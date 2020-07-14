Dalton Police Department Seeks Suspect In Walmart Cash Scams

 Tuesday, July 14, 2020 92.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Dalton Police are seeking a suspect in several Walmart cash scams.

The incidents happened on July 6, at the Shugart Road Walmart. Shortly after 1:30 p.m., a man wearing a surgical mask pulled down over his lips walked to the store’s self-checkout area and made a purchase, requesting and receiving $100 cash back from the kiosk.

The suspect then walked over to a cashier and made another small purchase. The suspect showed the cashier his receipt from the initial transaction, claiming to have been charged for the cash back at the self-checkout but claiming to not have received the cash. The cashier then mistakenly gave the suspect $100 in cash and the suspect left the store. Loss prevention employees from Walmart say the same suspect successfully performed the same scam at stores in Ft. Oglethorpe and Calhoun.

The suspect is a man with short dark hair and facial hair. He wore a blue and white T-shirt with flip flops and a blue medical mask/chin guard. At the store in Calhoun, the suspect was recorded leaving in a white or silver Lexus passenger vehicle with apparent damage to the right rear bumper and a red bumper sticker. Investigators were not able to get an information return using the vehicle’s license plate, which could have been swapped from another vehicle.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or have information on this crime, they should contact Detective Clinton Travis at 706 278-9085, ext. 9-231.

 


The Chattanooga Tea Party is raising questions about County School Board District 1 candidate Stephen Vickers's campaign finance report. Officials said, "Recent analysis of Stephen Vickers'

The Hamilton County Health Department, in partnership with the city of Chattanooga, is notifying the community of a potential COVID-19 exposure that occurred at the Wood Recycling Center, 3925

Tea Party Raises Questions About High Percentage Of Anonymous Vickers Gifts

The Chattanooga Tea Party is raising questions about County School Board District 1 candidate Stephen Vickers's campaign finance report. Officials said, "Recent analysis of Stephen Vickers’ campaign in District 1 shows 59.2% of undisclosed donors. This is a concern, as most campaigns typically have only 15%-20% of undisclosed contributor. "We have contacted the election commission ... (click for more)

Worker At City's Wood Recycling Center Had Coronavirus

The Hamilton County Health Department, in partnership with the city of Chattanooga, is notifying the community of a potential COVID-19 exposure that occurred at the Wood Recycling Center, 3925 North Hawthorne St., last Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. each day. Case investigations revealed that members of the public who entered the Scale House at the Wood Recycling Center ... (click for more)

Warren Mackey: Why I Will Be Voting For County Commissioner Discretionary Spending - And Response

Because I am taking the lead on the County Commission in reinstating discretionary money, I take it that a Commissioner’s comments in the Chattanoogan.Com on July 13 where he asserts that giving discretionary money is a way of currying favor with voters in the next election was aimed at me. We haven’t had discretionary money for over five years now. In spite of not having the ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Gracious! It’s A Comet!

There is a once-in-a-lifetime experience going on above us and it will put any child under the age of 99 years young absolutely in awe. On March 27, a NASA spacecraft known as NEOWISE (that stands for ‘Near-Earth Object Wide-Field Infrared Survey Explorer) was circling planet Earth in an effort to categorize as many asteroids as possible that are non-threatening yet orbit close ... (click for more)

Limited Number Of Fans To Be Allowed In New Red Wolves CHI Memorial Stadium, Mask Optional

The Chattanooga Red Wolves are drawing ever-closer to the start of their season, and perhaps more importantly, the debut of the new CHI Memorial Stadium. CHI Memorial doctor Mark D. Anderson was at Tuesday’s practice, and said he believed having a reduced number of fans at the game should be safe. “I don’t know exactly what the plan is for fans, but a big thing is that being ... (click for more)

Covenant Names Jenny Rohn As Head Softball Coach

After a national search, Covenant College director of athletics Dr. Tim Sceggel announced Jenny Rohn as the next head softball coach at the institution. Rohn becomes the fifth head coach in program history. She comes to Covenant with a wealth of experience at the Division I level after spending the last three years as an assistant coach at Harvard. Rohn also made ... (click for more)


