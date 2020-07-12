Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BARNES, RACHEL KATHLEEN

4112 10TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

----

BONNER, DAVID MONTREL

1519 RYAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

----

CINTRON, EMILY R

2833 DAYTON BLVD APT 35 CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

SIMPLE DOMESTIC ASSAULT

----

COFFELT, PHILLIP DEVON

235 E 7TH STREET APT 204 JASPER, 37347

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency:

EVADING ARREST

THEFT OF PROPERTY

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

