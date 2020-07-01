 Wednesday, July 1, 2020 83.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Georgia Reports 2,946 New Cases, 22 More Deaths

Wednesday, July 1, 2020
Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 2,827 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 22 more since Tuesday.

The confirmed cases are now at 84,237 - up from 81,291 - an increase of 2,946.

Hospitalizations are at 11,275 - up 224 since Monday.

Whitfield County has 51 new cases for a total of 1,152 and remains at 10 deaths. Officials said 57 have been hospitalized.

Walker County has seven new cases at 325 and still 11 deaths.
Seventeen have been hospitalized. Dade County is reporting 67 cases, up one, and one death. Four have been hospitalized.

Catoosa County has two more cases for total of 314 cases and remains at eight deaths. Twenty-seven have been hospitalized. Chattooga County has one new case for a total of 62, and remains at two deaths and four hospitalizations.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 26 new cases, for a total of 714 cases and remains at 42 deaths from the virus.

Floyd County (Rome) has 539 cases, up 25 from Tuesday, and remains at 15 deaths.

Gordon County (Calhoun) added 19 cases since Tuesday for a total of 399 cases and remains at 18 deaths from coronavirus. Forty-four have been hospitalized in Gordon County.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County with 7,277 cases and 314 deaths. Cobb County has 5,081 cases and 245 deaths. There are now 5,959 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) and remains at 173 deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 8,362 cases and 173 deaths, up 3 from Tuesday.   

Dougherty County (Albany) has 1,914 cases and 155 deaths, up one from Tuesday.

July 1, 2020

Governor Lee Signs Executive Order Granting Liability Protections For Health Care Providers

July 1, 2020

Man Who Was Pulled From Burning Apartment At Rustic Village North Apartments Is In Critical Condition

July 1, 2020

Chattanooga Is 23rd In New City Freedom Index


Governor Bill Lee signed Executive Order No. 53 on Wednesday , granting limited COVID-related liability protection to health care providers. He said, “Hospitals, nursing homes, and health ... (click for more)

A man who was pulled by citizens from his burning apartment at the Rustic Village North Apartments on Tuesday afternoon is in critical condition. His apartment was where the fire originated. ... (click for more)

Wednesday the Beacon Center unveiled its inaugural City Freedom Index, which ranks the 30 most populous cities in Tennessee with an overall freedom ranking. The report, which is being released ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Governor Lee Signs Executive Order Granting Liability Protections For Health Care Providers

Governor Bill Lee signed Executive Order No. 53 on Wednesday , granting limited COVID-related liability protection to health care providers. He said, “Hospitals, nursing homes, and health care workers are on the front lines of fighting this pandemic, and this EO provides protection from liability with respect to COVID-impacted treatment and resource availability, except in ... (click for more)

Man Who Was Pulled From Burning Apartment At Rustic Village North Apartments Is In Critical Condition

A man who was pulled by citizens from his burning apartment at the Rustic Village North Apartments on Tuesday afternoon is in critical condition. His apartment was where the fire originated. Five others who were taken to the hospital were treated and released with minor injuries. The cause of the apartment fire on Sunflower Lane is undetermined and remains under Multiple people ... (click for more)

Opinion

Our Country Needs To Be Made Whole

Our country is suffering much turmoil, it is not perfect. As this line from “American the Beautiful” attests, we can only turn to God, asking that, by grace, the broken may be made whole: America! America! Good mend thine ev’ry flaw, Confirm thy soul in self-control, Thy liberty in law. The love of liberty is the love of others; the love of power is the love of ourselves. ... (click for more)

It Is Past Time For Everyone To Wear Masks In Public

Just over two months ago, I wrote that managing a COVID-19 crisis does not come with a perfect playbook. I acknowledged that in difficult situations, the hallmark of leadership is analyzing the hazards, selecting the best wrong answer, and pressing ahead to gain control. Yet, here the playbook here was so obvious. The wearing of masks in public by all citizens affords a simple, ... (click for more)

Sports

Chattanooga Football Club Returns to Play July 11th In The NISA Independent Cup

The Chattanooga Football Club is inching ever-closer to their first competitive match in months. In order to prepare for this momentous occasion, a match against the Georgia Revolution, coach Peter Fuller’s team went from socially-distanced training to full-contact drills this week. “It feels wonderful,” said coach Fuller. “The four weeks of social distancing tried our patience ... (click for more)

Werhnyak, Tinker, Carroll, Mabe, Acuff Tie For 1st At Creeks Bend On Tuesday

Here are the results from the Chattanooga Women's Golf Association at Creek's Bend on Tuesday: Individual Points Tied 1st: Darlene Werhnyak, Sue Ann Tinker, Anne Carroll, Judy Mabe, Judy Acuff Tied 2nd: Kilbrey Fowler, Candy Feher +7 Tied 3rd: Eleanor Mitchell, Evelyn Marie Williams, Lisa Lowery Smith, Hazel Davis +6 Low Gross: Darlene Werhnyak - 76 Tied ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors