Man, 26, Shot Multiple Times In Brainerd Early Sunday Morning

A 26-year-old man was shot multiple times early Sunday morning on Sylvan Avenue.

At approximately 3:44 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the Circle K convenience store at 4026 Shallowford Road on a report of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located the victim.

Based on statements from the victim, officers responded to the 700 block of Sylvan Avenue, located the scene of the incident and then secured it.

The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators with the Violent Crimes Bureau responded to conduct an investigation.

Sylvan Avenue is near Talley Road in Brainerd.