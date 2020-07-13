Hamilton County Has Highest Number Yet Of Coronavirus Patients In Hospital; Tennessee Has 3,314 New Cases - A New Record For 1 Day

There are 74 coronavirus patients in Chattanooga hospitals - a new one-day high, Health Department officials said on Monday. Of that group, 39 are from Hamilton County.

However, the number of Intensive Care Unit patients with the virus dropped to 15.

Hamilton County had 52 new cases of coronavirus, but deaths remain at 38, officials said on Monday. The local case total is now at 3,509.

Meanwhile, Tennessee had its largest one-day jump in coronavirus cases by far. The cases increased by 3,314 to a new total of 65,274. The previous record was 2,472 on July 8.

Tennessee had eight more deaths to bring the total to 749.

Officials said 36,996 have recovered.

Thirty four more went into the hospital, bringing that total to 3,284.

Officials said 1,053,424 have been tested in Tennessee.

Davidson County is listed with 146 deaths - an increase of three. It has had 13,976 cases - an increase of 667.

Shelby County has had 224 deaths - an increase of one - and 14,163 cases - up from 13,594.

Knoxville has another death to bring the total to 10 and 1,717 cases - up 97.

Bledsoe County is at 631 cases after an earlier outbreak at the correctional facility at Pikeville. There has been one death.



Bradley County had 28 more cases, bringing the total to 1,010. There have been four deaths.



Rhea County jumped from 13 cases to 188 related to an outbreak among migrant workers at a farm. It is now at 350 - up seven - and no deaths.



Marion County is at 101 cases - up six - and four deaths. Sequatchie County is at 52 cases - up three - and no deaths. Grundy County is at 67 cases - up two - and two deaths. Meigs County is at 40 cases - an increase of two. Franklin County has 122 cases - up six - and three deaths.





