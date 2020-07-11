Hamilton County Has Another Coronavirus Death, 106 New Cases; Tennessee Has 14 More Deaths, 1,460 More Cases

Hamilton County has added a 38th coronavirus death.

Becky Barnes, Health Department administrator, said, "It is with sadness that the Health Department reports the 38th COVID-19 of a Hamilton County resident. The individual was a 51-60 year old white female with underlying medical conditions."

There are 106 new cases, bringing the total to 3,361.

Tennessee had 14 more deaths.

The cases increased by 1,460 to a new total of 61,006.

Officials said 45,435 have recovered.

Forty seven more went into the hospital, bringing that total to 3,193.

Over one million have now been tested in Tennessee.

Davidson County is listed with 142 deaths - an increase of one. It has had 13,162 cases - up from 12,935.

Shelby County has had 223 deaths - an increase of four - and 13,423 cases - up 310.

Knoxville has nine deaths and 1,591 cases - up 85.

Bledsoe County is at 629 cases after an earlier outbreak at the correctional facility at Pikeville. There has been one death.



Bradley County had 34 more cases, bringing the total to 959. There have been four deaths.



Rhea County jumped from 13 cases to 188 related to an outbreak among migrant workers at a farm. It is now at 315 -up 12 - and no deaths.



Marion County is at 94 cases - up three - and four deaths. Sequatchie County is at 49 cases -up four - and no deaths. Grundy County is at 65 cases and two deaths. Meigs County is at 38 cases. Franklin County has 116 cases - up six - and three deaths.





