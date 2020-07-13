 Monday, July 13, 2020 93.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Hamilton County Has Highest Number Yet Of Coronavirus Patients In Hospital; Tennessee Has 3,314 New Cases - A New Record For 1 Day

Monday, July 13, 2020

There are 74 coronavirus patients in Chattanooga hospitals - a new one-day high, Health Department officials said on Monday. Of that group, 39 are from Hamilton County.

However, the number of Intensive Care Unit patients with the virus dropped to 15.

Hamilton County had 52 new cases of coronavirus, but deaths remain at 38, officials said on Monday. The local case total is now at 3,509.

Meanwhile, Tennessee had its largest one-day jump in coronavirus cases by far. The cases increased by 3,314 to a new total of 65,274. The previous record was 2,472 on July 8. 

Tennessee had eight more deaths to bring the total to 749.

Officials said 36,996 have recovered.

Thirty four more went into the hospital, bringing that total to 3,284.

Officials said 1,053,424 have been tested in Tennessee.

Davidson County is listed with 146 deaths - an increase of three. It has had 13,976 cases - an increase of 667.

 

Shelby County has had 224 deaths - an increase of one - and 14,163 cases - up from 13,594. 

 

Knoxville has another death to bring the total to 10 and 1,717 cases - up 97.

Bledsoe County is at 631 cases after an earlier outbreak at the correctional facility at Pikeville. There has been one death.

Bradley County had 28 more cases, bringing the total to 1,010. There have been four deaths.

Rhea County jumped from 13 cases to 188 related to an outbreak among migrant workers at a farm. It is now at 350 - up seven - and no deaths.

Marion County is at 101 cases - up six - and four deaths. Sequatchie County is at 52 cases - up three - and no deaths. Grundy County is at 67 cases - up two - and two deaths. Meigs County is at 40 cases - an increase of two. Franklin County has 122 cases - up six - and three deaths.


 

 

 


July 13, 2020

Tennessee Supreme Court Orders Cancellation Of Fall 2020 Bar Examinations

July 13, 2020

DA Crump Reports Coronavirus Case In Office "Despite Our Best Efforts"

July 13, 2020

Pair Charged In Business Robbery On Rossville Boulevard


The Tennessee Supreme Court on Monday ordered the cancellation of the Uniform Bar Examination in Tennessee scheduled for Sept. 30-Oct. 1, citing the current trajectory of the COVID-19 pandemic. ... (click for more)

District Attorney Steve Crump in Cleveland reported a coronavirus case in his office. He said, "Fear is a liar. Don’t believe him. "Despite our best efforts, COVID-19 found its ... (click for more)

Two suspects are in custody after they admitted to robbing a store on Rossville Boulevard. Police responded to a robbery call at Tienda Huehueteco. Officers were told that two hours before, ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Tennessee Supreme Court Orders Cancellation Of Fall 2020 Bar Examinations

The Tennessee Supreme Court on Monday ordered the cancellation of the Uniform Bar Examination in Tennessee scheduled for Sept. 30-Oct. 1, citing the current trajectory of the COVID-19 pandemic. Although stringent public health and safety protocols were planned for the administration of the examination, the Court decided that the in-person Fall Examination could not be safely administered ... (click for more)

DA Crump Reports Coronavirus Case In Office "Despite Our Best Efforts"

District Attorney Steve Crump in Cleveland reported a coronavirus case in his office. He said, "Fear is a liar. Don’t believe him. "Despite our best efforts, COVID-19 found its way into my office last week. Within a week, 8 members of my staff were exposed to the virus. Most were negative. One is now confirmed positive. This staff member was not exposed at work, didn’t ... (click for more)

Opinion

Mayors And Legislators Have Demonstrated Bold Leadership In Mandating Masks

The Honorable Jim Coppinger The Honorable Andy Berke The Honorable members of the Hamilton County, TN legislative delegation: Sen. Todd Gardenhire and Bo Watson; Rep. Mike Carter, Yusuf Hakeem, Patsy Hazelwood, Esther Helton, and Robin Smith Dear Mayors, Senators, and Representatives: Thank you for your bold leadership! As healthcare leaders on the front lines of the ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: B.B., Jesus Loves You

Minutes after I learned one of my very earliest friends, B.B. Branton, died early Sunday morning, another friend sent me an email that just fit the moment perfectly. When I was growing up, our back yard butted up against the Brantons' backyard, so B.B. and I were quite sure we started out as playpen partners and were close ever since. Both of our fathers were from Mississippi - ... (click for more)

Sports

Sports Are Back: CFC Wins First Professional Sporting Event In Tennessee Since March

As the tallest player on the pitch, the Chattanooga Football Club’s towering and burly Ian McGrath rumbled down the pitch with aplomb, an inviting target for a pass five minutes into CFC’s 3-1 win over the Georgia Revolution. He graciously welcomed a sterling diagonal pass from fullback Richard Dixon, who was a good 20 to 30 yards away from McGrath when he let the pass go. ... (click for more)

Dalton State Golf Program Shines On The Amateur Circuit

Members from the Dalton State Men's and Women's Golf teams faired very well in amateur tournaments this past weekend. On the men's side, Ben Rebne, Matthew Cleary, and signee Steve Kibare from Canton posted top 10 finishes in the 99th Georgia Amateur Championship at Atlanta Athletic Club's Highland Course. Rebne, the 2020 Jack Nicklaus Award winner for the NAIA, finished ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors