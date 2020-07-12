 Sunday, July 12, 2020 74.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Hutcheson Family's Happy Valley Farms Is On The Market For The First Time

The Hutcheson family's Happy Valley Farms in Chattanooga Valley is on the market for the first time.

An 80-acre portion of the farm that includes the Colonial Revival mansion, a partially completed 27-stall barn, pond, swimming pool and poolhouse, old smokehouse and two small cottages is currently for sale.

The mansion, which was built in 1935, includes almost 8,000 square feet.

The asking price is $995,000.

Clements Antiques last month conducted an auction of the mansion's fine contents, including "a collection of art and antiques from around the world."

John L. Hutcheson, Sr., was a prominent cattle breeder in the late 1800s. The family opened the highly successful Peerless Woolen Mill in Rossville in 1905. Happy Valley Farms served as a dairy and was also known for its award-winning cattle. Bit Hutcheson later became a world class breeder and trainer of American Saddlebred horses.  

In June 2013, 35 horses died in a tragic fire at the Happy Valley Farms barn.

The mansion includes eight bedrooms and 8.5 baths.

The home is said to have "great bones, but has not been lived in for many years; however, you can immediately see the potential and picture it restored to its former Southern glory.

"The main level has an enormous foyer/receiving room with sweeping staircase, formal living and dining rooms, a library or den, kitchen, butler's kitchen with breakfast room, a powder room with small More...sitting area, a laundry room, and the master wing with 2 bedrooms, a den, 3 baths and great walk-in closets. A breezeway leads from the laundry room to the butcher shop with walk-in cooler over the second double garage. The upper level has a large landing that is spacious enough to be a den or bonus room, three bedrooms and three baths on one side, and a play room, bonus room, three bedrooms and two baths on the other. A walk-up attic offers fantastic storage or head down to the full unfinished basement where you will find even more storage plus a half bath and room that was used as an office.

"The pool house is open to the pool area and has a central entertaining space with a stone fireplace, a kitchenette and two bathrooms with showers and changing areas. The pool and pool house were used until a couple of years ago and used to be drained every couple of years and painted.

"The barn construction was begun a few years ago but was never finished. It boasts 27 stalls, and you can see the beginnings of the office with front entry, two half baths, laundry facility, tack room and second floor hay storage."

 Additional acreage is being offered separately.

The location is on Happy Valley Road just off Highway 2A. It is near Ridgeland High School.


