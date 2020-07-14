 Tuesday, July 14, 2020 93.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Georgia Coronavirus Cases Increase By 3,394; 28 More Deaths

Tuesday, July 14, 2020
Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 123,963 confirmed cases of coronavirus - an increase of 3,394.

There have been 3,054 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 28 more since Monday.

Hospitalizations are at 13,685 - up 209 since Monday.

Whitfield County has 29 new cases for a total of 1,869 and remains at 15 deaths. Officials said 85 have been hospitalized.

Walker County has added six new cases at 384 and remains at 12 deaths.
Nineteen people have been hospitalized.

Dade County remains at 79 cases and one death. Five have been hospitalized.

Catoosa County has four new cases for a total of 364 and remains at eight deaths. Twenty-eight have been hospitalized.

Chattooga County has 81 cases and remains at two deaths. The county has had five hospitalization.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has three new cases for a total of 1,013, and 44 deaths.

Floyd County (Rome) has 755 cases and remains at 15 deaths.

Gordon County (Calhoun) has 563 cases and remains at 18 deaths from coronavirus. Forty-five have been hospitalized in Gordon County.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County reporting 11,354 cases and 327 deaths. Cobb County has 7,388 cases and has 256 deaths. There are now 8,784 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) and 183 deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 11,882 cases and has 187 deaths.   

Dougherty County (Albany) has 2,182 cases and has 156 deaths.

Dalton Police are seeking a suspect in several Walmart cash scams. The incidents happened on July 6, at the Shugart Road Walmart. Shortly after 1:30 p.m., a man wearing a surgical mask pulled

The 2020 Chattanooga Motorcar Festival, originally scheduled for Oct. 16-18, has been postponed until Oct. 15-17, 2021, it was announced Tuesday . "The Chattanooga Motorcar Festival

Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 123,963 confirmed cases of coronavirus - an increase of 3,394. There have been 3,054 people in the state who have died



Dalton Police Department Seeks Suspect In Walmart Cash Scams

Dalton Police are seeking a suspect in several Walmart cash scams. The incidents happened on July 6, at the Shugart Road Walmart. Shortly after 1:30 p.m., a man wearing a surgical mask pulled down over his lips walked to the store’s self-checkout area and made a purchase, requesting and receiving $100 cash back from the kiosk. The suspect then walked over to a cashier and ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Motorcar Festival Postponed Until 2021

The 2020 Chattanooga Motorcar Festival, originally scheduled for Oct. 16-18, has been postponed until Oct. 15-17, 2021, it was announced Tuesday . "The Chattanooga Motorcar Festival began with the goal of being one of the greatest car events in America, where car lovers and their families could gather and admire the beauty of classic and historic cars," said event founder ... (click for more)

Opinion

Warren Mackey: Why I Will Be Voting For County Commissioner Discretionary Spending

Because I am taking the lead on the County Commission in reinstating discretionary money, I take it that a Commissioner’s comments in the Chattanoogan.Com on July 13 where he asserts that giving discretionary money is a way of currying favor with voters in the next election was aimed at me. We haven’t had discretionary money for over five years now. In spite of not having the ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Gracious! It’s A Comet!

There is a once-in-a-lifetime experience going on above us and it will put any child under the age of 99 years young absolutely in awe. On March 27, a NASA spacecraft known as NEOWISE (that stands for ‘Near-Earth Object Wide-Field Infrared Survey Explorer) was circling planet Earth in an effort to categorize as many asteroids as possible that are non-threatening yet orbit close ... (click for more)

Sports

Limited Number Of Fans To Be Allowed In New Red Wolves Stadium, Mask Optional

The Chattanooga Red Wolves are drawing ever-closer to the start of their season, and perhaps more importantly, the debut of the new CHI Memorial Stadium. CHI Memorial doctor Mark D. Anderson was at Tuesday’s practice, and said he believed having a reduced number of fans at the game should be safe. “I don’t know exactly what the plan is for fans, but a big thing is that being ... (click for more)

Covenant Names Jenny Rohn As Head Softball Coach

After a national search, Covenant College director of athletics Dr. Tim Sceggel announced Jenny Rohn as the next head softball coach at the institution. Rohn becomes the fifth head coach in program history. She comes to Covenant with a wealth of experience at the Division I level after spending the last three years as an assistant coach at Harvard. Rohn also made ... (click for more)


