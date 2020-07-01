 Wednesday, July 1, 2020 75.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Governor Lee Signs Executive Order Granting Liability Protections For Health Care Providers

Wednesday, July 1, 2020

Governor Bill Lee signed Executive Order No. 53 on Wednesdaygranting limited COVID-related liability protection to health care providers.

 

He said, “Hospitals, nursing homes, and health care workers are on the front lines of fighting this pandemic, and this EO provides protection from liability with respect to COVID-impacted treatment and resource availability, except in cases of gross negligence or willful misconduct.

Because the law only allows us to take this action for healthcare providers, any other liability issues will need to be taken up by the General Assembly.”


Montrell Crayton, Who Was Wanted For Murder, Attempted Murder in Chattanooga, Is Arrested In Knoxville

Governor Kemp, U.S. Surgeon General, Georgia Health Commissioner To Visit Dalton To Urge Mask Wearing

Opinion

Our Country Needs To Be Made Whole

Our country is suffering much turmoil, it is not perfect. As this line from “American the Beautiful” attests, we can only turn to God, asking that, by grace, the broken may be made whole: America! America! Good mend thine ev’ry flaw, Confirm thy soul in self-control, Thy liberty in law. The love of liberty is the love of others; the love of power is the love of ourselves. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My Garden This July

So, we enter into the second half of the most challenging year I can remember in my life and the only thing that I am most assured of is this: whatever’s next, the United States and its people can handle it, just as we have responded to one catastrophe after another in an indescribable first half of play. We’ve proven it: “C’mon, I got this! Bring the worst you’ve got, and we’ll ... (click for more)

Sports

Chattanooga Football Club Returns to Play July 11th In The NISA Independent Cup

The Chattanooga Football Club is inching ever-closer to their first competitive match in months. In order to prepare for this momentous occasion, a match against the Georgia Revolution, coach Peter Fuller’s team went from socially-distanced training to full-contact drills this week. “It feels wonderful,” said coach Fuller. “The four weeks of social distancing tried our patience ... (click for more)

Werhnyak, Tinker, Carroll, Mabe, Acuff Tie For 1st At Creeks Bend On Tuesday

Here are the results from the Chattanooga Women's Golf Association at Creek's Bend on Tuesday: Individual Points Tied 1st: Darlene Werhnyak, Sue Ann Tinker, Anne Carroll, Judy Mabe, Judy Acuff Tied 2nd: Kilbrey Fowler, Candy Feher +7 Tied 3rd: Eleanor Mitchell, Evelyn Marie Williams, Lisa Lowery Smith, Hazel Davis +6 Low Gross: Darlene Werhnyak - 76 Tied ... (click for more)


