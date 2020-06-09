Eric Tyra, 37, Arrested After Hitting HCSO Deputy's Patrol Car, Then Leading Officers In Pursuit

Eric Hayes Tyra, 37, was arrested Tuesday morning after hitting a sheriff's deputy's car, then leading authorities in a pursuit.

Hamilton County Sheriff’s deputies were involved in the pursuit which started in the 500 block of Signal Mountain Boulevard and ended in Marion County, in the 12400 block of Highway 41. The pursuit was initiated after Tyra's vehicle was observed with a light law violation and his actions immediately became reckless.

The preliminary investigation determined the suspect vehicle violently struck Deputy Jordan Long-Ross’ open driver’s door as Deputy Long-Ross was exiting his patrol car. Deputy Long-Ross then shot at the suspect; however, Tyra was not struck by gunfire. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office and Tennessee Highway Patrol assisted in affecting the stop.

Tyra was arrested and transported to the Hamilton County Jail where he has been booked for felony reckless endangerment, felony evading arrest, reckless driving, driving on a revoked license, and violation of light law.

Additional charges may be forthcoming pending the outcome of the investigation.

This investigation is being conducted by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Highway Patrol.



