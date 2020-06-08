Chattanooga Police Department Implements Update To Policy Regarding Duty To Intervene And Highlights Existing Policy To Institute Warning Before Shooting

Chattanooga Police Chief David Roddy said Monday he has implemented an update to the CPDpolicy regarding Duty to Intervene and highlights existing policy as it relates to Institute Warning before Shooting.

He said, "These actions are intended to make clear to CPD officers and to the community the department serves that police shall intervene when they see another officer committing an unlawful or improper act. Failure to do so will result in disciplinary action." Failure to do so will result in disciplinary action."





Duty to Intervene is now included in CPD policy ADM-16 Code of Conduct. It states:

Each department member has the individual responsibility to intervene and stop any other member from committing an unlawful or improper act, including but not limited to, acts of brutality, abuses of process, abuses of authority, and any other criminal acts or major violations of department rules and procedures. Successful intervention does not negate a duty to report.

Warning before Shooting is part of CPD policy ADM-05 Use of Force. This section of policy has been included in the CPD Use of Force Policy for more than 20 years. It states:

An officer, after giving verbal notice to the suspect of his or her identity as a police officer, may use or threaten to use force that is reasonably necessary to accomplish the arrest of an individual suspected of a criminal act who resists or flees from the arrest; an officer may use deadly force to effect an arrest only if all other reasonable means of apprehension have been exhausted or are unavailable, and where feasible, the officer has given notice of such officer's identity as such and given a warning that deadly force may be used unless resistance or flight ceases:

“I have updated and highlighted existing policy to reflect not only the current expectations of our police department, but what I also know is in the hearts and character of your officers,” said Chief Roddy. “I look forward to the coming conversations and encourage the inclusion of many representatives to include community leaders, law enforcement, and some of those who’ve expressed their concerns in recent days."