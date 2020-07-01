Governor Lee Signs Executive Order Granting Liability Protections For Health Care Providers

Governor Bill Lee signed Executive Order No. 53 on Wednesday, granting limited COVID-related liability protection to health care providers.
He said, “Hospitals, nursing homes, and health care workers are on the front lines of fighting this pandemic, and this EO provides protection from liability with respect to COVID-impacted treatment and resource availability, except in cases of gross negligence or willful misconduct.
Because the law only allows us to take this action for healthcare providers, any other liability issues will need to be taken up by the General Assembly.”