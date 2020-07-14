Georgia Coronavirus Cases Increase By 3,394; 28 More Deaths

Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 123,963 confirmed cases of coronavirus - an increase of 3,394.There have been 3,054 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 28 more since Monday.Hospitalizations are at 13,685 - up 209 since Monday.Whitfield County has 29 new cases for a total of 1,869 and remains at 15 deaths. Officials said 85 have been hospitalized.Walker County has added six new cases at 384 and remains at 12 deaths.Nineteen people have been hospitalized.Dade County remains at 79 cases and one death. Five have been hospitalized.Catoosa County has four new cases for a total of 364 and remains at eight deaths. Twenty-eight have been hospitalized.Chattooga County has 81 cases and remains at two deaths. The county has had five hospitalization.Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has three new cases for a total of 1,013, and 44 deaths.Floyd County (Rome) has 755 cases and remains at 15 deaths.Gordon County (Calhoun) has 563 cases and remains at 18 deaths from coronavirus. Forty-five have been hospitalized in Gordon County.The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County reporting 11,354 cases and 327 deaths. Cobb County has 7,388 cases and has 256 deaths. There are now 8,784 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) and 183 deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 11,882 cases and has 187 deaths.Dougherty County (Albany) has 2,182 cases and has 156 deaths.