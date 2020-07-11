Georgia Reports 3,190 New Coronavirus Cases, 31 More Deaths

Georgia state health officials reported on Saturday there have been 114,401 confirmed cases of coronavirus - an increase of 3,190.There have been 2,996 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 31 more since Friday.Hospitalizations are at 13,205 - up 268 since Friday.Whitfield County has 60 new cases for a total of 1,765 and remains at 15 deaths. Officials said 78 have been hospitalized.Walker County has added five new cases at 372 and remains at 12 deaths.Nineteen people have been hospitalized.Dade County has one new case for a total of 79 cases and remains at one death. Five have been hospitalized.Catoosa County has 5 new cases for a total of 357 and remains at eight deaths. Twenty-eight have been hospitalized.Chattooga County has been reduced by one for a total of 80 cases, and remains at two deaths. The county has had five hospitalization.Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 47 new cases for a total of 926, and remains at 42 deaths from the virus.Floyd County (Rome) has 716 cases, up 23 from Friday, and remains at 15 deaths.Gordon County (Calhoun) added 28 cases since Friday, for a total of 519 cases and remains at 18 deaths from coronavirus. Forty-five have been hospitalized in Gordon County.The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County reporting 10,354 cases and 324 deaths. Cobb County has 6,940 cases and has 253 deaths. There are now 8,144 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) and 181 deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 11,074 cases and has 182 deaths.Dougherty County (Albany) has 2,146 cases and has 155 deaths.