Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BONDS, JACOB DANIEL

8817 WACONDA LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

----

BOSTON, CELESTE WATONNYA

3281 CONNER ST Chattanooga, 374114132

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

----

BUTCHEE, JANESIA N

5052 ELLER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 374161821

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500

----

CHAMLEE, JAMES ADAM

405 LYMAN DANIEL RD TRENTON, 30752

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

----

DICKERSON, LARRY DALE

71 INGRAM STREET MANCHESTER, 37355

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

----

DUCKETT, KAELAN LAMAR

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000

ASSAULT

----

EMERY, QUINMAN GEORGE

HIGHWAY 58 CHATTANOOGA, 37341

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROAD

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

----

EVANS, DANA J

4514 NORCROSS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 62 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

----

FOSTER, DANIEL EUGENE

895 DRY VALLEY RD ROSSVILLE, 307416040

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

----

GUY, DEVIN WAYNE

2 CARROLL LN ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

----

HOLMES-HAMILTON, JAMES TERRELL

1127 COURTVILLE DETROIT, 48223

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

MURDER IN THE FIRST DEGREE

ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

----

JACKSON, JASON G

113 GOODSON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION SCHEDULE I

POSSESSION SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

----

JOHNSON, DUSTIN DANIEL

3222 COUNTY ROAD 140 IDER, 35981

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

----

JUHAN, TERRANCE RENARD

14994 US HIGWAY 441 MC INTYRE, 31054

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE----LOCKLIN, THEODORE2406 EAST 4TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyEVADING ARRESTCRIMINAL TRESPASSING----MACKEY, CHARLES1716 S SEMINOLE DR APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT----MARTINEZ, MELISSA ANN535 PINE TOP COURT EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION SCHEDULE IPOSSESSION SCHEDULE IIPOSSESSION DRUG PARAPHERNALIA----MCDERMOTT, MICHAEL J825 GILMORES ISLAND RD TOMS RIVER, 08753Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeTHEFT OVER 10,000POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IPOESSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINEDRUG PARAPHERNALIA----MCELROY, DARLA IRENE1800 S KELLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDOMESTIC ASSAULT----MCGILL, DAVID WAYNE200 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)----MCKINGHT, TYDASHIA LASHA1310 CYPRESS STREET COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY----MCNAIR, CHYNA LEIGH2706 THICKET ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEAR----RAY, BOBBY L6819 MOCUTCHEON RD CHATTANOOGA, 374211745Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)----STARLING, JUAN HOSEA4609 C GREEN SHANTY RD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, EXPIRED----TALLEY, RICKEY LAMAR2186 HOLDEM FARM PLACE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)----THOMPSON, MINIQUE RENEE3808 WAUCHULA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT----TIMMONS, CORBIN DEWAYNE7615 BISHOP DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDISORDERLY CONDUCTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENT----TRACY, ANDREW TYLER110 PIERLESS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374057328Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDISORDERLY CONDUCTASSAULT SIMPLE----TURNER, ADAM SHERMANIAN4937 JEFFERY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTDISORDERLY CONDUCT----ULRICH, JAMES ANTHONY8516 HARTWELL LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT----VANDERGRIFF, JENNIFER L41 PAUL CEMENTARY CIR SIGNAL MTN, 37377Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA----YOUNG, CORDELL DEWAYNE604 CENTRAL AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULTVIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULTVIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULTVIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULTVIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULTVIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

Here are the mug shots:

BOSTON, CELESTE WATONNYA

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 06/05/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2020

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING BUTCHEE, JANESIA N

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 05/20/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500 CHAMLEE, JAMES ADAM

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 09/30/1986

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DICKERSON, LARRY DALE

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 12/02/1962

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall



Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DUCKETT, KAELAN LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 06/17/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000

ASSAULT EMERY, QUINMAN GEORGE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 05/11/1981

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROAD

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS EVANS, DANA J

Age at Arrest: 62

Date of Birth: 11/09/1957

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2020

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING FOSTER, DANIEL EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 12/30/1984

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2020

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) GUY, DEVIN WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 07/21/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT) HOLMES-HAMILTON, JAMES TERRELL

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 10/04/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2020

Charge(s):

MURDER IN THE FIRST DEGREE

ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

JACKSON, JASON G

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 11/15/1979

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION SCHEDULE I

POSSESSION SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION DRUG PARAPHERNALIA JOHNSON, DUSTIN DANIEL

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 03/11/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2020

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR LOCKLIN, THEODORE

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 06/10/1970

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2020

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING MACKEY, CHARLES

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 09/01/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT MARTINEZ, MELISSA ANN

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 10/07/1983

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION SCHEDULE I

POSSESSION SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MCDERMOTT, MICHAEL J

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 12/06/1961

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OVER 10,000

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE I

POESSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE

DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MCKINGHT, TYDASHIA LASHA

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 04/26/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY MCNAIR, CHYNA LEIGH

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 02/03/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2020

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR RAY, BOBBY L

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 01/05/1991

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police



Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2020

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) STARLING, JUAN HOSEA

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 05/13/1972

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED