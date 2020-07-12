 Sunday, July 12, 2020 Weather

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Sunday, July 12, 2020

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BARNES, RACHEL KATHLEEN
4112 10TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
----
BONNER, DAVID MONTREL
1519 RYAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
----
CINTRON, EMILY R
2833 DAYTON BLVD APT 35 CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
SIMPLE DOMESTIC ASSAULT
----
COFFELT, PHILLIP DEVON
235 E 7TH STREET APT 204 JASPER, 37347
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency:
EVADING ARREST
THEFT OF PROPERTY
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
----
COOK, BRANDON JAY
4615 MURRAY LAKE LN CHATTANOOGA, 374162260
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
THEFT OF PROPERTY
----
CROSS, THOMAS DEMETRIUS
1550 MOUNTAIN VIEW CT CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
----
DAVIS, KEVIN JAMES
3729 DOCKERY STREET SE CLEVELAND, 37363
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
FRANKLIN, ROBERT ARTHUR
2951 NEW HOME ROAD TRENTON, 30742
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ARSON
ARSON
----
HALL, NATHANIEL J
1751 VARNER ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
----
HARRIS, TONYA
187 KEY WEST AVENUE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
HAYNES, TERRIE LYNN
2423 HAMILL RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAUL
----
ISOM, GINGER D
3113 ROXBURY CT NW CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
----
JONES, THOMAS ANTHONY
127 COOPER ROAD LAFAYETTE, 30728
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
----
KRAUSE, LAURA LEE
991 HENDERSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED
----
LEMUS RUANO, OSCAR ANTONIO
2412 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
----
MCALLISTER, SAMUEL EUGENE
3523 CONNELLY LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED CRIMNAL TRESPAS
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHI
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $1000)
----
MORALES, JOSE ANGEL
718 HENDERSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
----
RODEN, ARTHUR EARL
237 PINECREST DR WILDWOOD, 30757
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
----
SHAW, CHARLES E
3715 RINGGOLD ROAD #47 EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
----
TOMAS-DIAZ, JAVIER T
1400 S LYERLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
----
WALDEN, JUSTIN LEE
5 NORTH SEMINOLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
----
WARREN, ANGELA DIANE
8415MAGICAL VIEW CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT CARD
----
WHITEHEAD, VINSON RICHARD
4842 PAWNEE TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (COCAINE) (PAR
----
WILLIAMS, CORDARIUS TERRELL
811 N MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
----
WILLIAMS, IAN RAY
35990 LA HIGHWAY 441 HOLDEN, 70744
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
----
WILLING, FORREST ANDREW
367 MAGNOLIA VALE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF SCH I
----
WITT, KYLER DEAN
7051 AUTUMN LAKE TRL HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

