He said, “Hospitals, nursing homes, and health care workers are on the front lines of fighting this pandemic, and this EO provides protection from liability with respect to COVID-impacted treatment and resource availability, except in cases of gross negligence or willful misconduct. Because the law only allows us to take this action for healthcare providers, any other liability issues will need to be taken up by the General Assembly.”

Governor Bill Lee signed Executive Order No. 53 on Wednesday , granting limited COVID-related liability protection to health care providers.

Montrell Crayton, Who Was Wanted For Murder, Attempted Murder in Chattanooga, Is Arrested In Knoxville

Governor Kemp, U.S. Surgeon General, Georgia Health Commissioner To Visit Dalton To Urge Mask Wearing

Governor Lee Signs Executive Order Granting Liability Protections For Health Care Providers

A 22-year-old Chattanooga man wanted for murder and attempted murder has been arrested in Knoxville. Montrell Crayton was taken into custody late Wednesday morning by the U.S. Marshals Smoky ... (click for more)

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, Vice Admiral and U.S. Surgeon General Jerome M. Adams and Georgia Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey will take part in a "Wear a Mask" flyaround ... (click for more)