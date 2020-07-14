 Tuesday, July 14, 2020 82.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Breaking News


Lebanon, Tn., Man Says He Saw Couple In Car With Hamilton County Tags Dumping 2 Dogs

Tuesday, July 14, 2020

A Lebanon, Tn., man reported on Facebook seeing a couple driving a car with Hamilton County tags letting two dogs out and driving off.

He included a photo of their vehicle and video of a woman pushing the dogs off the road.

The post says, "So something not so hip happened this evening. Saw two people dumping dogs on Cairo Bend. Drove by saw a lady and a guy parked out front the the Contruction area with dogs on leashes.

"Drove home dropped of(f) my family headed back out to run an errand. Saw the same two dogs by themselves playing in the street. a little further up I see the guy and gal with empty leashes walking back to their car. So I drive down a little turn back to get their license plate.

"By this time the(y) are driving north. A truck in front of them stops because of the dogs playing in the road. This lady stops. the dogs run straight to there car. she try is the push them away. Then the lady gets out and pushes the dogs of the road and drives off.

"I did call the sheriff and they came out. Luckily people in a house near by offered to adopt the sweet dogs right away. But here is their car and a video of the lady getting them off the road. I didn’t confront them because folks are crazy these days I figured I would observe and report.

"But if you know these folks let them know we saw them do this. ?I chuckle on the video because I know what they did and she’s acting like she’s trying to help. Hamilton county plates you can make out the numbers if you zoom in. Please people if you can’t take care of your dog bring them to a shelter or animal control. If these dogs were left out they would have been run over."

Here is the Facebook link:

https://www.facebook.com/groups/lebanontn/permalink/1699597480193192/


July 14, 2020

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

July 14, 2020

Lebanon, Tn., Man Says He Saw Couple In Car With Hamilton County Tags Dumping 2 Dogs

July 14, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

A Lebanon, Tn., man reported on Facebook seeing a couple driving a car with Hamilton County tags letting two dogs out and driving off. He included a photo of their vehicle and video of a woman ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ANDERSON, DAVID GALE 2008 SUCKCRETE ROAD PO BOX 17425 CHATTANOOGA, 37415 Age at Arrest: 43 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Lebanon, Tn., Man Says He Saw Couple In Car With Hamilton County Tags Dumping 2 Dogs

A Lebanon, Tn., man reported on Facebook seeing a couple driving a car with Hamilton County tags letting two dogs out and driving off. He included a photo of their vehicle and video of a woman pushing the dogs off the road. The post says, " So something not so hip happened this evening. Saw two people dumping dogs on Cairo Bend. Drove by saw a lady and a guy parked out front ... (click for more)

Opinion

Why I Will Not Be Voting For Commissioner Discretionary Spending - And Response

Most people that know me well know that I will not vote to reinstate the $900,000 commissioner’s discretionary spending of taxpayer money. My reasons are: 1. There could not be a worse economic time for the government to spend additional money. It’s time to tighten the belt of government spending and not expand it. All American families are having this conversation around their ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Gracious! It’s A Comet!

There is a once-in-a-lifetime experience going on above us and it will put any child under the age of 99 years young absolutely in awe. On March 27, a NASA spacecraft known as NEOWISE (that stands for ‘Near-Earth Object Wide-Field Infrared Survey Explorer) was circling planet Earth in an effort to categorize as many asteroids as possible that are non-threatening yet orbit close ... (click for more)

Sports

Madden And Richards Top Monday Dirt Races In Tennessee And Iowa

Chris "Smokey" Madden of Gray Court, S.C. raced his #44 Team Drydene, Millwood Plumbing, Competition Racing Equipment sponsored Super Late Model to its second feature in three races Monday night at the Volunteer Speedway at Bull's Gap north of Knoxville. Madden overtook leader Vic Hill and set sail over the field that included Saturday's winner in Virginia Brandon Overton. ... (click for more)

Dalton State Golf Program Shines On The Amateur Circuit

Members from the Dalton State Men's and Women's Golf teams faired very well in amateur tournaments this past weekend. On the men's side, Ben Rebne, Matthew Cleary, and signee Steve Kibare from Canton posted top 10 finishes in the 99th Georgia Amateur Championship at Atlanta Athletic Club's Highland Course. Rebne, the 2020 Jack Nicklaus Award winner for the NAIA, finished ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors