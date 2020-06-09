 Wednesday, June 10, 2020 75.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


Eric Tyra, 37, Arrested After Hitting HCSO Deputy's Patrol Car, Then Leading Officers In Pursuit

Tuesday, June 9, 2020
Eric Tyra
Eric Tyra

Eric Hayes Tyra, 37, was arrested Tuesday morning after hitting a sheriff's deputy's car, then leading authorities in a pursuit.

Hamilton County Sheriff’s deputies were involved in the pursuit which started in the 500 block of Signal Mountain Boulevard and ended in Marion County, in the 12400 block of Highway 41. The pursuit was initiated after Tyra's vehicle was observed with a light law violation and his actions immediately became reckless.

The preliminary investigation determined the suspect vehicle violently struck Deputy Jordan Long-Ross’ open driver’s door as Deputy Long-Ross was exiting his patrol car.

Deputy Long-Ross then shot at the suspect; however, Tyra was not struck by gunfire. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office and Tennessee Highway Patrol assisted in affecting the stop.

Tyra was arrested and transported to the Hamilton County Jail where he has been booked for felony reckless endangerment, felony evading arrest, reckless driving, driving on a revoked license, and violation of light law.

Additional charges may be forthcoming pending the outcome of the investigation.

This investigation is being conducted by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Highway Patrol.



June 10, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

June 10, 2020

Jeff Mullis Apparently Turns Back Challenge From Colton Moore

June 9, 2020

Eric Tyra, 37, Arrested After Hitting HCSO Deputy's Patrol Car, Then Leading Officers In Pursuit


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BLACK, TERRANCE MASHON 7500 NOAH REID, APT 1 CHATTANOOGA, 37406 Age at Arrest: 23 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County Booked ... (click for more)

Veteran Georgia state Senator Jeff Mullis apparently held off a challenge from state Rep. Colton Moore in Tuesday's election. With 82 percent of the precincts reporting, Senator Mullis had ... (click for more)

Eric Hayes Tyra, 37, was arrested Tuesday morning after hitting a sheriff's deputy's car, then leading authorities in a pursuit. Hamilton County Sheriff’s deputies were involved in the pursuit ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BLACK, TERRANCE MASHON 7500 NOAH REID, APT 1 CHATTANOOGA, 37406 Age at Arrest: 23 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s) --- CLARK, MICHAEL CHAD 3204 IDLEWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 Age at Arrest: 25 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County DRIVING ON ... (click for more)

Jeff Mullis Apparently Turns Back Challenge From Colton Moore

Veteran Georgia state Senator Jeff Mullis apparently held off a challenge from state Rep. Colton Moore in Tuesday's election. With 82 percent of the precincts reporting, Senator Mullis had 10,945 votes to 5,846 for Rep. Moore. Todd Noblitt had 2,189 votes. (click for more)

Opinion

Where Is America’s Joseph?

Unchartered waters. This is where I would suggest America is as a nation and people, as we continue to sail onward into the stormy waters ahead. While our world has previously faced pandemics and world wars, which took many times more lives, never before have we found ourselves facing such an overwhelming set of problems, with such a lack of wise leadership to solve them. Regardless ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: What! On The Same Day?

I’ll be the first to admit there are more things happening in the crazy world than I can get my arms around. My latest anomaly comes from the heart of America’s tinderbox – Minneapolis – where the City Council just voted by majority to “dismantle” the police department while, just down the hall, Mayor Jacob Frey was putting the finishing touches on a $55 million emergency “disaster” ... (click for more)

Sports

McCreadie Steals $50,000 In Final Laps Of Eldora's Stream Race; Hindman, Hunter And Martin Take Tennessee Saturday Night Races

Rossburg, Ohio - Second generation racer Tim McCreadie (# 39) of Watertown, New York (son of legend "Barefoot" Bob McCreadie) parlayed the black ice of Eldora Speedway's surface to nearly perfect to the tune of $50,000 Saturday, passing both Bobby Pierce (# 32) of Illinois and one of the best in the country, leader Brandon Sheppard, also of Illinois, with only four laps remaining. ... (click for more)

Setting Screens And The Silver Screen: Derrion Elmore Balances Acting And E-Sports for Hawks Talon GC

Is Derrion Elmore an actor? Or maybe he’s a gamer? In reality, he is both. Elmore can dart around picks as a virtual point guard as easily as he can portray a fictional floor general on-screen. Long before he was a 23 year old professional video game player for the Atlanta Hawks NBA 2K affiliate (called ‘Talon GC’), Elmore was honing his skills as an actor, taking part in ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors