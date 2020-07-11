 Saturday, July 11, 2020 92.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Georgia Reports 3,190 New Coronavirus Cases, 31 More Deaths

Saturday, July 11, 2020
Georgia state health officials reported on Saturday there have been 114,401 confirmed cases of coronavirus - an increase of 3,190.

There have been 2,996 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 31 more since Friday.

Hospitalizations are at 13,205 - up 268 since Friday.

Whitfield County has 60 new cases for a total of 1,765 and remains at 15 deaths. Officials said 78 have been hospitalized.

Walker County has added five new cases at 372 and remains at 12 deaths.
Nineteen people have been hospitalized.

Dade County has one new case for a total of 79 cases and remains at one death. Five have been hospitalized.

Catoosa County has 5 new cases for a total of 357 and remains at eight deaths. Twenty-eight have been hospitalized.

Chattooga County has been reduced by one for a total of 80 cases, and remains at two deaths. The county has had five hospitalization.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 47 new cases for a total of 926, and remains at 42 deaths from the virus.

Floyd County (Rome) has 716 cases, up 23 from Friday, and remains at 15 deaths.

Gordon County (Calhoun) added 28 cases since Friday, for a total of 519 cases and remains at 18 deaths from coronavirus. Forty-five have been hospitalized in Gordon County.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County reporting 10,354 cases and 324 deaths. Cobb County has 6,940 cases and has 253 deaths. There are now 8,144 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) and 181 deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 11,074 cases and has 182 deaths.   

Dougherty County (Albany) has 2,146 cases and has 155 deaths.

Hammond Says Several Suspects Under Investigation In Incident In Which Flag At Jail Was Taken, Burned

Those In Easter Night Tornado Area To Get Extra Time To Submit State Taxes

Hammond Says Several Suspects Under Investigation In Incident In Which Flag At Jail Was Taken, Burned

Sheriff Jim Hammond said "several suspects" are under investigation in an incident in which a Sheriff's flag was taken down at the County Jail on Walnut Street and later burned at Miller Park. He said, "The incident started at the jail and continued on to Miller Park. Rather than involve two agencies, the Sheriff's Office will take the lead on it." The sheriff said city police ... (click for more)

Those In Easter Night Tornado Area To Get Extra Time To Submit State Taxes

State officials said those in the areas struck by the tornadoes on Easter night in Hamilton and Bradley County will have extra time to submit their taxes. Officials said: Federally Declared Disaster Areas Under Tennessee law The Commissioner is authorized to extend the deadline for filing a return whenever the IRS extends, for a group of taxpayers, a federal filing date. ... (click for more)

Opinion

Are Theft, Vandalism And Arson Now Acceptable Behavior In Chattanooga?

There are a lot of things I don’t agree with in this world and I will openly speak out about it in a civilized tone and manner. I definitely don’t go around stealing, vandalizing and burnIng those items that frustrate or anger me as that would be counterproductive to a civilized society. Watching the news this morning I saw a couple of individuals committing theft, vandalism, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

Some time ago The Saturday Funnies started a “CLICK HERE” section at the end of the weekly jokes and stories. With today’s magnificent media, they are easily available and now I find a good half of the “Funnies” that arrive in our emails are videos. This week I received one video that I believe should be shared with everyone in times such as this. Because I am so gleeful over ... (click for more)

Sports

Tee Times Announced For 2020 CWGA City Women's Amateur Golf Championship

The 2020 City Women's Amateur Golf Championship will be held on Tuesday at Black Creek Country Club. Listed below are the first round tee times. Hole 1 Name H.I. C.H. TEE 8:00 AM Ryon, Carlene 7.4 6 White-CWGA ... (click for more)

Top Announcer John Freeman To Make The Call When CFC Once Again Takes The Field On Saturday

For John Freeman, working CFC’s Saturday match against the Georgia Revolution is something of a thank you letter to the Chattanooga Football Club. As a TV broadcaster for Nashville SC, he believes his job would not have existed without CFC's success. “What excites me most about being part of a CFC broadcast and why I was so excited to say yes, was that Chattanooga was one ... (click for more)


