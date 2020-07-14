Dalton Police Department Seeks Suspect In Walmart Cash Scams

Dalton Police are seeking a suspect in several Walmart cash scams.

The incidents happened on July 6, at the Shugart Road Walmart. Shortly after 1:30 p.m., a man wearing a surgical mask pulled down over his lips walked to the store’s self-checkout area and made a purchase, requesting and receiving $100 cash back from the kiosk.

The suspect then walked over to a cashier and made another small purchase. The suspect showed the cashier his receipt from the initial transaction, claiming to have been charged for the cash back at the self-checkout but claiming to not have received the cash. The cashier then mistakenly gave the suspect $100 in cash and the suspect left the store. Loss prevention employees from Walmart say the same suspect successfully performed the same scam at stores in Ft. Oglethorpe and Calhoun.

The suspect is a man with short dark hair and facial hair. He wore a blue and white T-shirt with flip flops and a blue medical mask/chin guard. At the store in Calhoun, the suspect was recorded leaving in a white or silver Lexus passenger vehicle with apparent damage to the right rear bumper and a red bumper sticker. Investigators were not able to get an information return using the vehicle’s license plate, which could have been swapped from another vehicle.



Anyone who recognizes the suspect or have information on this crime, they should contact Detective Clinton Travis at 706 278-9085, ext. 9-231.

