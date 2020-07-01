Georgia Reports 2,946 New Cases, 22 More Deaths

Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 2,827 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 22 more since Tuesday.The confirmed cases are now at 84,237 - up from 81,291 - an increase of 2,946.Hospitalizations are at 11,275 - up 224 since Monday.Whitfield County has 51 new cases for a total of 1,152 and remains at 10 deaths. Officials said 57 have been hospitalized.Walker County has seven new cases at 325 and still 11 deaths.Seventeen have been hospitalized. Dade County is reporting 67 cases, up one, and one death. Four have been hospitalized.Catoosa County has two more cases for total of 314 cases and remains at eight deaths. Twenty-seven have been hospitalized. Chattooga County has one new case for a total of 62, and remains at two deaths and four hospitalizations.Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 26 new cases, for a total of 714 cases and remains at 42 deaths from the virus.Floyd County (Rome) has 539 cases, up 25 from Tuesday, and remains at 15 deaths.Gordon County (Calhoun) added 19 cases since Tuesday for a total of 399 cases and remains at 18 deaths from coronavirus. Forty-four have been hospitalized in Gordon County.The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County with 7,277 cases and 314 deaths. Cobb County has 5,081 cases and 245 deaths. There are now 5,959 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) and remains at 173 deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 8,362 cases and 173 deaths, up 3 from Tuesday.Dougherty County (Albany) has 1,914 cases and 155 deaths, up one from Tuesday.