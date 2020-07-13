 Monday, July 13, 2020 93.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

DA Crump Reports Coronavirus Case In Office "Despite Our Best Efforts"

Monday, July 13, 2020
District Attorney Steve Crump in Cleveland reported a coronavirus case in his office.
 
He said, "Fear is a liar. Don’t believe him.
"Despite our best efforts, COVID-19 found its way into my office last week.
Within a week, 8 members of my staff were exposed to the virus. Most were negative. One is now confirmed positive. This staff member was not exposed at work, didn’t expose any other staff members and is doing well so far. One more has not received their results. All have worked from home while awaiting their results.
"We are doing everything we can to keep the office and the public safe. We are following the guidelines, we are washing our hands, using hand sanitizer, wearing masks in court as ordered, and we are limiting our contact with the public until all staff are cleared to protect the public from us exposing them. We have asked vulnerable members of the staff to work from home.
"What we are NOT doing is panicking. This is a time for calm. This disease has killed those who are vulnerable to it. But the percentage of deaths and hospitalizations is dropping. Maybe the increasing number of cases is from people being out and together. Maybe the numbers are from increased testing. Maybe both. No one really knows. Fear tells us we should shrink back, lock ourselves away and just wait for “all this to pass.” However, we should not cower to this disease or fear. We will report for work. We will continue to serve the public. We will keep our side of the docket moving and do our jobs. We will keep living our lives.
"I am incredibly proud of my staff as they have handled this last turn of events with the same professionalism and dedication that they shown throughout this whole pandemic. We will continue to be cautious and safe...but not fearful.
"Fear is a liar. We don’t believe him."

Mayors And Legislators Have Demonstrated Bold Leadership In Mandating Masks

The Honorable Jim Coppinger The Honorable Andy Berke The Honorable members of the Hamilton County, TN legislative delegation: Sen. Todd Gardenhire and Bo Watson; Rep. Mike Carter, Yusuf Hakeem, Patsy Hazelwood, Esther Helton, and Robin Smith Dear Mayors, Senators, and Representatives: Thank you for your bold leadership! As healthcare leaders on the front lines of the ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: B.B., Jesus Loves You

Minutes after I learned one of my very earliest friends, B.B. Branton, died early Sunday morning, another friend sent me an email that just fit the moment perfectly. When I was growing up, our back yard butted up against the Brantons' backyard, so B.B. and I were quite sure we started out as playpen partners and were close ever since. Both of our fathers were from Mississippi - ... (click for more)

Sports

Sports Are Back: CFC Wins First Professional Sporting Event In Tennessee Since March

As the tallest player on the pitch, the Chattanooga Football Club’s towering and burly Ian McGrath rumbled down the pitch with aplomb, an inviting target for a pass five minutes into CFC’s 3-1 win over the Georgia Revolution. He graciously welcomed a sterling diagonal pass from fullback Richard Dixon, who was a good 20 to 30 yards away from McGrath when he let the pass go. ... (click for more)

Dalton State Golf Program Shines On The Amateur Circuit

Members from the Dalton State Men's and Women's Golf teams faired very well in amateur tournaments this past weekend. On the men's side, Ben Rebne, Matthew Cleary, and signee Steve Kibare from Canton posted top 10 finishes in the 99th Georgia Amateur Championship at Atlanta Athletic Club's Highland Course. Rebne, the 2020 Jack Nicklaus Award winner for the NAIA, finished ... (click for more)


