Dequan Scott, 27, Shot And Killed On Kemp Drive On Tuesday Night

Wednesday, July 1, 2020
Police said Dequan Scott, 27, was shot and killed in the 4400 block of Kemp Drive on Tuesday night.
 
At approximately 10:42 p.m., Chattanooga Police were called to a local hospital after an adult male arrived with an apparent gunshot wound
 
The victim with a life-threatening gunshot wound arrived at the hospital via personal vehicle. He died at the hospital.
 
Investigators with the Violent Crimes Bureau responded to conduct an investigation.
 
No suspect information was provided. 
 
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call the homicide tip line at 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App.
You can remain anonymous.  

AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 7/1/2019

Chattanooga State Return To Campus Plan Phase III Starts July 6

County Commissioner Geter Proposes 12-Member Equity Task Force


Chattanooga State Community College starts Phase III of the Return to Campus starting Monday. Walk-ins will be welcome at this time, although appointments are still recommended, and visitors ... (click for more)

County Commissioner Katherlyn Geter is proposing that the commission set up a 12-member Equity Task Force. She said at a meeting of the Equity and Diversity Committee, "It would be a way to ... (click for more)



Chattanooga State Return To Campus Plan Phase III Starts July 6

Chattanooga State Community College starts Phase III of the Return to Campus starting Monday. Walk-ins will be welcome at this time, although appointments are still recommended, and visitors will encounter many changes for their safety and the safety of those around them. Chattanooga State began implementing a phased Return to Campus plan in May with a limited number of students ... (click for more)

Opinion

It Is Past Time For Everyone To Wear Masks In Public

Just over two months ago, I wrote that managing a COVID-19 crisis does not come with a perfect playbook. I acknowledged that in difficult situations, the hallmark of leadership is analyzing the hazards, selecting the best wrong answer, and pressing ahead to gain control. Yet, here the playbook here was so obvious. The wearing of masks in public by all citizens affords a simple, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My Garden This July

So, we enter into the second half of the most challenging year I can remember in my life and the only thing that I am most assured of is this: whatever’s next, the United States and its people can handle it, just as we have responded to one catastrophe after another in an indescribable first half of play. We’ve proven it: “C’mon, I got this! Bring the worst you’ve got, and we’ll ... (click for more)

Sports

Chattanooga Football Club Returns to Play July 11th In The NISA Independent Cup

Professional soccer returns to the Scenic City next month as NISA announces the Independent Cup, a tournament bringing together clubs from NISA and established amateur leagues in a regional format together to play in a round robin tournament starting Saturday, July 11th. The teams with the best record will be seeded in a playoff format, with the finals taking place on August 1st. ... (click for more)

No Lookouts Baseball This Year As Minor League Baseball Cancels The Season

There will not be any Chattanooga Lookouts baseball this season as AT&T Field stands idle due to the coronavirus. Lookouts President Rich Mozingo said, "We've got 300 employees who count on Lookouts baseball every year, and we've got a quarter of a million fans who come out. So it is sad when you realize something like this isn't going to happen at all this summer, it really ... (click for more)


