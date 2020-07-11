Hamilton County Has Another Coronavirus Death, 106 New Cases; Tennessee Has 14 More Deaths, 1,460 More Cases

 Saturday, July 11, 2020 92.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Hamilton County has added a 38th coronavirus death.

Becky Barnes, Health Department administrator, said, "It is with sadness that the Health Department reports the 38th COVID-19 of a Hamilton County resident. The individual was a 51-60 year old white female with underlying medical conditions." 

There are 106 new cases, bringing the total to 3,361.

Tennessee had 14 more deaths.

The cases increased by 1,460 to a new total of 61,006.

Officials said 45,435 have recovered.

Forty seven more went into the hospital, bringing that total to 3,193.

Over one million have now been tested in Tennessee.

Davidson County is listed with 142 deaths - an increase of one. It has had 13,162 cases - up from 12,935.

 

Shelby County has had 223 deaths - an increase of four - and 13,423 cases - up 310. 

 

Knoxville has nine deaths and 1,591 cases - up 85.

Bledsoe County is at 629 cases after an earlier outbreak at the correctional facility at Pikeville. There has been one death.

Bradley County had 34 more cases, bringing the total to 959. There have been four deaths.

Rhea County jumped from 13 cases to 188 related to an outbreak among migrant workers at a farm. It is now at 315 -up 12 - and no deaths.

Marion County is at 94 cases - up three - and four deaths. Sequatchie County is at 49 cases -up four - and no deaths. Grundy County is at 65 cases and two deaths. Meigs County is at 38 cases. Franklin County has 116 cases - up six - and three deaths.


 

 

 


Sheriff Jim Hammond said "several suspects" are under investigation in an incident in which a Sheriff's flag was taken down at the County Jail on Walnut Street and later burned at Miller Park. ... (click for more)

State officials said those in the areas struck by the tornadoes on Easter night in Hamilton and Bradley County will have extra time to submit their taxes. Officials said: Federally Declared ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Saturday there have been 114,401 confirmed cases of coronavirus - an increase of 3,190. There have been 2,996 people in the state who have died ... (click for more)



Sheriff Jim Hammond said "several suspects" are under investigation in an incident in which a Sheriff's flag was taken down at the County Jail on Walnut Street and later burned at Miller Park. He said, "The incident started at the jail and continued on to Miller Park. Rather than involve two agencies, the Sheriff's Office will take the lead on it." The sheriff said city police ... (click for more)

State officials said those in the areas struck by the tornadoes on Easter night in Hamilton and Bradley County will have extra time to submit their taxes. Officials said: Federally Declared Disaster Areas Under Tennessee law The Commissioner is authorized to extend the deadline for filing a return whenever the IRS extends, for a group of taxpayers, a federal filing date. ... (click for more)

There are a lot of things I don’t agree with in this world and I will openly speak out about it in a civilized tone and manner. I definitely don’t go around stealing, vandalizing and burnIng those items that frustrate or anger me as that would be counterproductive to a civilized society. Watching the news this morning I saw a couple of individuals committing theft, vandalism, ... (click for more)

Some time ago The Saturday Funnies started a “CLICK HERE” section at the end of the weekly jokes and stories. With today’s magnificent media, they are easily available and now I find a good half of the “Funnies” that arrive in our emails are videos. This week I received one video that I believe should be shared with everyone in times such as this. Because I am so gleeful over ... (click for more)

The 2020 City Women's Amateur Golf Championship will be held on Tuesday at Black Creek Country Club. Listed below are the first round tee times. Hole 1 Name H.I. C.H. TEE 8:00 AM Ryon, Carlene 7.4 6 White-CWGA ... (click for more)

For John Freeman, working CFC’s Saturday match against the Georgia Revolution is something of a thank you letter to the Chattanooga Football Club. As a TV broadcaster for Nashville SC, he believes his job would not have existed without CFC's success. “What excites me most about being part of a CFC broadcast and why I was so excited to say yes, was that Chattanooga was one ... (click for more)


