy regarding Duty to Intervene and highlights existing policy as it relates to Institute Warning before Shooting.
 
He said, "These actions are intended to make clear to CPD officers and to the community the department serves that police shall intervene when they see another officer committing an unlawful or improper act.
Failure to do so will result in disciplinary action." 

Duty to Intervene is now included in CPD policy ADM-16 Code of Conduct. It states:

Each department member has the individual responsibility to intervene and stop any other member from committing an unlawful or improper act, including but not limited to, acts of brutality, abuses of process, abuses of authority, and any other criminal acts or major violations of department rules and procedures. Successful intervention does not negate a duty to report.

Warning before Shooting  is part of CPD policy ADM-05 Use of Force.  This section of policy has been included in the CPD Use of Force Policy for more than 20 years.  It states: 

An officer, after giving verbal notice to the suspect of his or her identity as a police officer, may use or threaten to use force that is reasonably necessary to accomplish the arrest of an individual suspected of a criminal act who resists or flees from the arrest; an officer may use deadly force to effect an arrest only if all other reasonable means of apprehension have been exhausted or are unavailable, and where feasible, the officer has given notice of such officer's identity as such and given a warning that deadly force may be used unless resistance or flight ceases:

“I have updated and highlighted existing policy to reflect not only the current expectations of our police department, but what I also know is in the hearts and character of your officers,” said Chief Roddy. “I look forward to the coming conversations and encourage the inclusion of many representatives to include community leaders, law enforcement, and some of those who’ve expressed their concerns in recent days."


Georgia Has 2,208 Coronavirus Deaths; 52,497 Cases; Whitfield Has 2 More Deaths

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 2,208 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 28 more since Sunday. The confirmed cases are now at 52,497 - up from 51,898 - an increase of 599. Hospitalizations are at 8,746 - up 61 since Sunday. Whitfield County has 10 new cases for a total of 504, and now nine deaths, an increase of two. ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Tested Over 2,800 People Last Week For COVID-19

The Hamilton County Health Department tested a combined 2,845 individuals at four testing events during the week of Monday, June 1 – Sunday, June 7. Testing sites and the number of individuals tested at each location is listed below: Brainerd High School & Orchard Knob Elementary 2,178 Tested Mt. Canaan Baptist Church 647 Tested Homeless Camps 20 Tested The Hamilton ... (click for more)

Opinion

Why Did We Stay Home To Begin With? - And Response

As we start to open up most businesses and see the cases of COVID-19 increase everyday, why did we even close in the first place? It just seems to me that we should just have kept our distances, worn our masks, and washed our hands in the first place and went about our business. I was all for staying inside to help with the spread of COVID-19 but now it just seems like it was ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: ‘Tim, Are You Nuts?’

For the past several weeks, we have witnessed a cauldron of good and bad – all over-sized – sweep across the cities of America. Forget the particulars, the billions of dollars of wanton destruction in anger-infested places you no longer want to visit, like New York City, Detroit, Atlanta and particularly Minneapolis, after experiencing so many happy moments in each. Our nation no ... (click for more)

Sports

McCreadie Steals $50,000 In Final Laps Of Eldora's Stream Race; Hindman, Hunter And Martin Take Tennessee Saturday Night Races

Rossburg, Ohio - Second generation racer Tim McCreadie (# 39) of Watertown, New York (son of legend "Barefoot" Bob McCreadie) parlayed the black ice of Eldora Speedway's surface to nearly perfect to the tune of $50,000 Saturday, passing both Bobby Pierce (# 32) of Illinois and one of the best in the country, leader Brandon Sheppard, also of Illinois, with only four laps remaining. ... (click for more)

Setting Screens And The Silver Screen: Derrion Elmore Balances Acting And E-Sports for Hawks Talon GC

Is Derrion Elmore an actor? Or maybe he’s a gamer? In reality, he is both. Elmore can dart around picks as a virtual point guard as easily as he can portray a fictional floor general on-screen. Long before he was a 23 year old professional video game player for the Atlanta Hawks NBA 2K affiliate (called ‘Talon GC’), Elmore was honing his skills as an actor, taking part in ... (click for more)


