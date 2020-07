Here is the Walker County arrest report for July 6-12:

DAVIS LONZA NMN B/M 60 *** OFFICER WEBER SIMPLE ASSAULT

GRIFFIN RICHARD NMN B/M 64 *** OFFICER BARKLEY PUBLIC DRUNK

COULTER BARBARA KIMBERLY W/F 57 *** OFFICER JONES POSSESSION OF COCAINE

WEBB JACOB MICHAEL W/M 22 *** OFFICER THOMASON CRIMINAL TRESPASS

CORDELL DANIEL AARON W/M 35 *** WILLIAMSON BATTERY (FVA)

MCWHORTER AUSTIN TYLER W/M 27 *** OFFICER CAREATHERS PROBATION (F0

KELLER SHANE MICHAEL W/M 31 *** OFFICER CAREATHERS PROBATION (F0

SNOW BRANDON GARRETT B/M 37 *** OFFICER CAREATHERS PROBATION (F)

PERKINS RICKY JOE W/M 25 *** OFFICER KIRBY OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT, THEFT BY TAKING

CAMPBELL BRYAN STACEY W/M ** *** OFFICER GALYON THEFT BY RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY (F), PAROLE

ADAIR REGAN MEGAN W/F 30 *** OFFICER GALYON THEFT BY RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY (F), PAROLE

MILLSAPS AZLYN MAY W/F 19 *** OFFICER AGRDANO POSSESSION OF HEROIN

SPRANGER WILLIAM ERICH W/M 55 *** OFFICER LEAMON OBSTRUCTION OF LEO (M)

MURPHY DANTE CAMERON W/M 20 *** OFFICER MILLER PROBATION (F)

CULBERSON JANICE NICOLE W/F 45 *** OFFICER KIRBY PROBATION (F)

KIRK WILLIAM RANDALL W/M 56 *** OFFICER MILLER FTA (F), FTA (M)

HARRIS SHWANDRA KANISH B/F 42 OFFICER AGREDANO DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, NO INSURANCE, IMPROPER RIGHT TURN, KNOWINGLY DRIVING A MOTOR VEHICLE ON SUSPENDED, CANCELED, REVOKED REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL, IMPROPER LANE CHANGE

LOLLEY STEPHANIE DARLENE W/F 44 SELF SENTENCED

WALKER ASHLEY NICOLE W/F 32 OFFICER AGREDANO DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, PROBATION VIOLATION – FELONY

VAUGHN JASON DANIEL W/M 26 OFFICER MILLER POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (5 COUNTS), THEFT BY RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY – FELONY

WILLIAMS MARK TYLER W/M 26 OFFICER CAREATHERS STRIKING FIXED OBJECT

SISSON CHAD ALLEN W/M 40 OFFICER CAREATHERS PROBATION VIOLATION – FELONY

SIMMONS JEREMY DEE W/M 38 OFFICER CAMP WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS – MISD, FAILURE TO APPEAR – FELONY, FAILURE TO APPEAR – FELONY, FAILURE TO APPEAR – MISD, FAILURE TO APPEAR – MISD

BROWN ERIC MARSHALL W/M 35 OFFICER BROOME POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, ALTERED LICENSE PLATE, HABITUAL VIOLATOR, PROBATION VIOLATION – FELONY

HENDERSON CHRISTOPHER THOMAS W/M 38 OFFICER BROOME POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, POSSESSION OF A SCHEDULE IV CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, WILLFUL OBSTRUCITON OF LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS – MISD, DRUGS TO BE KEPT IN ORIGINAL CONTAINER, PROBATION VIOLATION – FELONY

BOWMAN DALTON JEFFERY W/M 18 OFFICER KIRBY PROBATION VIOLATION - FELONY

GOMEZ GUMARO H/M 26 OFFICER THOMASON DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL, DRIVING W/O A VALID LICENSE, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, OPEN CONTAINER, TAG LIGHT, REGISTRATION REQUIREMENT

SMITH COURTNEY LEBRON B/M 30 OFFICER THOMASON WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS – MISD, MARIJUANA – POSSESS LESS THAN 1 OZ, POSSESSION OF COCAINE, POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE

JUV JUV JUV B/M 15 OFFICER HUGGINS RPD

ANDERSON NICHOLAS BAINES W/M 26 OFFICER KIRBY PROBATION VIOLATION – FELONY

BOWERS JOSHUA DAVID W/M 31 OFFICER BROOME POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, STARBURST WINDSHILED

ALVERSON SUZANNE MARIE W/F 50 OFFICER KIRBY THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING – MISD

NESTOR ASHTON ALEESHA W/F 28 OFFICER SCHRADER POSSESSION OF A SCHEDULE II CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, DRUGS TO BE KEPT IN ORIGINAL CONTAINER (4 COUNTS), ALTERED LICENSE PLATE, PERMITTING ANOTHER TO OPERATE VEHICLE WITHOUT INSURANCE, KNOWINGLY DRIVING A MOTOR VEHICLE ON SUSPENDED, CANCELED, REVOKED REGISTRATION

GRAY TESSY LANETTE W/F 44 OFFICER BROOME POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE

YODER AMY FELISA W/F 43 OFFICER ELLIOTT WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS – MISD, POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, POSSESSION AND USE OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS, STARBURST WINDSHIELD, SEATBELT VIOLATION (ADULTS)

SLATON JUSTIN RICHARD W/M 39 OFFICER THOMASON SIMPLE BATTERY FVA

VANNICE HANNAH ASHLEY W/F 32 OFFICER THOMASON SIMPLE BATTERY FVA

BUNCH OWEN GENE W/M 58 OFFICER DYE DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL, IMPROPER LANE CHANGE

HANNAH CHARLES EDWARD W/M 51 OFFICER THOMASON POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, AFFIXING TAG, POSSESSION AND USE OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS

CARROLL JAMES DAVID W/M 37 *** OFFICER JONES DUI

BALES JENNIFER RAICHYL W/F 31 *** OFFICER WOOTEN POSSESSION OF METH

THOMPSON WILLIAM DANIEL W/M 40 *** OFFICER WOOTEN POSSESSION OF METH

TRACY ASHLEY TAD W/M 48 *** SELF SHOPLIFTING (M)

PHILLIPS MAVIS APRIL RENAY W/F 21 *** OFFICER HINCH BATTERY (FVA), CRUELTY TO CHILDREN

MCDANIEL TYLER SCOTT W/M 26 *** OFFICER GALYON SIMPLE BATTERY, OBSTRUCTION OF LEO (M), CRIMINIAL TRESPASS

SMITH CLORY ROCHELLE W/F 34 *** SELF HOLD FOR COURT

FARRIS RONALD JASON W/M 37 *** OFFICER COPPOCK DRIVING ON SUSPENDED, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

MOORE SHELLY MARIE W.F 33 *** OFFICER CARTER LOITERING OR PROWLING, DISORDERLY CONDUCT

GONZALES JEMMALOVE MNM H/F 29 *** OFFICER CARTER DUI DRUGS, DRIVING ON SUSPENDED, DISORDERLY CONDUCT, LOITERING

SAMPLEY DAMON LADALE W/M 40 *** BALLARD DRIVING ON SUSPENDED, HABITUAL VIOLATOR

REDD,JR LONNIE DALE W/M 32 *** OFFICER WILLIAMS PROBATION (F)

POULSON JARED SCOTT W/M 26 *** OFFICER EVANS DUI

DAUGHERTY DAVID MICHAEL W/M 39 *** OFFICER GILLELAND POSSESSION OF METH, POSSESSION OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS

STRICKLAND TERRY WAYNE W/M 40 *** OFFICER WALKER AGG ASSAULT

WILLIAMS COURTNEY DANIELL W/F 36 *** OFFICER BURGESS DRIVING ON SUSPENDED, HEADLIGHT REQUIREMENT

SMITH JUSTIN WAYNE W/M 38 *** OFFICER CARTER DUI

ALPHA SETH RYAN W/M 18 *** OFFICER CAMPBELL UNDERAGE CONSUMPTION, OPEN CONTAINER

HENSON PAUL EDWARD W/M 55 *** OFFICER EVANS DUI

SCHARICH ADAM PATRICK W/M 28 *** OFFICER CARTER DUI

GOODMAN THOMAS LEE W/M 70 *** OFFICER GILLELAND AGG ASSAULT (X4), SIMPLE ASSAULT (X4), TERRORISTIC THREATS (X4)

MCPEAK LOKI AIDEN JACOB W/M 17 *** OFFICER COOK CRIMINAL TRESPASS

DEAN MINDY ANNE W/F 32 *** OFFICER WORLEY SHOPLIFTING (X2), AGG ASSAULT, SIMPLE ASSAULT

SMITH TOMMY WAYNE W/M 52 *** OFFICER COPPOCK POSSESION OF FIREARM BY CONVICTED FELON