Hamilton County Has 96 New Coronavirus Cases, While Tennessee Increases By 954

Sunday, July 12, 2020

Hamilton County had 96 new cases of coronavirus, but deaths remain at 38, officials said on Sunday.

The local case total is now at 3,457.

Tennessee had three more deaths to bring the total to 741.

The cases increased by 954 to a new total of 61,960.

Officials said 35,855 have recovered.

Fifty seven more went into the hospital, bringing that total to 3,250.

Over one million have been tested in Tennessee.

Davidson County is listed with 143 deaths - an increase of one. It has had 13,309 cases - up from 13,162.

 

Shelby County has had 224 deaths - an increase of one - and 13,594 cases - up from 13,423. 

 

Knoxville has nine deaths and 1,620 cases - up 29.

Bledsoe County is at 629 cases after an earlier outbreak at the correctional facility at Pikeville. There has been one death.

Bradley County had 13 more cases, bringing the total to 972. There have been four deaths.

Rhea County jumped from 13 cases to 188 related to an outbreak among migrant workers at a farm. It is now at 343 - up 28 - and no deaths.

Marion County is at 95 cases - up one - and four deaths. Sequatchie County is at 49 cases and no deaths. Grundy County is at 65 cases and two deaths. Meigs County is at 38 cases. Franklin County has 116 cases and three deaths.


 

 

 


Are Theft, Vandalism And Arson Now Acceptable Behavior In Chattanooga?

Sports Are Back: CFC Wins First Professional Sporting Event In Tennessee Since March

