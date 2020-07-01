Dequan Scott, 27, Shot And Killed On Kemp Drive On Tuesday Night

Police said Dequan Scott, 27, was shot and killed in the 4400 block of Kemp Drive on Tuesday night.

At approximately 10:42 p.m., Chattanooga Police were called to a local hospital after an adult male arrived with an apparent gunshot wound

The victim with a life-threatening gunshot wound arrived at the hospital via personal vehicle. He died at the hospital.

Investigators with the Violent Crimes Bureau responded to conduct an investigation.

No suspect information was provided.