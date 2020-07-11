Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
Here are the mug shots:
|BOSTON, CELESTE WATONNYA
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 06/05/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2020
Charge(s):
|
|BUTCHEE, JANESIA N
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 05/20/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2020
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500
|
|CHAMLEE, JAMES ADAM
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 09/30/1986
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DICKERSON, LARRY DALE
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 12/02/1962
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DUCKETT, KAELAN LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 06/17/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2020
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000
- ASSAULT
|
|EMERY, QUINMAN GEORGE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 05/11/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- DRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROAD
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
|
|EVANS, DANA J
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 11/09/1957
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2020
Charge(s):
|
|FOSTER, DANIEL EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 12/30/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2020
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|GUY, DEVIN WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 07/21/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
|
|HOLMES-HAMILTON, JAMES TERRELL
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 10/04/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2020
Charge(s):
- MURDER IN THE FIRST DEGREE
- ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
|
|JACKSON, JASON G
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 11/15/1979
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2020
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION SCHEDULE I
- POSSESSION SCHEDULE II
- POSSESSION DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|JOHNSON, DUSTIN DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 03/11/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2020
Charge(s):
|
|LOCKLIN, THEODORE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 06/10/1970
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2020
Charge(s):
- EVADING ARREST
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
|
|MACKEY, CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 09/01/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2020
Charge(s):
|
|MARTINEZ, MELISSA ANN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 10/07/1983
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2020
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION SCHEDULE I
- POSSESSION SCHEDULE II
- POSSESSION DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|MCDERMOTT, MICHAEL J
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 12/06/1961
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2020
Charge(s):
- THEFT OVER 10,000
- POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE I
- POESSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
- DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|MCKINGHT, TYDASHIA LASHA
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 04/26/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2020
Charge(s):
|
|MCNAIR, CHYNA LEIGH
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 02/03/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2020
Charge(s):
|
|RAY, BOBBY L
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 01/05/1991
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2020
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|STARLING, JUAN HOSEA
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 05/13/1972
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
|
|TALLEY, RICKEY LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 07/22/1960
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|THOMPSON, MINIQUE RENEE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 01/31/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2020
Charge(s):
|
|TIMMONS, CORBIN DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 12/24/2000
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2020
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
|
|TRACY, ANDREW TYLER
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 09/09/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2020
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- ASSAULT SIMPLE
|
|ULRICH, JAMES ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/22/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2020
Charge(s):
|
|VANDERGRIFF, JENNIFER L
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 05/19/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2020
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|YOUNG, CORDELL DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 07/18/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
|