Man, 26, Shot Multiple Times In Brainerd Early Sunday Morning

Sunday, July 12, 2020
A 26-year-old man was shot multiple times early Sunday morning on Sylvan Avenue.
 
At approximately 3:44 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the Circle K convenience store at 4026 Shallowford Road on a report of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located the victim.
 
Based on statements from the victim, officers responded to the 700 block of Sylvan Avenue, located the scene of the incident and then secured it.
 
The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with non-life threatening injuries.
 
Investigators with the Violent Crimes Bureau responded to conduct an investigation.
 
Sylvan Avenue is near Talley Road in Brainerd.
 
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App.
You can remain anonymous.  

B.B. Branton, Longtime Sportswriter With Encyclopedia Knowledge of Wrestling And Tennis, Dies After Lengthy Illness

Hamilton County Has 96 New Coronavirus Cases, While Tennessee Increases By 954

William "BB" Branton, a longtime sportswriter with an encyclopedic knowledge of wrestling and other sports topics, died Sunday morning after a lengthy illness. A Lookout Mountain native and ... (click for more)

