Pair Charged In Business Robbery On Rossville Boulevard

Two suspects are in custody after they admitted to robbing a store on Rossville Boulevard.

Police responded to a robbery call at Tienda Huehueteco. Officers were told that two hours before, two suspects with firearms entered the store. One demanded the cashier take money out of the register and onto the counter.

After the victim opened the register, police said one of the suspects placed the gun down on the counter and took $400 and a Samsung cell phone out of the register. The two suspects then fled the scene on foot.



Police said video surveillance showed two males being dropped off at the Las Taqueria Chulas beside the store in a gold Toyota Avalon with all-black wheels. Once they excited the store, video showed the two men travelling north on foot up Rossville Boulevard.



The man billed as “suspect two” carried a black handgun. Police said they found the Toyota Avalon at 2412 4th Ave. Police located one of the suspects Jose Morales-Jeronimo, identifying him by the Chiapas kit he was wearing in the surveillance video.



Police said they read Morales his Miranda rights, and that he admitted to the robbery. The driver was identified as Oscar Lemus, 18, and police said he admitted to using the vehicle to help with the robbery. Both are charged with aggravated robbery.



A third suspect, a juvenile, is also being investigated.

