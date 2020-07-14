Lebanon, Tn., Man Says He Saw Couple In Car With Hamilton County Tags Dumping 2 Dogs

A Lebanon, Tn., man reported on Facebook seeing a couple driving a car with Hamilton County tags letting two dogs out and driving off.

He included a photo of their vehicle and video of a woman pushing the dogs off the road.

The post says, "So something not so hip happened this evening. Saw two people dumping dogs on Cairo Bend. Drove by saw a lady and a guy parked out front the the Contruction area with dogs on leashes.

"Drove home dropped of(f) my family headed back out to run an errand. Saw the same two dogs by themselves playing in the street. a little further up I see the guy and gal with empty leashes walking back to their car. So I drive down a little turn back to get their license plate.

"By this time the(y) are driving north. A truck in front of them stops because of the dogs playing in the road. This lady stops. the dogs run straight to there car. she try is the push them away. Then the lady gets out and pushes the dogs of the road and drives off.

"I did call the sheriff and they came out. Luckily people in a house near by offered to adopt the sweet dogs right away. But here is their car and a video of the lady getting them off the road. I didn’t confront them because folks are crazy these days I figured I would observe and report.

"But if you know these folks let them know we saw them do this. ?I chuckle on the video because I know what they did and she’s acting like she’s trying to help. Hamilton county plates you can make out the numbers if you zoom in. Please people if you can’t take care of your dog bring them to a shelter or animal control. If these dogs were left out they would have been run over."

